2nd inmate dies at Pima County Jail in September
Local news

2nd inmate dies at Pima County Jail in September

36-year-old man dies while in detox wing, investigation ongoing

Paul Ingram
  • Ary LaVizzo holds a list of inmates who have died at the Pima County Adult Detention Center during a protest on Aug. 10, 2023.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comAry LaVizzo holds a list of inmates who have died at the Pima County Adult Detention Center during a protest on Aug. 10, 2023.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos on Sept. 7, 2023
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comPima County Sheriff Chris Nanos on Sept. 7, 2023

A 36-year-old man died at the Pima County jail early Tuesday morning while in the detox wing, marking the second time this month a person being held has died at the facility.

Aaron Moore was pronounced dead after he was found "unresponsive in his cell" during a safety check in the jail's detox observation unit around 1 a.m., said Deputy Adam Schoonover, a spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Tucson Fire Department personnel responded to the jail and life-saving attempts were made, but were unsuccessful, Schoonover said.

Detectives from the PCSD homicide unit began an investigation and processed the scene, gathered evidence and conducted interviews, he said. 

"They did not identify any suspicious circumstances," Schoonover added. 

An autopsy was performed by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, but has not been released pending a toxicology report. Schoonover wrote that the ME's office "believes the death is related to a medical issue," and the investigation is ongoing.

Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary in July 2017 and was placed on probation for five years. However, in December 2020 that probation was revoked and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest because he changed his address without telling the court, traveled out of Arizona, and failed to submit to drug and alcohol testing as required.

In mid-September, he was arrested again, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic. While Pima County prosecutors dismissed those charges Monday morning, Moore remained in the jail, according to court records, apparently due to the arrest warrant related to not complying with probation.

Moore is the second person to die at the Pima County jail in September, after 40-year-old Casey Krizan died behind bars on Sept. 3. 

Just before midnight Krizan was also found "unresponsive" in his cell during a safety check. 

"Despite attempts to save his life, they were unsuccessful, and he was declared deceased," wrote Schoonover. 

"It's important to note that Krizan had been dealing with various medical conditions since his initial booking," Schoonover wrote, "but it remains uncertain if any of these ailments played a role in his death."

The Medical Examiner's Office has not released Krizan's autopsy.

Committee considers new facility

Since 2017, 58 people have died while in custody at the Pima County jail, including 12 who died in 2022. In 2023, nine more people died in custody, suffering from fatal medical conditions, acute intoxication of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and at least one suicide.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said last year his facility is in a "full-blown crisis" at a "life-threatening level" due to overcrowding and under-staffing. In a memo to the Board of Supervisors last December, Nanos warned that the jail had reached 92 percent of its operational capacity while the number of corrections officers decreased 30 percent in 2022.

That same month, Nanos asked for help to build a new jail, and the county supervisors created a "Blue Ribbon Commission" after Nanos "ardently requested" help to pass a half-cent sales tax to fund the construction of a new Adult Detention Complex. The current facility was built in 1984, and has "critical infrastructure and capacity issues," county officials said, adding that over the last four decades there have been changes in legislation, technologies, and inmate populations affecting the jail, and that "needs are significant."

The county would need to secure nearly $400 million to build the new 3,100-bed facility that Nanos requested. However, the measure has run into serious opposition from No Jail Deaths and community members. In August, a meeting of the commission was scuttled after protesters, led by a brass band, interrupted the meeting.

The commission, which later met virtually, was set to meet again on Sept. 21, but that meeting was cancelled and has not been rescheduled.

'We get a lot of sick people in our jail'

Nanos touched on the inmate deaths on September 7 during an event highlighting the county's new Transition Center at the jail. 

Launched in August, the center sits in a modest trailer at the east end of the jail complex, and was designed to help people recently released from custody for non-violent, non-dangerous misdemeanors. Inside the transition center, navigators with the county's Justice Services help people connect to housing, employment resources, substance use treatment, mental health treatment, and transportation.

Nanos said his jail's population exceeded 1,900 that morning, spiking above pre-COVID years. A year earlier the population was close to 1,700, Nanos said and figures were "not getting better." 

Nanos also told the crowd — including members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors and Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher — deflection programs were important to  ensure "those who don't belong in incarceration" aren't held in the jail. 

"This is a first step to that," Nanos said, adding that the transition center "gives them some opportunities to maybe get it right."

Corrections officers are "trained to deal with bad people — they can handle it," Nanos said. However, his officers are "not trained to deal with those who suffer from mental health issues, and those who suffer from substance abuse."

"We shouldn't be expected to handle every problem society has," Nanos said. "That is why we have courts."

He also alluded to Krizan's condition. 

"We just had another death in our jail," Nanos said, from a man "who came to us with all kinds of medical ailments—severe medical ailments."

"We get a lot of sick people in our jail," Nanos said.

