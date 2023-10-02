Environmentalists celebrate new images of jaguar in Southern Arizona's Huachuca Mountains

A jaguar was photographed by remote cameras in Southern Arizona's Huachuca Mountains near a section of land state officials attempted to block with an ad-hoc border barrier made of stacked shipping containers.

Images of a male jaguar were taken between March and May 2023 by remote cameras operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and added to a database managed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The photos could show a jaguar previously observed in another mountain range, or the images could have documented a third jaguar currently roaming the borderlands—one of a handful of the charismatic cats documented in Arizona decades after the species was all but eliminated from the southwestern United States.

"These photos show that despite so many obstacles, jaguars continue to reestablish territory in the United States," said Russ McSpadden, a conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. "This is a wonderful reminder that these big cats move great distances across the landscape. It drives home the importance of protecting connected habitat for these elusive, beautiful felines."

New jaguar?

The photos may have captured a new jaguar, previously undetected north of the border, the Center of Biological Diversity said. Or they may be images of "jaguar 3" — better known as Sombra — a jaguar detected dozens of times in the Chiricahua Mountains about 50 miles northeast of the Huachucas.

Fish and Wildlife officials did not add the photos to the database and said the images are "too blurry for spot analysis." The pattern of rosettes, or spots, on every jaguar is unique, and spot analysis has allowed officials to identify and track individual jaguars through the years.

In 2016, cameras detected another jaguar in the Huachucas. Named Yo'oko—the Yaqui word for jaguar—by students at Hiaki High School in Tucson, Yo'oko roamed the mountains in 2016 and 2017. Unfortunately, the big cat was photographed dead in Sonora, Mexico, a year later.

Another jaguar, dubbed El Jefe, was discovered roaming the Whetstone and Santa Rita mountains in 2011 and 2015. Always elusive, El Jefe — the Boss — disappeared in the U.S., however last August, he sauntered past trail cameras managed by the Mexican conservation group PROFAUNA about 120 miles away in Sonora.

PROFAUNA—or Protección de la Fauna Mexicana A.C.—is part of the part of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative. Led by the international conservation nonprofit Wildlands Network, the project involves eight organizations from Mexico and the U.S., who work with landowners to protect habitat for jaguars.

Environmental groups were thrilled by the new images of El Jefe, but this was "tempered by concerns" the big cat may not return to Arizona because his pathway is blocked by the border wall, and his territory in the state may include a massive open-pit copper mine.

"The seven-year gap between detections illustrates how elusive jaguars can be and how far they roam," said McSpadden.

Photos taken after lawsuit forces state to remove container wall

The photos were taken weeks after state contractors dismantled the last sections of Arizona's ad-hoc border barrier in the Coronado National Forest.

During his last few months in office, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered state officials to build makeshift walls of stacked shipping containers along Arizona's border with Mexico in an attempt to stymie asylum seekers in Yuma. This effort was later expanded to the Coronado National Forest south of Tucson.

Despite widening controversy and complaints from the federal government that the project was interfering with a plan by CBP to close those gaps with new barriers, Ducey launched the effort to place nearly 2,800 40-foot steel cargo boxes along a 10-mile stretch of the border at a cost of $95 million.

While contractors attempted to complete the project, a small band of environmentalists and local residents successfully protested the construction in the Coronado Forest, often occupying roads and staging sites to halt the construction effort, including intentionally blocking trucks. In mid-December, federal officials filed a lawsuit, asking a judge to block construction and rule the projects along the border were an "unlawful trespass" and violated the U.S. Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Center for Biological Diversity prepared their own lawsuit, arguing the container walls violated the Endangered Species Act because the bric-a-brac wall would stymie the migration of ocelots and endangered northern jaguars.

A week later, Ducey sounded a retreat, and attorneys for the state told a federal judge the state would halt placing the shipping containers and begin removing them from federal land. On Sept. 15, the state agreed to pay $2.1 million to cover remediation efforts, effectively ending the federal lawsuits.

It remains unclear how much the state spent to build the short-term border barriers, though estimates are close to $175 million, and the state is currently attempting to recoup some funds, by selling 2,000 steel containers that remain.

The jaguar, which is listed as an endangered species, once ranged from California into Louisiana. However, habitat destruction and hunting decimated the population.

Jaguars have been spotted occasionally in Southern Arizona in recent years, including reports of one in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson. In 2009, state Game and Fish Department employees snared an aged jaguar, dubbed Macho B, which died shortly after in captivity.

The Center for Biological Diversity sued Fish and Wildlife three times seeking critical habitat protection for jaguars, and in 2009, a federal judge in Arizona rejected the agency’s arguments against the designation, including the fact that few jaguars were believed to be in the United States. Later, FWS labeled more than 764,000 acres in Southeastern Arizona and Southwestern New Mexico as habitat critical to the survival of the endangered animals in the United States.

Last December, the Center petitioned U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reintroduce jaguars in New Mexico, and designate much more critical habitat in both New Mexico and Arizona.