TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Kari Lake, who falsely claims she’s the 'lawful governor' of Az, files to run for U.S. Senate
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Kari Lake, who falsely claims she’s the 'lawful governor' of Az, files to run for U.S. Senate

Caitlin Sievers
Arizona Mirror
  • Kari Lake speaks at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022, as an attendee records her on a cell phone.
    Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona MirrorKari Lake speaks at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022, as an attendee records her on a cell phone.

Kari Lake has filed paperwork to begin a run for U.S. Senate in 2024, even as she contends she was actually elected Arizona's governor in 2022 and continues to wage a legal battle seeking to throw out her loss to Katie Hobbs.

Lake is expected to formally launch her campaign on Oct. 10.

In last fall's general election Lake, a Republican, lost the governor's race to Hobbs, a Democrat. The loss followed an acrimonious campaign during which Lake and her team frequently attacked Hobbs for being unwilling to debate, and went after the "fake news" media, which Lake repeatedly claimed cannot be trusted.

Lake was a local news anchor for Fox 10 in Phoenix for more than 20 years before quitting in 2021, saying that she did so because the media was pushing a biased and immoral agenda.

Lake has still not conceded the 2022 race she lost by more than 17,000 votes, repeatedly challenging the results of the race in Maricopa County Superior Court, the Arizona Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court.

So far, Lake has lost two trials in Maricopa County Superior Court, with her appeal to the results of the second trial currently pending.

During those trials, and in frequent appearances on far-right podcasts and talk shows, Lake has accused Maricopa County — and Hobbs, who was secretary of state before being elected governor — of running corrupt elections with fraudulent results.

None of the judges in the trial, appeals and supreme courts who have heard her cases or made judgments on her claims found any credible evidence of fraud, ballot stuffing or any other illegal or nefarious activity during the 2022 general election in Maricopa County.

That has not stopped Lake and her supporters from continuing to claim that she is the true governor of Arizona, a full 10 months after Hobbs took office and nearly a year after Lake lost the election. In an autobiography she published earlier this year, Lake claimed to be the "lawful governor" of Arizona.

Lake took her claims so far that Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who Lake has continuously maligned, filed a defamation lawsuit against her in June for making false claims about him and his part in running elections in Maricopa County.

Shortly after her filing with the FEC was publicized, Richer took to the social media site X, formerly Twitter, to comment.

"Just a reminder that if you really believed that the 2020 and 2022 elections were rigged and controlled by the people behind the curtain, thereby depriving the candidate of all agency, you wouldn't rationally run for election in 2024," Richer wrote

In between filing court cases and trolling on X, Lake has spent much of the last several months criss-crossing the country campaigning for Trump, and was at one time rumored to be a likely vice-presidential pick. .

With her official campaign announcement pending, Lake will join in the race with Democrat Ruben Gallego, former U.S. Rep for Arizona's District 7, who announced his Senate run back in January.

Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected as a Democrat but announced she was leaving the party to become an independent last December, currently holds that U.S. Senate seat, but has not yet officially announced a run for reelection. However, a memo that was leaked last week detailed Sinema's intention to attempt to attract both Republican and Democratic voters, to whom candidates on both sides of the "extreme" don't appeal.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


Filed under

news, politics & government, local, arizona, breaking, Az Mirror,

Read more about

arizona court of appeals, arizona supreme court, election, fec, kari lake, katie hobbs, kyrsten sinema, maricopa county superior court, ruben gallego, senate, stephen richer

Related stories

More by Caitlin Sievers

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Caitlin Sievers

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

Un noticiero auténticamente local que te escuchaa smarter Tucson is a better Tucsonour news is free to read, but not free to report