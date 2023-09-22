9th Circuit rejects attempt to stall mining projects near Patagonia

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an attempt to block two exploratory mining projects in Arizona’s Patagonia Mountains, ruling against a coalition of environmental groups who sought to hold up federal permits for potential copper mines in the Coronado National Forest.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Patagonia Area Resource Alliance and Tucson Audubon Society — represented by the environmental law firm EarthJustice — challenged the permitting of the two separate projects, including the construction of roads, drill pads, and 24/7 drilling at Sunnyside and Flux Valley several miles from the town of Patagonia, south of Tucson. The groups sought a preliminary injunction, holding up the mines while the case wound through the courts.

However, earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps rejected their request for an preliminary injunction. Following Zipps' decision, EarthJustice attorney Scott W. Stern asked the 9th Circuit Court in San Francisco to intervene, arguing for an expedited ruling as "ground-disturbing development activities" involving the challenged projects would begin as early as September 15, 2023.

Stern asked for a decision by Friday, Sept. 22.

In a single-page decision issued Friday, U.S. Circuit Court Judges Lawrence VanDyke and Kenneth K. Lee denied Stern's request.

"The motion for injunction relief is denied," wrote VanDyke and Lee. Both Trump appointees, the judges agreed with Zipps, writing the standard for "evaluating an injunction pending appeal is similar to that employed by district courts in deciding whether to grant a preliminary injunction."

The case will continue in the lower court in Arizona, even as the companies begin to move forward. South32 said it will proceed with drilling at Flux Canyon by Monday, Sept. 25.

"We're disappointed that the 9th Circuit... failed to recognize the emergency that is drilling in the Patagonia Mountains," said Stern, associate attorney for Earthjustice’s Biodiversity Defense Program. "But this is far from the end of the road. We're confident that the 9th Circuit will understand these threats when the court considers our appeal on its merits, which it will in the coming months."

Pat Risner, the president of the South32 Hermosa Project, applauded the court's decision for "recognizing what we have demonstrated all along: South32’s planned exploration work at Flux Canyon meets all environmental and safety standards."

"South32 will keep sustainability and our commitment to protecting wildlife and biodiversity at the core," said Risner in a press release. "We will continue with biological monitoring as we conduct planned work at Flux Canyon, which will take place on 1.8 acres of land—similar to the size of a residential lot—and require fewer than 12 months to complete, including reclamation of all areas."

"Our robust biological monitoring program has been in place for more than a decade and includes monitoring for the Mexican spotted owl, yellow-billed cuckoo, northern goshawk, various bat and other species," he said. "Regularly conducted surveys along with environmental protection measures will be implemented during the project to avoid impacts to environmental and cultural resources."

'Cutting edge' attempt

Stern told the appellate court that the two mining projects would "likely result in irreparable injuries to Mexican spotted owls, which are listed as 'threatened”'under the Endangered Species Act, and cause irreparable harm to appellants’ members’ ability to view and experience pristine wilderness areas and the wildlife that reside within them."

"These impacts represent the cutting edge of an attempt to industrialize a vital biodiversity hotspot and wildlife corridor, introducing drill rigs, trucks, and other disturbances into a landscape prized by imperiled species for its isolation," Stern wrote.

He wrote the environmental groups sought an injunction as "expeditiously as possible" since filing the case in June 20. And, he noted the companies agreed to hold-off on surface-disturbing activities until last week, while South32 would hold their efforts until Friday.

Stern also noted that Zipps rejected their request for another review of her decision on Sept. 8. The U.S. Forest Service also blunted a request to hold back the final administrative steps to allow development of the two small mining projects a few days later.

The Sunnyside Exploration Drilling Project will be a seven-year long exploratory drilling project for a future copper-lead-zinc-silver mine. Managed by Arizona Standard, LLC — a subsidiary of the Canadian Barksdale Capital Corporation, a metals exploration company — the Sunnyside project will include as many as 30 new well pads with industrial machinery and will be about four miles south of Patagonia, affecting about 7.5 acres of land.

About one mile further is the planned Flux Canyon Project, established by Arizona Minerals, Inc., a Nevada-based company owned by the Australian-owned mining company South32. The Flux Canyon Project aims to find silver, lead, and zinc deposits and will include seven well pads, involving about 1.8 acres of land.

The Patagonia Mountains are one of the Southwest’s constellation of isolated, elevated "sky islands," home to endangered species like the Mexican spotted owl and Western yellow-billed cuckoo. The area is particularly important, advocates argue, for jaguars and ocelots migrating back and forth across the border with Mexico. The Patagonia Mountains are deep in the 1.8 million acre Coronado National Forest and includes the Cienega Creek basin and the Sonoita Creek watershed, as well as the town of Patagonia, home to about 900 residents.

"Industrial development threatens these critical wildlife corridors and occupied habitat," Stern told the appellate court. "Yet USFS failed to take a 'hard look' at the impacts of these mining exploration projects, either individually or cumulatively with each other and other projects, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act." He said the agency "repeatedly concluded that the Sunnyside Project would not have significant effects" on endangered species "under an assumption that species can simply go elsewhere to avoid the disturbance that the Project threatens."

"Yet at no point did USFS grapple with the nearby Flux Canyon Project, along with other development in the area, and the fact that species fleeing the disturbances from Sunnyside may simply run straight into the same disturbances from Flux," he wrote. He added the Forest Service did "even less" for South32's Flux Canyon project, writing it was approved under a “categorical exclusion” from NEPA that "contained no cumulative impact analysis whatsoever."

