TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Slight 2022 Arizona health insurance gains likely to vanish in 2023
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Slight 2022 Arizona health insurance gains likely to vanish in 2023

Lux Butler
Cronkite News
  • Arizona Poor People’s Campaign leaders were among hundreds from across the country who attended the three-day Moral Poverty Action Congress in Washington D.C., to shift the nation’s attention to the reality of poverty in America.
    Arizona Poor People's CampaignArizona Poor People’s Campaign leaders were among hundreds from across the country who attended the three-day Moral Poverty Action Congress in Washington D.C., to shift the nation’s attention to the reality of poverty in America.

The number of Arizonans with health insurance rose in 2022, a post-pandemic bump that experts say has likely turned sharply south in the year since, as COVID-19 benefits have been phased out.

Recent data from the Census Bureau shows that the percentage of Arizonans with health insurance rose from 89.3% in 2021 to 89.7% in 2022. While that is an improvement, the state still lags slightly behind the nation, where coverage rose 0.7% from 91.3% of Americans insured to 92% in that period.

Experts say that rise was likely due to increased availability of Medicaid during the pandemic health emergency. But as the country has moved away from COVID-19 programs and protocols in the past year, one change is that states are no longer prohibited from removing people from their Medicaid rolls.

Arizona’s Medicaid program, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, reported this month that it has removed 289,184 people from the rolls since starting disenrollment earlier this year. AHCCCS has estimated that as many as 500,000 Arizonans could ultimately be dropped.

Nationally, anywhere from 8 million to 24 million Americans could lose coverage, according to estimates by KFF, the nonprofit formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Losing coverage might come as a surprise to some people who are currently covered, said Dr. Daniel Derksen, an associate vice president for health equity, outreach and interprofessional activities at University of Arizona.

“It often takes six or eight months for people to figure it out,” Derksen said. “They find out when they go for their annual visit or when they have to go to the emergency room for some reason and It’s like, ‘Oh, I thought I had coverage,’ and they don’t anymore.”

Analysts said the drop in health insurance could be worse, but is likely being propped up by the current high levels of employment. Arizona’s unemployment rate has hovered near historic lows of 3.5% for much of this year, and stood at an estimated 3.8% in August, the most recent month for which numbers are available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We are employing more Arizonans and we have a lower unemployment rate,” said Chad Heinrich, the president and CEO of Arizonans for Affordable Health Coverage.”When more people are working they’re also receiving that benefit through their employers.”

The Census Bureau report said that while the percentage of Arizonans covered under Medicaid decreased from 21.4% in 2021 to 20.8% in 2022, the share of state residents who were covered through their workplace rose from 50.9% to 51.2%. The remainder of those covered in the state purchased it privately.

Derksen said that many people lost their health insurance when they lost their jobs during the pandemic, which is where the expansion of Medicaid helped.

“Fortunately for many of those individuals, when they lost their employment and lost their employer sponsored insurance, they were now eligible for Medicaid,” he said. “So there was this safety net through the public insurance offered by Medicaid.”

Morgan Finkelstein, state director for Protect Our Care Arizona, said another factor helping with insurance coverage has been the Affordable Care Act. Enacted in 2010, it mandated that Americans have a minimum amount of health care coverage but also provided financial assistance to help make insurance more affordable.

“Extending open enrollment and increasing outreach and enrollment assistance has made coverage more affordable and accessible than in the past for Arizona families, and especially for families purchasing their own coverage,” Finkelstein said.

Arizona started pulling the Medicaid safety net away on April 1. While enrollment in AHCCCS is expected to continue falling through the start of 2024, advocates like Finkelstein said it’s important to keep working for expanded coverage.

“When we take care of people, we see that our country thrives,” Finkelstein said. “People are able to go about their day-to-day lives with ease, and more successfully, when they don’t have to worry about cutting costs for life-saving medication or maybe checking out an ailment that they don’t have insurance coverage.”

Filed under

news, politics & government, business, family/life, health, trans/growth, local, arizona, breaking, Cronkite News,

Read more about

ahcccs, daniel derksen, health insurance, medicaid, pandemic relief

Related stories

More by Lux Butler

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Lux Butler

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

a smarter Tucson is a better Tucsona smarter Tucson is a better Tucsonwe shine a light on this town because we love it