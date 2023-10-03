TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Supreme Court to hear appeal over expert testimony in Yuma drug case
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Supreme Court to hear appeal over expert testimony in Yuma drug case

Renee Romo
Cronkite News
  • The Supreme Court said it will consider the appeal of Jason Smith, who is challenging his 2021 Yuma County drug conviction. Smith said he was not able to question the expert witness who tested the drugs in the case, violating his Sixth Amendment right to confront his accusers.
    Haley Smilow/Cronkite NewsThe Supreme Court said it will consider the appeal of Jason Smith, who is challenging his 2021 Yuma County drug conviction. Smith said he was not able to question the expert witness who tested the drugs in the case, violating his Sixth Amendment right to confront his accusers.

The Supreme Court will hear the appeal of an Arizona man who said his right to confront his accuser was violated when the expert witness who tested the drugs in his case was replaced by another expert.

Jason Smith was convicted in part on the testimony of Greggory Longoni, who testified using reports filed by Elizabeth Rast, the Arizona Department of Public Safety forensic scientist who tested the drugs in Smith’s case. Rast had left the department before Smith’s case came to trial.

Courts in Arizona allowed Longoni’s testimony over Smith’s objection. But other courts around the country have interpreted Supreme Court rulings on the issue differently, a discrepancy that Smith’s attorneys said needs to be cleared up by the high court.

Hari Santhanam, who is representing Smith, said the confrontation clause in the Sixth Amendment has always been “an area of law that the Supreme Court has struggled with.”

“Part of that is the confusion, you know when you have a split on the Supreme Court, it doesn’t set out any sort of controlling principle for the lower courts to follow,” Santhanam said. “It’s been a giant mess since 2012, and this is finally an opportunity for the court to sort of clean that up.”

The Supreme Court said on Friday that it would hear Smith’s case.

“By taking this case, the Supreme Court hopefully is able to express a definitive opinion on the law,” said David Euchner with Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice, an organization for defense attorneys. Euchner said the confrontation question “certainly has been difficult for us in Arizona.”

The Arizona attorney general’s office said Monday that the office cannot comment on pending litigation.

The case began on the evening of Dec. 10, 2019, when officers with the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force showed up to execute a search warrant for Smith’s father’s property, where they found a shed with an “overwhelming odor of fresh marijuana and burnt marijuana,” according to court documents.

Smith and two others were inside the shed, where officers said they found marijuana – including nearly 6 pounds on drying racks – methamphetamine, a meth pipe, scales and other paraphernalia. Police estimated the street value of the marijuana at $50,000.

Smith claimed that he was not involved in drug activity, but was only on the property to care for his ailing father, who subsequently died before the trial.

The state charged Smith with five felony counts, including possession of paraphernalia and possession of drugs for sale.

A jury convicted Smith in October 2021 of two counts of possession – one of which the state subsequently dismissed – one count of possession of marijuana for sale and two counts of simple possession of methamphetamine and narcotics. Smith was sentenced to four years in prison.

The Arizona Court of Appeals in July 2022 upheld the conviction, saying Longoni was testifying on his opinion of Rast’s reports and not acting as a “mere conduit” for her opinion. Smith was able to fully cross-examine Longoni, the appellate court said, and could have called Rast to testify if he wanted.

The Supreme Court has not set a date for Smith’s case, but Santhanam said he is “excited that this is an opportunity to finally fix this area of law and bring some clarity to it.”

Euchner said he also looks forward to a ruling on the confrontation question, since “49 other states I’m sure have struggled with it as well.”

“Questions of confrontation of witnesses … does not fall along the traditional party lines,” Euchner said. “On this issue, the Supreme Court doesn’t vote on traditional liberal, conservative lines.”

Filed under

news, politics & government, crime & safety, sci/tech, local, arizona, breaking, Cronkite News,

Read more about

arizona attorneys for criminal justice, arizona department of public safety, david euchner, drugs, supreme court

Related stories

More by Renee Romo

— 30 —

Top headlines

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

Iluminamos una luz en este pueblo porque lo amamosNoticias auténticamente locales para Tucsona smarter Tucson is a better Tucson