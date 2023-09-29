TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Biden honors McCain, denounces ‘MAGA extremists’ during Tempe event
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Biden honors McCain, denounces ‘MAGA extremists’ during Tempe event

Reagan Priest
Cronkite News
  • President Joe Biden at Tempe Center for the Arts on Thursday, where he honored the late Sen. John McCain and advocated for the defense of American democracy by bashing former President Donald Trump.
    Kevinjonah Paguio/Cronkite NewsPresident Joe Biden at Tempe Center for the Arts on Thursday, where he honored the late Sen. John McCain and advocated for the defense of American democracy by bashing former President Donald Trump.
  • Cindy McCain at the Tempe Center for the Arts, where President Joe Biden on Thursday said that $83 million in federal funding would be put toward building a library and museum honoring the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.
    Kevinjonah Paguio/Cronkite NewsCindy McCain at the Tempe Center for the Arts, where President Joe Biden on Thursday said that $83 million in federal funding would be put toward building a library and museum honoring the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.
  • Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a presidential visit Thursday at Tempe Center for the Arts. Hobbs, in a statement, honored the late Sen. John McCain, saying his heroism 'reflected the values of Arizona.'
    Kevinjonah Paguio/Cronkite NewsArizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a presidential visit Thursday at Tempe Center for the Arts. Hobbs, in a statement, honored the late Sen. John McCain, saying his heroism 'reflected the values of Arizona.'

President Joe Biden invoked the spirit of the late Sen. John McCain while denouncing “MAGA extremists” as a threat to democracy, during a speech Thursday at the Tempe Arts Center.

Biden, in town to announce the creation of a library and museum honoring McCain, cited the Arizona Republican’s willingness to cross party lines and work with Democrats – a far cry from former President Donald Trump’s supporters who he said “would fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy as we know it.”

“I have come to honor the McCain Institute and library because they are home to a proud Republican who put country first,” Biden said. “Our commitment should be no less because democracy should unite all Americans – regardless of political affiliation.”

Arizona Republicans criticized the visit as little more than an early campaign stop by Biden, who they said should be visiting the border instead.

“While Joe Biden visits Arizona this week to meet with Democratic elected officials on a campaign push, he is showcasing how out of touch he is with the needs of everyday Americans and he’s once again choosing to ignore the disaster that we deal with on a daily basis,” Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson said Wednesday in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Biden spoke for about 30 minutes to a friendly and generally well-behaved crowd of activists and elected officials that included Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Biden was interrupted once by a protester who, before being escorted out, demanded to know why the president has not declared a climate emergency.

Cindy McCain, the late senator’s widow, introduced the president and acknowledged how Biden and her late husband were often at odds during McCain’s time in the Senate.

“While John and he (Biden) differed on many political issues through their respective careers, the great causes that brought them together and were most important to our nation are shared in this venture,” McCain said of the proposed library.

The library and museum, to be created in partnership by Arizona State University and the McCain Institute, would be similar to that of a presidential library and museum, according to a story in the New York Times. According to ASU, the library and museum will house McCain’s papers and materials from his career, as well as a visitor’s center and space for the McCain Institute – which is based in Washington, D.C.

Thursday’s visit was the second to the state in as many months for Biden, who traveled to northern Arizona in August to designate a new national monument of about 1 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon to honor Indigenous culture.

That visit also sparked Republican ire. The Arizona Senate, with permission from Peterson, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration to stop the national monument designation, calling it a “land grab.”

Despite including a plea for nonpartisanship Thursday, Biden leaned heavily into criticism of followers of Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, particularly those he called “MAGA extremists.”

“There is no question that today’s Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA extremists,” Biden said. “Their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy as we know it.”

Biden also referenced recent comments by Trump and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Bullhead City, suggesting outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley deserves to be executed. Biden urged voters to move away from politicians who promote further division in the country.

“We have to stand up for our Constitution and the institutions of democracy because MAGA extremists have made clear they won’t,” Biden said. “History is watching. The world is watching. Most important, our children and grandchildren are watching.”

Jason Rose, a political analyst based in Arizona, said it was wise for Biden to visit the state and focus on McCain – a move that helped him win the state in 2020.

“President Biden is very wise to return here to support his good friend, not just for noble reasons but political ones too,” Rose said in an emailed statement.

“McCain enthusiasts disenchanted with former President Trump’s critique of our former senator are a key reason why the President captured our critical state in 2020. It reminds us that the Ghost of John McCain remains alive and well,” his email said.

Filed under

breaking, Cronkite News, news, politics & government, history, local, arizona, nation/world,

Read more about

asu, cindy mccain, doug ducey, jason rose, joe biden, john mccain, katie hobbs, paul gosar, tempe,

Related stories

More by Reagan Priest

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Reagan Priest

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

authentically local news for TucsonNuestras noticias siempre son gratis para leer. Reportarlas no lo son.authentically local news for the Borderlands