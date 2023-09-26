Man shooting explosive targets started 2020 fire in Redington Pass

A 54-year-old man faces federal charges after he allegedly started a wildfire in Redington Pass in October 2020 by shooting at canisters packed with explosives.

Investigators linked Glenn D. O'Neill to a shotgun and Tannerite found at the start of the Racetrack fire which consumed 50 acres in the fall of 2020. He was charged with using an explosive in violation of a local order and causing timber, trees and brush to burn without authorization by permit, according to a federal complaint issued on Aug. 31.

The case remained sealed because O'Neill fled Tucson and was a "fugitive," wrote the U.S. Attorneys Office. A warrant was issued for O'Neill's arrest, and he was picked up in Boston by the U.S. Marshals Service last week.

The case was first reported by Court Watch, which regularly reviews federal court records.

Just a few months after Bighorn Fire consumed nearly 120,000 acres along the Santa Catalina range, the Racetrack fire appeared in Redington Pass and chewed through more than 50 acres over a few weeks, burning from Oct. 17 to Nov. 12, 2020.

Investigators discovered the Racetrack fire was caused by exploding material and they found "various pieces of evidence" at the fire's origin, including a shotgun and remnants of a Tannerite container, according to court records. Linking the remaining items to O'Neill, investigators interviewed him outside his home on Oct. 30, according to a complaint written by Forest Service Officer Mark Sanburn.

During the interview, O'Neill "admitted to being at an unofficial shooting area" just off Forest Service Route 4436 — one of several spots along the road regularly used by target shooters. O'Neill added he and his friends were target shooting, using a variety of weapons including a Mosin-Nagant rifle — a 5-round, bolt-action rifle originally designed in Russia.

O'Neill told investigators he brought and mixed the Tannerite and shot at the containers, Sanburn wrote.

At one point, one target exploded and a fire started in grasses around the target, O'Neill allegedly said. He told investigators he and the group left, leaving behind the shotgun as the wildfire began, Sanburn wrote.

O'Neill faces a fine of $500 or imprisonment for up to six months for causing the wildfire.

In 2020, more than 80 percent of Arizona's fires were human caused, said the Arizona Department of Forestry. That year, there were 2,520 wildfires and they burned nearly 980,000 acres of state, federal, and tribal lands "in almost every corner of the state," the agency said. "There is no 'wildfire season' anymore in Arizona. Fires can happen year-round."

In a similar incident, a U.S. Border Patrol agent caused the 2017 Sawmill Fire when he shot at a target packed with explosives. Dennis Dickey, then off duty, ignited grasslands near Green Valley when he fired at a target packed with Tannerite as part of a "gender reveal" stunt. The explosion sent a cloud of blue powder into the air before igniting the Sawmill Fire, which consumed nearly 45,000 acres of land and caused millions in damage in April 2017.

Dickey later pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor and agreed to pay more than $8.1 million in damages.

Another man may face charges for starting May's Molino 2 fire, which burned around 115 acres in the Santa Catalinas. Video of the man showed him firing a shotgun — possibly loaded with incendiary rounds — and sparks igniting grasses in the Molino basin. Federal officials have not released his name, but they said in May he was located by investigators after the public "provided multiple timely and actionable tips. His case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.