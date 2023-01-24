TucsonSentinel.com
Bundle up: Hard freeze warning again overnight Tuesday
local

Bundle up: Hard freeze warning again overnight Tuesday

Clear skies don't mean temperatures rise across Southern Arizona

Dylan Smith
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Snow on Mt. Lemmon at the end of December
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comSnow on Mt. Lemmon at the end of December

Temperatures will drop below 32 degrees across much of the Tucson region again Tuesday overnight, with a hard freeze warning in effect from 1-8 a.m. Tuesday for the metro area and parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation and Pinal County.

Lows through the end of the week will be near or below freezing, National Weather Service officials said. The same areas "could be under threat of hard freeze again early Thursday morning," they said.

Thermometers could register as low as 27 degrees early Wednesday morning, NWS officials said.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," NWS said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

