TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Report: Grand Canyon groundwater may increase in a warmer climate
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Report: Grand Canyon groundwater may increase in a warmer climate

Gabriel Tynes
Courthouse News Service
  • Tatahatso Wash, along the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park, during a flash flood in July, 2018.
    Grand Canyon National ParkTatahatso Wash, along the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park, during a flash flood in July, 2018.

To understand where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve come from. That’s the idea researchers were pursuing with the recent geochemical analysis of a single stalagmite from a cave in Grand Canyon National Park. 

More specifically, they measured the ratio of stable isotopes in calcite deposits within the stalagmite to help predict how the volume of groundwater aquifers may be affected by a warming climate. The calcite deposits date to the early Holocene period, an epoch ranging between approximately 11,700 and 8,500 years ago that was marked by higher-than-average global temperatures. 

The results, published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, may help planners better manage water resources in the burgeoning Colorado Plateau in the Four Corners region of New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado, where population and agricultural pressures increasingly affect the rates with which aquifers are recharged by summer monsoon rains. 

The frequency and intensity of those monsoon rains are expected to change with a warming climate, although existing research varies widely as to whether resulting groundwater will increase or decrease. By taking a glimpse into the stalagmite, researchers determined that “water infiltrating into the cave increased in line with regionally warming temperatures” during the Holocene period, when the average global temperature was 1.8 to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) higher than it is today.  

The monsoon rains are crucial to sustaining development in the region, which is home to more than 1 million people but only receives an annual average of 8 inches of precipitation. For millennia, the summer rains have been fueled by moist air circulating off the Gulf of California, while winter occasionally delivers rain and snow from the mid- to high-latitude Pacific Ocean storms. 

The researchers concluded “there was a gradual intensification and incursion of the [monsoon rains] over the Grand Canyon in the Early Holocene,” which can most likely be attributed to warming atmospheric temperatures, a reduced temperature gradient and “a decrease in snow and ice cover on the Colorado Plateau.” They suggest the conditions resulted in rain and snow events “sufficiently intense and frequent to infiltrate into the Grand Canyon cave.”

They further suggest that “future warming, which could cause temperatures to rise above those of the early Holocene, may also lead to an expansion of the North American monsoon and possibly greater groundwater recharge rates of summer rainfall on the high-elevation Colorado Plateau.”

But that may only occur if both the frequency and intensity of rains increase. The researchers noted a past increase in intensity of precipitation “may not have led to greater mean summer or mean annual precipitation because the frequency of such events may have decreased.”

“While the Early Holocene is not a direct analogue for future climate, our data do suggest that warm-season groundwater infiltration may vary as a function of precipitation intensity, at least for the high-altitude Colorado Plateau region,” the researchers concluded.


Filed under

news, enviro, sci/tech, local, arizona, breaking, Courthouse News Service,

Read more about

climate change, global warming, grand canyon, monsoons, water

Related stories

More by Gabriel Tynes

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Gabriel Tynes

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

Tucson's independent watchdog newsa smarter Tucson is a better TucsonUn Tucson más inteligente es un Tucson mejor