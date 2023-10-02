Despite flap, sheriff's deputies will continue at Pima Board of Supervisors meetings

The Pima County Sheriff's Department will continue to provide security at meetings of the Board of Supervisors after Sheriff Chris Nanos reversed course on a move to pull deputies from the meetings.

Nanos said removing deputies from the meetings was a financial decision that would protect his deputies from "politics." Meanwhile, Supervisor Sharon Bronson accused Nanos of retaliating after she sought an independent review of his department over accusations command staff stood by while a female deputy was raped at a house party last year.

Just before the Sept. 19 meeting, Nanos sent an email telling Chair Adelita Grijalva and Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher he would not longer be responsible for security at the county's bi-weekly meetings.

"I believe existing contracted security is available at a lesser cost to taxpayers," Nanos wrote. "In fact, prior to sheriff personnel being utilized, the board had always used private security to handle such a post."

However, that move was immediately criticized by Bronson who told the Green Valley News it was "retaliatory."

"I find curious the timing of it and suspect it's because of what I put on the agenda," Bronson said. "He's also not happy all of the board members have questioned the budget. He's just not happy with the board questioning his budgetary authority."

In an email to Grijalva on Friday, Nanos relented and said he would send one deputy to future board meetings.

"After great discussions with County Administrator Jan Lesher, I am willing to send one commissioned officer to attend future board meetings," Nanos wrote. "In light of budgetary constraints, allocating two at this time is just fiscally difficult."

Nanos told Grijalva, the Sheriff's Department was "making every concerted effort to stay within budget" adding he would "like to bridge those gaps by working with the Board and Ms. Lesher."

'Political theatrics'

Nanos criticized Bronson, telling the Tucson Sentinel she was working to "undermine" his leadership at the Sheriff's Department.

In his email, Nanos obliquely criticized Bronson by telling Grijalva a "certain Board member" had "engaged" with staff at Board meetings to "politically undermine my authority."

"Collaboration with policy makers and leader will better serve this community and I refuse to lose focus," Nanos wrote. "When elected officials get entangled in discourse, civic progress can grind to a halt and I do not want that for my community, and I certainly know this is not yours or others on this Board's positions."

"This strains our relationship and is counter-productive for an effective government and thriving community," he wrote.

"Please accept my apology," Nanos wrote to Grijalva. "Although it may have seemed retaliatory in nature — I will not subject my staff to engage in political theatrics. Such behavior goes against county policy and should not be tolerated by anyone," he added. "Therefore, I am prepared to send a commissioned officer to your next Board meeting in hopes of mending what was once a strong relationship."

Nanos told the Tucson Sentinel he was referencing Bronson in his letter.

"She has put herself in the middle of things and is working with the deputy organization to undermine me," Nanos said. "I think she's disingenuous and stuck her nose in because of politics."

Bronson represents the rangy District 3, which sprawls across 7,403 miles and includes portions of the U.S.-Mexico border as well as the Tohono O'odham Nation, along with Ajo, Arivaca, as well as Sahuarita and Marana. She will face re-election next November.

Nanos also criticized the Pima County Deputy's Organization, a relatively new employee group within the Sheriff's Department who published a letter sharply criticizing him for allegedly putting an internal review on hold.

"This group came out of nowhere and decided they were against me, but they don't need another politician working to undermine me," Nanos said.

According to the organization, a deputy was sexually assaulted by then-PCSD Sgt. Ricky Garcia at a house party in December 2022 and while attack was ongoing, her lieutenant, captain and chief "refused to intervene for over 80 minutes."

Following the incident, Garcia was fired and later charged with two counts of sexual assault in Pima County Superior Court. The alleged victim also filed a $900,000 claim against the county over the summer.

The group criticized Nanos for putting an internal investigation on hold after the deputy filed a formal complaint through the department's internal affairs against members in her chain of command.

"She filed her complaint to Internal Affairs after Sheriff Nanos failed to launch his own investigation in the months that followed to determine why her lieutenant, captain, and chief allowed her to continue to be assaulted," wrote the employee group.

