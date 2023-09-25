Pima County officials urge residents to get new COVID boosters

Pima County health officials are urging residents to get one of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, which were approved earlier this month.

“The updated COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those around you, especially as we head into fall and winter when COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases start ramping up,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County's public health director. “The new vaccine provides protection against the variants currently causing the majority of COVID infections and significantly reduces the risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that everyone six months and older receive the new vaccine, which has been updated to better combat the newest coronavirus strains.

Most adults will only need one dose, although people who are at high risk should consult with their health provider about whether they should receive two, according to Crystal Rambaud, Pima County’s vaccine program manager. Children may also need two shots.

Those who have recently contracted COVID can wait up to six months before getting the new vaccine, according to Rambaud. Those who have been recently vaccinated should wait until two months after their last shot.

People should bring their vaccination cards with them if possible when they get a shot.

The new vaccine is now available free in local pharmacies for people who have health insurance. The county, which has a limited supply of the vaccine, is offering free shots at its health clinics for people who are uninsured or underinsured.

But a visit to a county clinic Monday showed there were no doses of the booster yet available. A clinic worker said they may be in stock sometime in early October, but commercial pharmacies have the shots now.

While the number of people visiting hospitals and testing has been on the rise in recent weeks, Pima County Health Department Chief Epidemiologist Mary Derby said transmission in Pima County remains low, although officials fear an increase as the fall months approach.

“In terms of severity, we’re doing OK with COVID,” Derby said. “Cases and hospitalizations are much lower than in previous years.”

A total of 419 people tested positive for COVID in the week ending Sept. 9, which amounts to 39 cases per every 1,000 people in Pima County, according to data posted on Sept. 20 on the county’s website. That was an increase of .24 percent from the previous week.

An increase in home testing—combined with people not testing at all—may result in an undercount of cases in Pima County, but other indicators reinforce the likelihood that transmission remains low, according to Derby. For example, just 22 people were hospitalized in the week ending Sept. 9, for a rate of two people per 100,000 residents. That was a drop of 15 percent from the previous week.

The county is still testing wastewater but switched from a federal lab to the Arizona Department of Health Services lab in late July and officials are still calibrating the new data results. But Derby said that initial review of data echoes other indicators that transmission remains low.

The CDC recommends that county residents stay up to date with vaccines, avoid contact with people who have COVID or symptoms of an infection. If you suspect you have COVID or have tested positive, you should avoid contact with others. Those at high risk for a severe case of COVID should discuss other steps with a healthcare advisor.

The CDC website estimates that 958,601 people in Pima County have received at least one COVID vaccine shot, or 91 percent of the population. A total of 788,542 people have completed the series of two shots and 245,232 have had the bivalent booster dose.

Free COVID tests kits available

The federal government is again mailing four free COVID test kids to any household that requests them.

To receive your kits, go to COVID.gov/tests.

If you still have COVID tests, you can check whether their expiration dates have been extended at the FDA website.

Pima County library branches also have a limited supply of COVID tests available.