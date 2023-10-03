TucsonSentinel.com
Forest Service will ignite prescribed burns on Mt. Lemmon starting Oct. 20
Forest Service will ignite prescribed burns on Mt. Lemmon starting Oct. 20

Effort will build on tree-clearing from September & include 'broadcast' burns to cut down on undergrowth

Paul Ingram
  • Firefighters hike up past a subdivision during the Bighorn Fire in June 2020.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comFirefighters hike up past a subdivision during the Bighorn Fire in June 2020.
  • A map showing prescribed burns along Mt. Lemmon Highway.
    USFSA map showing prescribed burns along Mt. Lemmon Highway.

Federal and state officials will begin a series of prescribed burns in mid-October on Mt. Lemmon near Summerhaven to "restore healthy and resilient forest conditions, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

Staff with the Coronado National Forest, backed by state officials, will burn piles of trees cut down during an earlier operation in September, and conduct a series of "broadcast burns" across about 200 acres, lighting fires across an area of land and letting flames consume undergrowth and slash. Around 300 acres worth of piles will be burned, a Forest Service spokeswoman said. 

The agency will conduct the prescribed burns on Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow near Summhaven, Starr Farrell said.

Earlier this year, the Forest Service cut down and piled small trees from about 775 acres on several sites along Catalina Highway to thin the forest and reduce "heavy flammable fuel loading around property, physical improvements, and infrastructure."

The pile burns are part of a "follow-up treatment" to small tree thinning, Farrell said.

Beginning on October 20, federal officials will begin the burns and they expect the effort to end by January 2024, weather permitting, Farrell said. 

The burns help forests by "reducing forest undergrowth and post-harvest slash, providing forage opportunities for game, recycling nutrients back into the soil, and promoting the growth of fire-adapted and native vegetation.

Broadcast burns are the "final step in large landscape treatment." 

"Within these areas, heavy fuel loads need to be reduced and fire reintroduced as a natural process to restore the ecological balance," Farrell said. "Broadcast burns not only meet the objectives of the pile burn, but they also serve to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires that threaten human safety and property."

In 2020, a lightning strike ignited the Bighorn Fire, which chewed through nearly 120,000 acres on Mt. Lemmon over 48 days until fire crews, aided by monsoon storms were able knock down the fire. 

This year, a few small fires have ignited on the Santa Catalinas, including two fires near Molino Basin. One began fire burned 115 acres and was started by a man firing incendiary shotgun rounds at rocks near Molino Basin in April. The second scorched over 2,500 acres and required shutting down several major trails on Mt. Lemmon.

Farrell said the burns are done with "strict adherence" to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality's Smoke Management Plan. "Even so, motorists are reminded to use caution when approaching areas of burns," she said. Drivers should "reduce speed and be alert for the presence of vehicles, personnel, and smoke over the road."

