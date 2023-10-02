TucsonSentinel.com
Inmate dies at Tucson federal prison
Inmate dies at Tucson federal prison

Arkansas man convicted of child pornography offenses in 2020

Paul Ingram
A 34-year-old inmate at the federal prison in Tucson was found dead Monday morning, officials said

Johnathon R. Umphlett was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary Tucson around 11:50 a.m., said a spokesperson the Bureau of Prisons. Guards began life-saving measures and requested help from emergency medical services, however, Umphlett was pronounced dead.

No employees or other incarcerated individuals were injured and at no time was the public in danger, the spokesperson said, adding the FBI was notified.

USP Tucson is high-security facility, and one of two federal prisons that make up the Tucson Federal Correctional Complex on South Wilmot Road. USP Tucson holds around 1,750 prisoners.

Over the past decade, at least 4,950 people have died in Bureau of Prisons facilities, NPR reported.

A native of Arkansas, Umphlett pleaded guilty in October 2020 to possession of child pornography, and was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

In June 2019, Seattle police interviewed Umphlett when a witness at a restaurant said he was viewing what appeared to be child pornography on his smart phone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Washington. A Seattle Police detective asked for Umphlett's phone, and he found a number of images of children in sexually exploitive conduct.

Umphalett had been convicted in 2014 for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy in Arkansas, federal official said.

Along with Seattle police, Homeland Security Investigations, a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, investigated the federal case against Umphlett.

