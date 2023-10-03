TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Az veterans, state agencies battle over bingo machines deemed illegal under state gambling laws
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Az veterans, state agencies battle over bingo machines deemed illegal under state gambling laws

Reagan Priest
Cronkite News
  • Randy Amos, American Legion Post 44 commander, talks during a news conference at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Arizona Capitol on Oct. 2, 2023.
    Kevinjonah Paguio/Cronkite NewsRandy Amos, American Legion Post 44 commander, talks during a news conference at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Arizona Capitol on Oct. 2, 2023.

Arizona veterans groups say state agencies are unfairly cracking down on electronic bingo cards, while state agencies say agents are only conducting inspections to prevent the use of illegal bingo machines.

At a news conference at the Arizona Capitol on Monday, several members of local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts were joined by Republican Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, who said the departments of Revenue, Gaming, and Liquor are conducting raids and harassing organizations for their use of bingo technological aids.

Bingo technological aids, or BTAs, are electronic bingo cards that assist bingo players with disabilities and have been legal since 2017. The state says these organizations are not being penalized for using BTAs, but for using bingo gambling machines, which resemble slot machines and can be played without other players present.

Bingo is legal to play in Arizona but must be conducted by licensed game conductors who follow specific rules outlined by the Department of Revenue. Possessing a bingo gambling machine is illegal and could lead to a class two misdemeanor.

Borrelli said that a letter sent by the departments on Sept. 1 was “threatening to criminally prosecute” the organizations that host bingo.

“Their gaming agents have been going into these nonprofit organizations, heavy handed, flashing badges, freaking out bartenders with criminal prosecution and intimidation, and it’s ridiculous,” Borrelli said at the news conference.

According to a letter from the state agencies sent to Borrelli on Monday, no threats of criminal prosecution were made, and the agencies’ goal is to help organizations comply with the law. The agencies said in the Sept. 1 letter that if venues with liquor licenses knowingly allow illegal bingo machines on their premises, their liquor licenses could be revoked.

Additionally, the state agencies denied the allegation that agents were carrying out “raids,” but instead were conducting routine inspections on bingo licenses after noticing an uptick in illegal machines. “These inspections are meant to give licensees every opportunity to comply with the law,” a fact sheet from the Arizona Department of Gaming said. However, many veterans at the news conference expressed concern for how the inspections were carried out.

Jim Zawacki, a veteran and member of the Arizona VFW, said state agents have been aggressive in their inspections, instead of working with the local posts running bingo games.

“Their responsibility is to walk in and if they see an infraction, to help us correct those infractions,” Zawacki said.

In an interview with Cronkite News after the news conference, Zawacki said local veteran organizations rely on money from bingo to keep posts running, support members and give back to the community.

“We’re not only trying to help ourselves, but we’re helping the community also,” Zawacki said. “We open our hearts to help everybody.”

Other veterans who spoke at the news conference said revenue from bingo games paid for school supplies for children, food for local food banks and donations to MANA House, an organization that supports homeless veterans.

Christian Slater, a spokesperson for Gov. Katie Hobbs, said in an emailed statement that the state agencies are not trying to prevent the organizations from generating revenue to give back to the community, but are trying to prevent exploitation of veterans and older Arizonans who use bingo machines.

“Senator Borrelli seems more interested in promoting unregulated, potentially predatory gambling than in helping non-profit organizations comply with the law,” Slater said in the statement. “It’s shameful he would make a political stunt out of Governor Hobbs protecting some of Arizona’s most vulnerable populations from corporations that could be exploiting them for personal profit.”

Filed under

news, politics & government, family/life, war, local, arizona, breaking, Cronkite News,

Read more about

american legion, department of revenue, gambling, gaming dept, sonny borrelli, veterans, vfw

Related stories

More by Reagan Priest

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Reagan Priest

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

Tucson's independent watchdog newsLeemos miles de paginas de récords públicos para que usted no lo tenga que hacera smarter Tucson is a better Tucson