"As a result, USFS unlawfully authorized both the Sunnyside and Flux Canyon projects, opening the door to the project proponents imminently commencing drilling in this pristine and delicate ecosystem," Stern wrote.

South32 has two projects in the Patagonia Mountains. Along with the small Flux Canyon project, the company has launched the Hermosa project, which will move to extract high-grade zinc-lead-silver and "battery-grade" manganese that could be central to building high-capacity batteries for electric cars. Unlike the pit mines expected for copper mining like the long-controversial Rosemont project, the Hermosa project will sink two shafts and use remotely-operated vehicles to extract the minerals.

While some federal permitting in needed to build a road north from the Hermosa project, which would keep trucks and other heavy vehicles from driving through Patagonia, the Hermosa project will be developed on private land, limiting how much environmental groups can challenge the mine's development. The Hermosa site was once home to Civil War-era mine where extracted lead was sold to the Confederates to make bullets until the mine's owner Sylvester Mowry was arrested and charged with treason.

The mine later supported the Trench Camp, a lead smelter and processing facility in the 1960s.

Injunction 'extraordinary & drastic remedy'

On Sept. 5, Zipps rejected the injunction, writing in her 19-page decision that the groups "have neither shown a likelihood of success on the merits nor established a likelihood of irreparable harm as to either the Sunnyside Project or Flux Canyon Project."

"A preliminary injunction is an extraordinary and drastic remedy never awarded as of right," Zipps wrote in her decision, released Tuesday, adding a party seeking an injunction must show they are "likely to succeed on the merits," they will "suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief," that "the balance of equities tips in its favor," and an injunction is "in the public interest."

Zipps added that an injunction should only be awarded when the plaintiff "provides a clear showing that it is entitled to such relief," however, the groups "have not shown it is reasonably likely that any of their three arguments will succeed."

For months, the projects have faced a salvo of challenges and in June, EarthJustice sought a preliminary injunction against the Forest Service, arguing the Patagonia Mountains "and the rare and imperiled species they host—now face a severe threat."

"The combined impacts of these projects would transform this mostly undeveloped landscape with a constant disruption of noise, lights, dust, human activity, and vehicle traffic for the foreseeable future," the groups wrote. "Such disruptions threaten to drive Mexican spotted owls and yellow-billed cuckoos from established breeding territories and to prevent jaguars and ocelots—both of which have been detected in recent years in nearby areas—from residing in or moving through the area."

The groups argued the Forest Service failed to "adequately consider the cumulative impacts of both of these projects when combined with each other as well as with numerous other nearby mineral exploration projects that are ongoing or foreseeable." They added, the federal agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act and "papered over its inability to determine with certainty whether the project would harm imperiled species."

In July, attorneys for Arizona Standard and South32 sought to intervene while representatives for the town of Patagonia filed their own motion in the case.

In August, Zipps heard arguments from representatives with Earthjustice, the Forest Service and attorneys for South32 and Barksdale Resources. Weeks later, Zipps ruled against the injunction, ruling it was unnecessary because while the project's long-term tenure could force owls from their habitat, a decision "on the merits would likely take months, perhaps a year, but certainly not seven years. It is unlikely the owl will face the irreparable harm Plaintiffs contemplate within this shorter time-frame."

She noted the Sunnyside Project will include the removal of no more than 180 trees and the company has promised to engaged in "reclamation and revegetation efforts" in the project's first year, along with the restoration of another 4.2 acres of "already disturbed land." She also noted the company said it will "mitigate disturbances to wildlife," including minimizing activity during the Mexican spotted owl’s breeding season. The company will also fit engines with mufflers and point lights downward at night. She also wrote the company promised to "monitor and mitigate the risk of harming the local water supply."

Zipps said EarthJustice argued three points: the Forest Service "failed to take a hard look" at Sunnyside's impacts, did not adequately analyze "baseline water conditions," and they would likely succeed in their future lawsuit. And, she rejected all three arguments. While the Forest Service may have "failed to analyze the cumulative impact" of the two projects on Mexican spotted owls, yellow-billed cuckoos, jaguars, and ocelots," even assuming the analysis "falls short and requires more quantitative or detailed analysis" this "misstep does not undermine USFS’s final conclusion."

She also rejected the argument the agency failed to consider a cumulative effect of another project on private land known as the Hermosa Project, also managed by South32. She said the Forest Service considered the potential noise and disturbance from Hermosa, and "specifically addressed the private land projects, such as the Hermosa Project, in its summary of cumulative impacts, acknowledging the great risk these projects posed for listed species."

The Hermosa Project was cleared by a streamlined version of the federal process known as FAST-41 and will occur on privately-held land

Zipps rejected arguments USFS did take a "hard look" at the projects' effects on the owls, and she ruled the agency's "analysis of water resources is reasonable."

Zipps also rejected the need for a preliminary injunction at this moment, writing "courts must not issue preliminary injunctions unless an applicant shows it is likely to suffer irreparable harm before a decision on the merits can be rendered."

While environmental groups have established some harm because of the projects—impairment to their members’ recreational interests and the likelihood that Mexican spotted owls in the vicinity must temporarily depart—they groups they have not "shown any irreparable harm," Zipps ruled.

Further, while the future projects could affect the owl, Zipps wrote, these won't begin until 2026 and 2027, she ruled.