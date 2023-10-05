TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
With move from pandemic to endemic, Az changes how it reports COVID data
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

With move from pandemic to endemic, Az changes how it reports COVID data

Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Arizona Mirror
  • A home COVID-19 test kit.
    Laura Olson/States Newsroom A home COVID-19 test kit.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to remove some data and changed up its reporting on the virus to fall more in line with how the agency handles reporting other respiratory illnesses.

More than three years ago, as the state and the nation were in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency created the dashboard. It included information such as the number of cases by week, hospitalizations, cases by ZIP code and demographic data of those confirmed to have contracted the illness. Some of that information will no longer be published going forward, according to a blog post about the change by ADHS.

The new dashboard will continue to give information on the number of cases by week, demographics, deaths and hospitalization, but data by ZIP code — including both confirmed cases and vaccination figures — will no longer be made public. Data on congregate settings, such as nursing homes, with positive COVID-19 cases will also no longer be available.

"In order to allow us to continue to reflect on and learn from these efforts, some data will be converted into historical dashboards," Dr. Eugene Livar, the assistant director for public health preparedness at ADHS, said in the blog post. "These historical dashboards will remain publicly available, but will no longer be updated and will remain as a static version..

COVID-19 has shifted from a pandemic to an endemic illness, meaning that the virus will be regularly occurring much like the flu and other upper respiratory illnesses.

"Now that COVID-19 is a common respiratory illness, it is time to adjust our surveillance reports to align with other respiratory illnesses such as the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)," Livar said about the change.

Arizona has seen a total of 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 since the virus first appeared, with the highest peak in cases being in January 2022, when more than 547,000 cases were reported. Over 33,000 Arizonans have lost their lives from the virus.

According to the new data dashboard, 2023 has seen a total of 111,374 cases. September saw a 4% increase in cases from the previous month. Hospitalizations also saw an 11% increase compared to August.

The news comes as a new version of the COVID vaccine has been rolling out and work on creating a dual flu and COVID vaccine enters the early stages of testing and development.

"Vaccinations remain the best way to protect you and your family from severe COVID-19 outcomes," Livar said. "If you haven't done so already, we encourage you to get the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine."

Information on finding a location with the new vaccine can be found at vaccines.gov.

Filed under

news, politics & government, health, sci/tech, local, arizona, breaking, Az Mirror,

Read more about

adhs, coronavirus, influenza, rsv, vaccinations

Related stories

More by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy

— 30 —

Top headlines

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

we read thousands of pages of public records so you don't have toauthentically local news for the Borderlandswe shine a light on this town because we love it