"We at the Pima County Deputy's Organization are outraged that Sheriff Nanos has failed to investigate the serious misconduct amongst his own command that allowed the prolonged sexual assault of a deputy," the organization said in a news release. "We call upon Sheriff Nanos to bring integrity back to this agency and immediately launch a full investigation through our internal affairs or request another agency to do so."

"When I saw the press release, it was clear they didn't know what they were talking about," Nanos said. The case was put on limited access and details about the assault have not been released, he said. "We terminated Ricky and there are certain things in this case, no one needs to know."

Bronson rejected Nanos' criticism.

"We need justice for the deputy," she said, adding her call for an investigation wasn't political. "Independent investigations have been done before, and the deputy deserves one. That's the way these things work."

She added she expected an investigation would clear Nanos of potential wrong-doing. "I don't expect anything to arise, and I think its important for the voters in the county to see a review that's considered and fully independent."

During the Sept. 19 meeting, Bronson pushed for the state Attorney General's Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety to review the incident, while Supervisor Steve Christy also asked to involve the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

Created last year, the critical incident team is tasked with reviewing major incidents and provides for law enforcement officers from a separate agency to take the lead in criminal investigations of those events. It consists of 60 investigators from nine police departments in the county.

Joined by Supervisor Matt Heinz, Bronson and Christy voted to involve outside investigators while Grijalva and Supervisor Rex Scott voted against the move.

Nanos said he would "welcome" an investigation, but worried another review of the incident could harm the criminal case against Garcia. And, he said the PRCIT was the wrong body for such an investigation because it was created to review shootings involving police officers and in-custody deaths.

"And, I think they will have a hard time getting the Attorney General involved," he said.

Nanos said the county's own legal advisors would tell the board "they're in the wrong."

On Tuesday, the Board will hold an executive session in which Assistant Chief Civil Deputy Daniel Jurkowitz will give legal advice and direction for clarification regarding the Sept. 19 vote based on requests from Grijalva and Christy.

Meanwhile, Lesher sent letter to both Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Col. Jeffrey Glover, the head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, asking for advice regarding the "manner in which an internal investigation is to be conducted."

The Board will also vote to make Deputy John Stuckey the sergeant-at-arms for future meetings.

'I inherited that mess'

Just days before the meeting, on Sept. 15, the Sheriff's Department sought additional funding from the county's general fund to cover a $7.8 million budget deficit.

Nanos told the Tucson Sentinel there's a significant cost to sending deputies to cover security at the Board of Supervisor meetings. One lieutenant sent to the meetings earns around $200,000 annually, and because the Board has access to him throughout the week, Nanos said he effectively loses that officer and has to cover his shift.

Nanos also said he's facing a budget crunch because of choices made by his predecessor former Sheriff Mark Napier, and while Napier's budget increased by $17 million during his first year in office, he faced a $17 million cut. "That's a $34 million swing," he said. "I inherited that mess."

He also said while Napier lost deputies, and "could have hired if he wanted to," the Sheriff's Department needs staff. "My jail population has gone from 1,300 to 1,900. I need more staff and I can't do what we need to without more officers."

Since 2017, 58 people have died while in custody at the Pima County jail, including 12 who died in 2022. In 2023, nine more people died in custody, suffering from fatal medical conditions, acute intoxication of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and at least one suicide.

Nanos said last year the facility is in a "full-blown crisis" at a "life-threatening level" due to overcrowding and under-staffing. In a memo to the Board of Supervisors last December, Nanos warned that the jail had reached 92 percent of its operational capacity while the number of corrections officers decreased 30 percent in 2022.

Following two meetings in June and July, Lesher sent a memo telling the supervisors the Sheriff Department's is running about $2.2 million over budget. The cost overruns were attributed to overtime, repairs and maintenance, and food supplies, "many of which were driven by record inflation," wrote Jan Lesher.

She also noted PCSD has "experienced a high volume of vacant positions" over the last year.

Nanos told Tucson Sentinel he wasn't bothered by the call for an investigation, but he was "disappointed" Supervisors Bronson, Christy and Heinz didn't talk to him.

"They can have their investigation, I've addressed this plenty," Nanos said. "This is nothing but Sharon playing politics, and that's a shame."