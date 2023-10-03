Pima County agrees to 'pass-through' nearly $7.5M in federal funding to local migrant shelters

Despite objections from Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Steve Christy, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to fund shelter spaces for migrants in Southern Arizona, sending more than $7.5 million in federal funding to Catholic Community Services, the Inn of Southern Arizona, and the City of Tucson.

In a 3-2 vote, the board agreed to accept the funds, allowing Pima County to act as a "pass through" for federal dollars under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program managed by FEMA from September 30 to the end of the year.

Chair Adelita Grijalva voted for the funding and was joined by Supervisors Matt Heinz and Rex Scott. While she was chair, Bronson reliably voted to support area shelters for asylum seekers and other migrants, and continued to vote in favor of county spending to assist them, but at Tuesday's meeting she criticized how federal officials are handling the processing of migrants and releases.

The vote saw Bronson shift from her past backing of support for sheltering asylum seekers, with the Democrat joining the lone Republican supervisor in voting "no."

The county will accept the funds to reimburse the city of Tucson and two faith-based organizations for costs incurred while they give migrants a temporary sanctuary after their release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The funding helps staff shelters, including the Casa Alitas Welcome Center, the recently-acquired Casa Alitas Drexel Center, and a few overflow hotels. The funds will also cover food, needed supplies, and transportation costs through December 31.

The Casa Alitas program managed by CCS will receive nearly $3.3 million. This includes around $2,475,000 for staffing, around $1.35 million for food, around $54,000 for medical care, around $869,000 for security, and around $1.44 for out-of-state travel.

The city of Tucson will receive $4,177,000 to reimburse Sun Tran bus transportation and "as needed" staff and hotel rooms for asylum seekers. This includes about $150,000 for city staff, around $550,000 for SunTran buses, and $4.3 million for overflow hotel nights to host migrants who will travel out of state, or hotel stays for longer than 30 days for asylum seekers who lack sponsors.

The Inn of Southern Arizona will receive $67,574 to accommodate costs associated with serving migrants released in Pima County for the rest of the year. Earlier this year, the county agreed to give the Inn funding to cover programs from April to September, and the new funding will allow the Inn to serve migrants through the end of the year.

The county has received around $46 million in funding from the federal government since 2019.

'From sunrise to sundown'

For years, Tucson has been a way-point for asylum seekers who make irregular crossings in Arizona's vast wilderness, and then ask responding Border Patrol agents for protection under U.S.. Limited by immigration laws, a series of court strictures, and the logistics of individual stations, the Border Patrol has released migrants from custody allowing them to travel to other parts of the U.S. while they pursue their asylum cases.

While churches and other non-government organizations offered temporary shelter for nearly a decade, in 2019 Pima County formalized this long-running effort by creating the Casa Alitas Welcome Center in an unused section of the county's juvenile detention center. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the effort expanded with help from the city of Tucson to include a few hotels and the Casa Alitas Drexel Center.

The program's aim was to avoid "street releases" by federal officials, who in previous years were dropping migrant families at the Greyhound bus station in Downtown Tucson. And, the program has been successful. Since 2019, the county has supported 247,214 people, according to county data.

Last week, the county-managed shelters aided 6,874 people. The record for releases at Casa Alitas was in July, when the shelters combined effort protected nearly 21,000 people. Most people stay an average of three days before leaving the county.

In mid-September, CBP began leaving people on the streets of Nogales, Douglas and Bisbee, bypassing a long-running arrangements with nonprofit groups and Pima County to release people to shelters where they can be given temporary help before traveling through Arizona. CBP said the releases were necessary because the eight Border Patrol stations in Southern Arizona were overwhelmed.

While CBP has released small numbers of migrants in Cochise County since May, on Sept. 14, the agency released 118 people without coordinating their efforts with county and state officials. The next day, the agency released another 132 people into the area, prompting a furious response from Cochise County officials, including Sheriff Mark Dannels.

However, officials in Pima County scrambled to move people, running dozens of buses from Cochise and Santa Cruz counties to a shelter the Casa Alitas shelters in Tucson, while also helping CBP manage the release of people from a tent-like "soft-sided facility" on Los Reales Road, as well as sending people to shelters in Phoenix and New Mexico.

Officials in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties praised the response. Cochise County Supervisor Ann English said Cochise County had "neither the resources nor the people or the expertise to take care of this coming problem."

"We are still depending on Pima County to pick up those people who are legally in our country who are looking for asylum and looking for a way to make a better life, but not to be here," the Democrat said.

"Thank god for Pima County," said Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce Bracker. "Pima County has done much of the heavy-lifting on this. They've done the grant-writing, they're helping with the logistics, they're helping us protect our citizens. I can't say how much we appreciate Pima County's effort on this."

County officials said that last week, Tucson Sector BP agents released people in Douglas, Naco and Nogales "from sunrise to sundown."

Border Patrol "continues to "use their transportation resources, and release as soon as that vehicle was full," wrote Shane Clark, the director of Pima County Office of Emergency Management. He said releases in Nogales, Ariz. occurred "right until sundown."

Further, last week, Border Patrol sectors in Texas had significant numbers of people, so Tucson Sector agents were unable to shift people to other sectors as they did in September, Clark wrote.

"Pima County continued to work with Santa Cruz and Cochise county emergency managers on transportation scheduling from both station and street release location in the attempt to avert legally processed asylum seekers to leave into the community which was successful this period," Clark told county officials. "The increase of requests placed considerable stress on available resources," he said, but transportation requests were covered by both Pima County and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, he said.

