Az Sen. Priya Sundareshan: State will face tough budget choices because of tax cuts for wealthy

This is part of a series of Tucson Sentinel Q&As with state lawmakers regarding the 2023 legislative session, which concluded July 31.

State Sen. Priya Sundareshan represents Legislative District 18. The Democratic lawmaker won her Senate seat in 2022. A Tucson native, Sundareshan is the director of the UA Natural Resource Use and Management Clinic. Through the UA’s dual degree program, she has a JD and MS in Economics, Law and the Environment as well as an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from MIT.

Newly created in the 2021/22 redistricting process, LD 18 is a relatively compact urban/suburban district entirely within Pima County. It includes neighborhoods near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road, the Casas Adobes area, the Catalina Foothills and Tucson’s East Side between Country Club and Camino Seco. Broadway forms the southern boundary. It is home to 63,366 Democrats, 42,828 Republicans, 1,247 Libertarians, 600 No Labels voters and 49,403 independents (or voters not registered with the four parties formally recognized by the state) as of this week, according to the Pima County Recorder's Office. Given the Democratic voter-registration advantage, District 18 is considered “outside of competitive range” by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.

What was the biggest accomplishment of the session?

Although this is my first year in the Legislature, I was recognized by my colleagues for my experience in environmental issues and named as ranking member of the Senate Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee. I have also been named to the Governor’s Water Policy Council and the board of the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority.

What was the biggest disappointment of the session?

The biggest disappointment for me was the drama that Senate Republicans created over the reauthorization of the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind. Although the ASDB reauthorization bill sailed through the House for the entire eight years as recommended by the Auditor General, once it reached the Senate it was inexplicably held without hearing until the very last possible day of Senate Government Committee hearings, without sufficient notice to the deaf/blind/deaf-blind community to be readily able to provide interpreters and other accommodations.

The day before the hearing, Government Committee Chair Jake Hoffman submitted a substitute amendment only reauthorizing the ASDB for two years, and the Republicans on committee were not moved by the emotional testimony by alumni and parents of students to accept our amendments to restore the full eight years.

We were able to get this expanded to four years by the Senate floor vote and signed by the governor, but there was no reason that the deaf/blind/deaf-blind community, and especially the students who need these services, should have been put through all of this struggle.

What was the biggest missed opportunity of the session?

We really had a chance to close the loophole on the build-to-rent housing that is currently being built within active nanagement areas without having to secure an assured water supply. However, at the end of the session, the bill was amended to substitute other language that would not have fixed the problem, so I hope that there is the will to fix the issue next session.

What legislation got little attention but will be a big deal in the years to come?

The tax-cut legislation that was approved this session, as well as in years prior. Tax cuts only require a simple majority of the legislature, while tax increases require a supermajority. Because of the new flat tax that the Ducey administration signed, our state revenues are drastically reducing for coming years and we will no longer have a surplus to pay for our needed government services. We will be entering a highly constrained and sobering state budget era unless we can overturn the myriad tax cuts of the last few years.

What legislation got a lot of attention but won’t be very important in the future?

The legislation to address the Rio Verde Foothills community’s water service got a lot of attention and took up significant legislative time, but the problem was one of negotiation between the community and the area water providers and was not really one that needed a legislative solution. The final bill that we passed created a standpipe water district to allow this specific community to contract with water providers, but this did not fix in any way the underlying gaps in our groundwater management that created this problem in the first place, in which we found a number of houses built within an active management area without first proving an assured water supply.

In my opinion, the real solution would be to require that any development (housing especially, but across the board) built within an AMA should have a secure water supply and infrastructure.