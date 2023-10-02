Feds release new details about death of baby girl at Nogales Border Patrol station

A Border Patrol agent struggled to understand a migrant girl who said her infant daughter was in distress and needed medical care last month, according to new details released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Eleven minutes after they were taken into custody, medical personnel — including three nurse practitioners and three emergency medical technicians — attempted to save the infant who suffered from pain and labored breathing as she was brought into the United States in Nogales, Ariz.

The infant's death was investigated by the CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility, as part of the agency's protocol. The agency released new details Friday, as well as a timeline of the incident, which said 11 minutes after the woman was taken into custody, her daughter was given care at the Border Patrol station.

It's not clear what caused the girl's death. A CBP spokesman wrote the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Sept. 25, however a report has not been released pending further test results.

On Sept. 23, around 2:34 a.m., a camera operator spotted two people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near a concrete section of the border near the Mariposa Port of Entry, west of downtown Nogales, CBP said. Around 2:50, camera operators told Border Patrol agents one person returned to Mexico.

A minute later, a BP agent found a 16-year-old girl and her one-month-old daughter along the border. The agent told investigators with OPR that the mother was "softly crying and sniffling when he first encountered her," wrote CBP.

The infant was covered in a blanket, he said. He told the mother to get into his transport van and he drove to the Nogales BP station about 2.5 miles away. Video surveillance showed that a minute after encountering the teenager and her daughter, the agent began driving to the station, however, after approximately 10 seconds, he stopped. He kept the vehicle halted for just 15 seconds and then he continued back to the station.

The agent later told OPR, he stopped because the mother "attempted to speak to him from the other side of the security partition" but he didn't understand what the mother was trying to communicate.

"The agent decided to continue transporting her and the infant to Nogales Station," the agency said, adding he requested "a fluent Spanish speaker" to understand what she was trying to tell him.

Ten minutes after he found the girl and her daughter, the agent arrived at the Border Patrol station, according to surveillance cameras. The agent escorted the mother into the sally port, and spoke to another agent "who then spoke with the mother."

After talking to her, the agent rapidly escorted her and her baby to a medical screening area and entered the first available room. He later told OPR the infant's breathing was "labored."

11 minutes after she was first picked up by Border Patrol, CBP-contracted medical personnel began assessing the infant girl and then began resuscitation efforts, including the use of an automated external defibrillator, OPR said. Another agent called the Nogales emergency medical services while two Border Patrol agents trained as EMTs arrived to help around 3:12 a.m.

Less than 15 minutes after the 911 call, Nogales Fire Department arrived and firefighters took over efforts to save the baby girl. Fire Department personnel took the infant and her mother to Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales. At 4 a.m., doctors at the hospital pronounced the infant dead.

OPR special agents interviewed the 16-year-old girl. A Mexican citizen, the girl told agents she "traveled ahead from the group she was with to cross into the United States and get her infant daughter to a U.S. hospital." She told the agents her daughter began struggling to breath and showed signs of pain as they approached the border.

She also told OPR when she first got into the transport van, her daughter was alive and she "could hear her crying and breathing." She also told the agent her daughter needed medical care, OPR said.

"On their way to the station, the mother stated she told the agent her daughter was in distress, almost dead, and needed to go to the hospital, but she was unsure if the agent was able to understand her," CBP said.

The agent told OPR, he was "not aware the infant was in distress until they arrived at Nogales Station, and the mother spoke with another agent."

She also told OPR agents once she arrived at the station, she "uncovered the infant and observed she was no longer breathing."

Another agent approached her and she told the agent "her daughter was almost dead and showed the agent her infant daughter."

"The mother advised her daughter was ultimately taken to the hospital, where medical personnel informed the woman that her daughter had passed away," OPR said.

In August, agents in BP's Tucson Sector—which covers Arizona from the Yuma County line to the New Mexico border—encountered 48,754 people, making it the busiest sector along the border. They took into custody over 25,000 people traveling as families with children in August, as well as over 20,000 single adults. The agency also took into custody 3,075 "unaccompanied minors," or children traveling without parents or guardians.

Among thousands of people, some migrants suffer from serious medical issues even before they cross into the U.S. The agency has pushed to train medical personnel, and expanded the agency’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue unit, or BORSTAR, but nonetheless some migrants have died even as agents provided significant medical care.

Two other children have died after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this year.

In August, a 3-year-old Venezuelan girl died on a bus heading to Chicago after her family was picked up by Border Patrol agents and transferred to a bus by Texas authorities. An autopsy found the girl—Jismary Alejandra Barboza Gonzalez—had a low-grade fever and other symptoms before she boarded the bus from Brownsville, Texas. En route to Chicago her condition "deteriorated," and she died, USA Today reported.

In May, 8-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez died in Border Patrol in Harlingen, Texas. The girl, originally from Panama, had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. An internal investigation found while Border Patrol medical personnel were told about the girl's medical history, they ignored her family's requests for an ambulance until she had a seizure and died, the Associated Press reported.