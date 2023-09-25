TucsonSentinel.com
Baby girl dies at Border Patrol station in Nogales
Local news

Baby girl dies at Border Patrol station in Nogales

Infant & her mother found by BP agent near Mariposa crossing; agents attempted resusication

Paul Ingram
TucsonSentinel.com
  • A child's shoe found in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument on Aug. 25, 2023.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comA child's shoe found in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument on Aug. 25, 2023.

An infant girl died Saturday at the Border Patrol station in Nogales after she was found with her mother in the desert near the Mariposa border crossing, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

A CBP spokesman said early Saturday morning a Border Patrol agent found the mother and her child on the border road near the Mariposa Port of Entry, west of downtown Nogales. The agent immediately took the girl to the BP station to receive medical attention.

At the station, a CBP-contracted medical provider and a Border Patrol emergency medical technician attempted to resuscitate the girl, who was not breathing. Nogales EMS personnel arrived and took the infant girl to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. 

It's not clear what caused the girl's death, and the agency released few details.

In August, agents in BP's Tucson Sector—which covers Arizona from the Yuma County line to the New Mexico border—encountered 48,754 people, making it the busiest sector along the border. They took into custody over 25,000 people traveling as families with children in August, as well as over 20,000 single adults. The agency also took into custody 3,075 "unaccompanied minors," or children traveling without parents or guardians.

Two other children have died after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this year.

In August, a 3-year-old Venezuelan girl died on a bus heading to Chicago after her family was picked up by Border Patrol agents and transferred to a bus by Texas authorities. An autopsy found the girl—Jismary Alejandra Barboza Gonzalez—had a low-grade fever and other symptoms before she boarded the bus from Brownsville, Texas. En route to Chicago her condition "deteriorated," and she died, USA Today reported.

In May, 8-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez died in Border Patrol in Harlingen, Texas. The girl, originally from Panama, had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia.  An internal investigation found while Border Patrol medical personnel were told about the girl's medical history, they ignored her family's requests for an ambulance until she had a seizure and died, the Associated Press reported.

Consistent with protocol, CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate the girl's death, the agency said. The Office of Inspector General with the Department of Homeland Security, and the Nogales Police Department were notified. Additional information will be made available "in accordance with CBP’s policies regarding death investigations."

