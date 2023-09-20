Pima Supe Rex Scott to host town halls through October

Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott will host five town halls through the end of October. The weekly events will be held in different locations across District 1, and will be open to the public.

"Hearing from the community is one of the most important parts of my job and that's why I will continue offering my town halls sessions," Scott said in a news release.

"Whether you have specific concerns or just want to learn more about what's happening in District 1, this is a chance to connect with my office and your fellow community members," the elected Democrat said.

The dates and locations of the public meetings are:

Tues. Sept. 26

Dusenberry-River Library

5605 E. River Rd., Suite 105

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Dusenberry-River Library 5605 E. River Rd., Suite 105 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 4

Catalina Community Center

16562 N. Oracle Rd.

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Catalina Community Center 16562 N. Oracle Rd. 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tues., Oct. 10

Oro Valley Library

1305 W. Naranja Dr.

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Oro Valley Library 1305 W. Naranja Dr. 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 19

Brandi Fenton Park Visitor Center

3482 E. River Rd.

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Brandi Fenton Park Visitor Center 3482 E. River Rd. 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tues., Oct. 24

Pima Community College NW Campus

7600 N. Shannon Rd.

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

All locations are accessible to people with disabilities, Scott's office said.

Participants will have the opportunity to voice concerns, ask questions, and hear from Scott on county issues such as transportation, land use, housing and public health, his office said.

Scott's district includes the northwest part of the Tucson metro area, including Marana and Oro Valley.