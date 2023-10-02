Tucson Council candidates clash on '15-minute city' conspiracies, plus crime & homeless issues

Candidates for Tucson City Council disagreed over local government's responses to crime, homelessness and planning, arguing over whether a proposal for “15-minute cities” represented smart urban planning or a secret global plot to limit the movements of the local citizenry.

A weekend forum featured all three Ward 2 candidates—incumbent Democrat Paul Cunningham, Republican Ernie Shack and Libertarian Pendleton Spicer—and both of the Ward 4 candidates, Democratic incumbent Nikki Lee and Republican challenger Ross Kaplowitch. Ward 1 Republican challenger Victoria Lee also joined the panel, but incumbent Democrat Lane Santa Cruz, who is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car, did not take part.

Voters will decide the Council races, as well as the mayoral race, in the Nov. 7 election. All registered Tucson voters will be mailed a ballot on Oct. 11 and will be eligible to vote in all the races on the ballot.

A question about “15-minute cities”—an urban planning concept related to zoning that allows people to have work, shops, restaurants and other amenities within 15 minutes of their homes—showed stark differences between the incumbents and the challengers.

Cunningham said he was “trying to figure out what the big controversy is about 15-minute cities.”

He said it made sense to him to develop more opportunities for people to be able to find amenities in their neighborhoods.

“I think it's a good concept,” Cunningham said. “Who the heck doesn't want to be able to walk down to their bank and go get their hair cut and grab groceries all in one swoop and be able to come back home and be able to do it rather conveniently, without having to get the car to drive across town?”

But the challengers said they were opposed to such planning efforts.

“I have plenty of concerns with the 15-minute city model,” said Lem, adding that the city was not laid out to accommodate the idea and city officials were using it as an excuse to reduce the number of lanes on streets such as South 12th Avenue. The city recently reduced a stretch of the street from four lanes to two lanes and included a new bike lane. The project led to complaints from some residents and business owners.

“They want to make sure you get rid of your gas-powered vehicles,” Lem said. “I’m absolutely against the infiltration of government to tell us where we should travel.”

Kaplowitch said he didn’t like the sound of 15-minute cities, echoing Lem’s concern about reducing the number of lanes for cars.

“They’re taking three lanes and bringing them down to two and then making a bike lane because they want you to get rid of that car,” Kaplowitch said. “Why should I be restricted to 15 minutes from my home?… That's just my personal opinion. I haven't done a lot of research on the 15-minute city because I don't believe in it.”

Shack quoted from the movie ‘Braveheart”: “Freedom!” he said, adding that “15-minute cities will restrict your travel.”

“This is the goal of non-Americans,” Shack said. “Americans love their freedom. I love my freedom. I fought for my freedom. 15-minute-cites is to restrict travel. Under no conditions, do I want my travel to be restricted.”

Shack added that he was concerned about 5G towers.

“Do you know what the 5G towers are for?” he asked the crowd. “Surveillance. Part of that is to surveil, to watch what you're doing and to institute 15-minute cities. That’s the way they would do it.”

Pendleton picked up on that theme after Shack concluded his response.

“If you look at the goals of the United Nations—the sustainability goals—eventually they want to control every move we make,” Spicer said. “Every thought we have, every feeling we have, every motion we make, they want to control, eventually. The 15-minutes cities is just a start. Now, I like the idea of free 15-minute cities. I think the idea of having things close that you do all the time every day. I think that's great. And I'm all for saving gas. … But the 15-minute cities is just the start. So just take a look at what all that means.”

Lee said she had purchased her home in Civano because it was close to many amenities and she “despised” sitting in traffic, although it was sometimes unavoidable considering her location on the city’s Southeast Side.

Lee added that the challengers’ concern about 15-minute cities seemed overblown.

“For me, it's a matter of how can we optimize people's time so that they can get where they want to get quicker, but no one is saying you can't leave 15 minutes from your house,” Lee said. “I get the sense that that is something that is being propagated here and that's not the case. It’s just about, ‘How do we make things more co-located/?’”

The GOP challengers said the Council had failed to stem Tucson’s crime problems.

“The most important issue right now, and I'm going to just bundle it all up, is our public safety,” said Kaplowitch, who cited a recent incident in which a juvenile gunman shot and killed a man outside an East Side gas station before being shot and killed himself. “I think his priority right now is to fight crime and make Tucson attractive again, because there's nothing attractive about a 12-year-old shooting a 54-year-old man at the Quick Trip at Pantano and 22nd Street last Friday night.”

Shack said that “the biggest thing is crime. We have to work on boosting our officers, our Police Department.”

Lem echoed those concerns.

“I believe that the crime rate here is the most important issue that’s facing Tucsonans,” she said. “Every day I leave my home and I see crime.”

The challengers also criticized the Council’s approach to homelessness.

Lem said that the city shouldn’t be trying to shelter people in need of housing because nonprofits such as Gospel Rescue Mission were already handling the problem. The city of Tucson has been using grants and other funding to purchase hotels and building apartment buildings to create more affordable and transitional housing.

“We have plenty of beds out there for the people who want to use them,” Lem said. “And we have other nonprofits. It's not our job as City Council to purchase hotels and spend our money there.”

Kaplowitch said the City Council has made it too hard for police to arrest homeless people.

“Your current mayor and City Council and city manager and city attorney have tied the officers’ hands,” Kaplowitch said.

Shack likewise called for more roundups of homeless people and criticized city efforts to purchase hotels and offer affordable housing. He said too many people in city housing are using drugs.

“We have to beef up our law enforcement and give them the opportunity to arrest those that are homeless, that are committing crimes, doing drugs,” Shack said. “And those who want to be rehabilitated. let the private-sector nonprofits deal with those and not the city.”

Spicer said if the city would reduce government programs, it would be easier to solve problems with unhoused people.

“Government has stepped in where I don't think government needs to step in,” Spicer said. “These people who are homeless need service and the private sector can contribute much of those services and the government doesn't need to.… The unwieldiness of government has contributed to these people not being able to find housing.”

Both Lee and Cunningham said the issue of homelessness was complicated and related to problems ranging from mental illness and drug addiction to affordable housing and rising rents.

They defended the council’s Housing First policy and said the city had helped more than 600 people move from the streets to permanent housing over the last 18 months.

“We're talking about poverty, mental health, substance abuse disorder,” Lee said. “Someone getting down on their luck or someone coming in and buying an apartment complex and painting it and jacking the rent up 40 percent and people can no longer stay in their homes. So there is a huge variety of issues at play.”

The forum was moderated by Lyn Loveless and was sponsored by the local branch of the League of Women Voters along with the NAACP, the American Association of University Women and the YWCA.

The same groups will sponsor a similar forum with Mayor Regina Romero (D) and her challengers, Janet “JL” Wittenbraker (R), Ed Ackerley (I) and Arther Kerschen (I) from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Miller Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Rd.