Find those jackets: Mountain snow Sunday night, freezing Monday overnight as temps plummet

Tucson saw a high temperature of 91 on Friday, but the mountains of Southern Arizona may be up to 3 inches of snow Sunday night, with hard freezes possible overnight on Monday in valleys south of the city.

Thermometers could read as low as 26 degrees early Tuesday morning near Nogales, Sierra Vista and Benson, and the Sulphur Springs Valley area, National Weather Service officials said.

Monday's high temperature in Tucson may not top 70 degrees, with a low in the 40s, NWS said.

Widespread cold temperatures are expected in much of Southern Arizona, particularly in the valleys of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday in many areas.

Precipitation will hit much of the region overnight Sunday.

Sunday night, an inch of snow may hit the top of the Santa Catalina Mountains, with 1-3 inches expected atop other ranges. The most snow is expected above 7,500 feet, but a "dusting" could fall as low as 6,000 feet, NWS said.

"The best chance of showers, storms, and high-elevation mountain snow will be this evening into tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through, bringing much cooler temperatures to start the new work week," NWS officials said Sunday.

The clouds will "clear quickly Monday morning," they said.

Temperatures Monday will be about 15 degrees cooler than normal. "With light winds in place and clear skies Monday night, temps will cool rapidly after sunset. This will result in the first widespread freeze of the season for the cooler valleys east and south of Tucson including the Sulphur Springs Valley," NWS said. "A couple of hours of hard freeze conditions (28 degrees or less) in the colder locations is a definite possibility."

Temperatures will "rebound quickly Tuesday and Wednesday," they said.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," NWS cautioned.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," NWS said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing."