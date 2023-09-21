Morley border crossing in Nogales will close thru November

The Morley pedestrian crossing in Nogales will close for the next several weeks while officials in Sonora, Mexico, make improvements to the building, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The Morley border crossing sits just east of the larger Dennis DeCocnini Port of Entry in Nogales and funnels people into the main shopping district in downtown Nogales. Officials said the crossing will shutter on Monday, Sept. 25 and remain closed until Nov. 25.

Guadalupe Ramirez, the director of field operations for the Nogales port, wrote Mexican officials were launching "infrastructure improvements for the Sonora Customs building" at the Morley crossing. "All pedestrian traffic will be re-routed to the DeConcini crossing," Ramirez wrote.

Up to 10,000 people cross daily through the small tile-roofed building, which is tucked into the concrete and metal wall running along the the U.S.-Mexico border. Part of the Morley garita was built in the 1920s, and is on the National Register of Historical Places.

CBP officials said Mexico’ssecretary of National Defense told CBP about improvement to the State of Sonora’s Customs building at the Morley crossing this week. "The Area Port of Nogales will work diligently to minimize the impact of the traveling public as they support the Government of Mexico with their priority projects to improve infrastructure to the State of Sonora," CBP officials said.