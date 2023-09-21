TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Morley border crossing in Nogales will close thru November
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Morley border crossing in Nogales will close thru November

Mexican officials making improvements to historic customs house

Paul Ingram
TucsonSentinel.com
  • The Morley pedestrian crossing in Nogales, Ariz.
    CBPThe Morley pedestrian crossing in Nogales, Ariz.
  • Mariachi dancers perform in Nogales, Sonora in the shadow of the Dennis DeConcini and Morley border crossings in Dec. 2018
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comMariachi dancers perform in Nogales, Sonora in the shadow of the Dennis DeConcini and Morley border crossings in Dec. 2018
  • The interior of the Morley pedestrian crossing in Nov. 2021.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comThe interior of the Morley pedestrian crossing in Nov. 2021.

The Morley pedestrian crossing in Nogales will close for the next several weeks while officials in Sonora, Mexico, make improvements to the building, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The Morley border crossing sits just east of the larger Dennis DeCocnini Port of Entry in Nogales and funnels people into the main shopping district in downtown Nogales. Officials said the crossing will shutter on Monday, Sept. 25 and remain closed until Nov. 25.

Guadalupe Ramirez, the director of field operations for the Nogales port, wrote Mexican officials were launching "infrastructure improvements for the Sonora Customs building" at the Morley crossing. "All pedestrian traffic will be re-routed to the DeConcini crossing," Ramirez wrote.

Up to 10,000 people cross daily through the small tile-roofed building, which is tucked into the concrete and metal wall running along the the U.S.-Mexico border. Part of the Morley garita was built in the 1920s, and is on the National Register of Historical Places.

CBP officials said Mexico’ssecretary of National Defense told CBP about improvement to the State of Sonora’s Customs building at the Morley crossing this week. "The Area Port of Nogales will work diligently to minimize the impact of the traveling public as they support the Government of Mexico with their priority projects to improve infrastructure to the State of Sonora," CBP officials said.

Filed under

breaking, news, politics & government, border, history, local, arizona, mexico/latin america,

Read more about

border patrol, cbp, guadalupe ramirez, nogales

Related stories

More by Paul Ingram

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Paul Ingram

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

we read thousands of pages of public records so you don't have toTucson's independent watchdog newsNoticias auténticamente locales para las tierras fronterizas