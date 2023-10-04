Hobbs ends leases for water-guzzling alfalfa farms owned by Saudi Arabia

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs terminated the lease of state trust land by a controversial Saudi Arabian company, and said the state would not renew the farm's leases next year. The deals have been controversial because of the large amounts of water used to grow alfalfa for export.

On Tuesday, the governor's office said the State Land Department ended one of four leases held by Fondomonte Arizona LLC. in Butler Valley, about 100 miles northwest of Phoenix. The state also informed Fondomonte it would not renew three leases set to expire in February 2024.

The company uses groundwater in western Arizona to grow and export alfalfa, and in recent months the company has been sharply criticized for consuming thousands of gallons of water with below-market leases, the Arizona Republic reported last year.

Alfalfa is primary used for horse feed, and the parched but wealthy nation of Saudi Arabia has a competitive horse-breeding tradition, particularly among the rich.

"I’m not afraid to do what my predecessors refused to do—hold people accountable, maximize value for the state land trust, and protect Arizona’s water future," said Hobbs in a statement Tuesday. "It’s unacceptable that Fondomonte has continued to pump unchecked amounts of groundwater out of our state while in clear default on their lease. I’m proud my administration has taken swift action to hold defaulting high volume water users accountable and bring an end to these leases. And moving forward, I will continue to do everything in my power to protect Arizona’s water so we can continue to sustainably grow for generations to come."

Hobbs said after directing state land officials to inspect the leased property "as part of a broader round of inspections of the largest state trust land leases" they found Fondomonte is "in significant ongoing default of its lease dating back to 2016."

The company plans to appeal Hobbs' decision.

"Fondomonte will appeal the state's decision to end our lease on 640 acres of state trust land in Butler Valley," said spokesman Barrett Marson.

"At the same time, Fondomonte will continue to work with the state to demonstrate its compliance with the current lease requirements. Fondomonte remains committed to progressive, efficient agricultural practices on all operations," he said. "We continue to be invested in Arizona and the wider Arizona agricultural industry. Fondomonte will continue to work with Gov. Hobbs and her administration to discuss groundwater matters moving forward."

Hobbs said the Saudi firm was given notice in November 2016 the farms were operating under "numerous defaults" at the Butler Valley leases, and the company was given the opportunity to "cure" these defaults. This includes secondary containment structures on fuel and diesel exhaust fluid storage units. State officials said during an inspection in mid-August, they found Fondomonte failed to make the repairs after seven years.

"This significant default of their lease gives the department grounds to terminate the lease," state officials said.

State officials also said after reviewing the three remaining Butler Valley leases, they are "not in the best interest of the trust’s beneficiaries due to excessive amounts of water being pumped from the land—free of charge."

"Butler Valley holds unique value to the trust as one of Arizona’s five water 'transportation basins' in which groundwater is allowed under state law to be conveyed to other parts of the state. It is the only groundwater transportation basin that is predominantly controlled by state or federal land managers," state officials said.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said her office worked with Hobbs' office on the inspections.

"This decision to protect Arizona's precious groundwater resources and uphold the integrity of our state land trust is a good step in the right direction for the future of Arizona," Mayes said in a statement. "However, we must take additional steps to urgently protect Arizona's water resources – especially in rural Arizona."

Mayes said the state's AG office "worked closely" with the governor's administration on the inspections. And, the reviews "confirmed what we have suspected – Fondomonte has been in violation of its leases for many years."

"And while today's announcement is commendable, it should have been taken by state government much earlier. The failure to act sooner underscores the need for greater oversight and accountability in the management of our state's most vital resource," Mayes said. "It has been long evident to Arizonans across our state that these leases never should have been signed in the first place. The decision by the prior administration to allow foreign corporations to stick straws in the ground and pump unlimited amounts of groundwater to export alfalfa is scandalous."

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, who represents much of the Phoenix valley, praised Hobbs' decision and pointed to legislation he's introduced that would create an excise tax on the sale and export of water-intensive crops, and use the proceeds to build to finance drought response and resilience efforts.

Gallego in an increasingly crowded slate for Arizona's Senate seat, facing current Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who declared herself an independent in December, as well as the winner of the Republican primary, which includes Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and losing candidate for governor Kari Lake.

"Saudi Arabia should never have been to steal Arizona’s water," Gallego said. "I applaud the governor for terminating Fondomente’s lease, but we must ensure this can never happen in Arizona again by passing my Domestic Water Protection Act. That’s how we can forever keep Arizona’s water for Arizonans.”