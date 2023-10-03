TucsonSentinel.com
Biden touts blue-collar roots in latest Arizona ad
Biden touts blue-collar roots in latest Arizona ad

Jim Small
Arizona Mirror
  • Screenshot via YouTube

The Biden campaign today is launching a new TV ad in Arizona and other battleground states that spotlights how the president's agenda is lowering costs for America's middle class.

The ad, titled "Never Left," is part of a 16-week, $25 million campaign that launched last month. The ad focuses on Joe Biden's roots in Scranton, a blue-collar city in northeastern Pennsylvania, and his pursuit of policies that benefit low- and middle-income Americans.

"He knows what life is like for working people and knows middle-class life is too expensive right now," the narrator says of Biden.

The ad highlights Biden administration policies capping insulin costs at $35 for some seniors, allowing Medicare to negotiate some drug prices and investments in the American clean energy sector, which the campaign said would lower power costs for families.

The Biden campaign said the ad will run on broadcast TV and cable channels, and will target programming that is widely watched by general election voters, including "Dancing with the Stars," "Bachelor in Paradise" and NFL games.

"While MAGA Republicans pretend they're fighting for America's middle class, President Biden and Vice President Harris are actually delivering," said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the campaign manager for Biden-Harris 2024. "This ad serves as an early reminder of the choice Americans will face next year: between MAGA Republicans whose agenda would give tax handouts to the ultra-rich at the expense of working people, or Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' agenda for the middle class."

For the last several weeks, the Biden campaign has spent between $20,000 and $40,000 on broadcast television ads in the Phoenix market, which covers central and northern Arizona.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