"The majority of what would have been street releases were averted by the hard work and coordinated efforts of those emergency managers and County and DEMA transportation coordinators, in turn working with CAWC and other humanitarian partners. There were no street releases in Tucson or communities in Pima County where BP Stations are located."

Average apprehensions have risen significantly during the Biden administration. During the Bush administration, Border Patrol agents apprehended around 84,000 per month. This decreased significantly during the Obama administration when Border Patrol agents apprehended around 36,000 people per month. During the Trump administration, average apprehensions jumped to nearly 44,000 people per month, including a spike in May 2019 when 133,000 people attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

During the Biden administration, average monthly apprehensions have risen to more than 177,000 with the highest number reached in May 2022 when Border Patrol apprehended people more than 225,000 times. In May 2023, the pandemic-era deportation policy known as Title 42 ended, and while CBP officials warned apprehensions could spike to 10,000 people per day, the influx decreased through the summer, but began rising in August and September.

While previous spikes in migration were driven largely by Central American families, in recent years, the demographics of migrants have shifted as people from Venezuela, Haiti, as well as western Africa and parts of Asia, head to the U.S. Further, the rising influx began under the Trump administration and rose in 2018 and 2019, halting only temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reporter Ioan Grillo wrote, "while pundits points to short term changes in regulations or rhetoric, the wave is not a freak occurrence of this year. Rather it’s the latest in a series of 'border crises' over the last decade, with surges in 2014, 2018-19, and 2022 under Obama, Trump and now Biden."

He noted the new influx is different than migration in the 1990s and 2000s when the migration was largely Mexican nationals.

"Now there are people from across the continent, especially Venezuela, Honduras, Ecuador, Haiti and Cuba, but also from Africa and as far as India and China," Grillo wrote. "While it used to be migrants sneaking over without papers looking for work, there are now also huge numbers applying for asylum."

'We are using these funds prudently'

Supervisor Scott said he hoped "anyone interested" in the issue should review the comments from English and Bracker.

"Our region has used federal dollars to deal with the influx of asylum seekers and to prevent something that you have seen in other southwestern cities such as San Antonio, San Diego, El Paso," he said. "Which is street releases into the urban area."

Since May, CBP has released about 683 people without immediate arrangements for shelter to Cochise County, but while more than 250,000 have passed through Pima County, the partnership has avoided "street releases."

"We have seen them in the rural counties, but we have not seen them in Pima County," Scott said. He thanked Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher and the county's team, as well as state and Tucson officials. "We are using these funds prudently, in the best interests of public health and safety."

"Everybody wishes that the federal government was dealing with this problem holistically," he said. "But, they aren't and as a result we are making use of funds they make available to local communities to ensure public health and safety."

Bronson & Christy oppose accepting shelter funds

However, Supervisor Christy blasted the decision to fund the shelters through the end of the year, arguing the county is "at fault" for accepting the funding. Christy has long criticized the county's efforts to shelter migrants and stop unsheltered releases, and on Tuesday, he argued the county's refusal to accept funding would force the federal government to stop the migration of thousands of people through Mexico.

"Well, it's obvious the policy we've had of enabling migrants to come into our community is our fault, and this board's fault by continually accepting funds," Christy said. "If we cut off the funds, said no more and shut down the reception and welcoming centers the federal government would have no other alternative than to address the issues causing this mass migration."

"This is a unmitigated disaster and we've been acting as as stewards and wardens by encouraging this kind of migration to the detriment of our community, of our county, and our country. And the only way to stop this is to stop accepting the funds," he said.

"What happens when this money runs out? There's only one way to stop this is to say no more to Pima County being in the asylum seeker business. We're stopping all activity. We're sending back the money. Figure something else out, then we'll get action."

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced $12.2 million in grants as authorized by Congress for the FEMA and CBP Shelter and Services Program. So far, the federal government has sent more than $790 million to 69 local governments this year.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said the grants "provided critical support to communities receiving migrants and the need for this support is ongoing."

"We urge lawmakers to act on DHS’s request for an additional $600 million for SSP in the FY23 budget supplemental to continue supporting border and interior communities receiving migrants," he said.

Pima County and the World Hunger Ecumenical Task Force based in Maricopa County received money during this latest tranche of funding. Pima County will gain another $1 million, while the task force will receive nearly $1.2 million.

Bronson has voted for the funding in previous meetings, however, she voted against the funding and agreed with Christy.

"We have just become enablers and the problem," she said, calling Christy's comment eloquent. The problem, she said "rests with the federal government, particularly the Biden administration, and how they changed the procedure for these migrants. So I can't continue to support this."

"I'm going to disagree with you supervisor," said Grijalva. "We are ensuring the safety of all of our community by giving an opportunity for people, who are unfamiliar with our country, to have a way to get to those sponsors there." ,

"The system is clearly broken, but I think the only way for us to ensure that smaller communities that are completely ill-prepared for the release of 800 people in their community is for us to continue to provide these services."

"We're not just safeguarding just Arizona—this is not just Pima County," Grijalva said. "We should not be in this position, but we are and it's a failure of the federal government—many administrations by the way," she said. Grijalva added the programs test for COVID-19 and RSV, another contagious respiratory virus.

"I think that it's important for us to continue to provide the services until there is some movement in the federal system," she said.