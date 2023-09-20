Pima County praised for efforts to shelter migrants as CBP continues 'street releases'

While an influx of people crossing Arizona's border with Mexico has pushed federal facilities in the Tucson Sector beyond capacity, a "heroic effort" by Pima County kept migrants from being released onto the streets of Tucson over the weekend.

The county's effort — part of a partnership with Catholic Community Services and backed by federal dollars — also ensured dozens of asylum seekers were bused from small towns along the border and sheltered in Tucson.

Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection began leaving people on the streets, bypassing a long-running arrangements with nonprofit groups and Pima County to release people to shelters where they can be given temporary help before traveling into the U.S. Called "street releases," the move was described by the federal agency as necessary because the eight Border Patrol stations in Southern Arizona were overwhelmed.

However, officials in Pima County scrambled to move people, running dozens of buses from Cochise and Santa Cruz countis to a shelter in Tucson, while also helping CBP manage the release of people from a tent-like "soft-sided facility" on Los Reales Road, as well as sending people to shelters in Phoenix and New Mexico.

"There was a heroic effort this weekend," said Pima County spokesman Mark Evans. "We were at max capacity, but so far we've been able to manage it because of a huge effort by volunteers and staff. We had unexpected releases, but we were able to move 800 people, even as we took in 1,100 more."

"We're not out of the woods, until the difference between the number of people coming into Border Patrol's custody changes, but we've got a lot of people working very hard to make this work. We just cannot leave people on the streets; we have a moral responsibility to the people coming and people in our community," Evans said.

On Sept. 11, Border Patrol agents took nearly 4,000 people into custody, and agents have been apprehending an average of 2,000 people each day, largely in the remote Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, about 120 miles southwest of Tucson. While the wildlife refugee is marked by miles of a 30-foot high "bollard" wall—built during the Trump administration's rush to build barriers along the Southwest border—migrants have pushed past the rusty metal wall, relying on cuts through the steel, rope ladders, or floodgates installed in the wall to keep it from failing during the monsoon storms.

On Monday, agents apprehended more than 8,000 people along the U.S.-Mexico border.

'Just another fracture'

Overwhelmed, CBP officials began transporting migrants "laterally" to other stations across the Southwestern border, and also began leaving people in nearby towns to relieve the pressure in Border Patrol station. Known as "street releases," the agency dropped off around 421 people over five days in Douglas and Bisbee, prompting a sharp response from the Cochise County officials.

The agency also released dozens of people in downtown Nogales, often with little or no notice to local officials.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels called the releases in Bisbee "just another reflection of the fracture within the DHS infrastructure regarding the security of our southern border."

"The migrants being released are from outside Cochise County but were bused to Cochise County processed and then released," the Republican sheriff complained on Facebook. "Cochise County is a rural county with limited resources leaving these migrants vulnerable. In short this lack of humanitarian consideration poses risk for the migrants."

CBP officials they are working to "quickly decompress" areas along the Southwest border, and continue to "safely and efficiently screen and process migrants to place them in immigration enforcement proceedings consistent with our laws."

John Modlin, the head of the Tucson Sector—which spans from the Yuma County line to the New Mexico border—said on Twitter his agents apprehended 13,000 people last week, a significant increase from 10,700 people apprehended a week earlier. In July, the Tucson Sector had an average of nearly 2,300 people in custody per day, making it the second busiest sector after the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according agency data.

The agency faces significant limits in how long it can hold people at its stations.

Border Patrol stations were designed to hold single adults—largely Mexican men—for a short time before they were deported back to Mexico, and the agency has faced multiple lawsuits and resulting legal limits over how it treats families, as well as children traveling without parents or guardians. Further, the Tucson Sector was hit with its own limits on how long it can hold people without access to beds and showers after a federal judge found the agency regularly held people in deplorable conditions.

In 2021, the agency opened a temporary processing facility on Los Reales Road. The tent-like "soft-sided" facility covers around 80,000-square feet and includes areas to hold families, as well as children traveling without parents or guardians, considered "unaccompanied" by federal officials. CBP officials said they plan to add a second processing facility next door to manage the increasing numbers of people traveling through the Tucson Sector.

Earlier this year, the agency built similar facilities near San Diego and El Paso.

On Wednesday, CBP announced they would "temporarily suspend vehicle processing operations" at one bridge and the railway crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas and "redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody."

The influx of people has also strained Mexican officials. A decade ago, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, or COMAR, managed around 2,000 asylum claims per year, but last year, the agency received nearly 120,000 requests last year.

'Thank god for Pima County'

However, while officials from Cochise and Santa Cruz counties sharply criticized the federal government's policies, they praised Pima's response.

"Thank god for Pima County," said Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce Bracker. "Pima County has done much of the heavy-lifting on this. They've done the grant-writing, they're helping with the logistics, they're helping us protect our citizens. I can't say how much we appreciate Pima County's effort on this."

Three years ago, Pima County partnered with Santa Cruz County officials to set up a transition shelter for migrants released by port officials, the elected Democrat said. And as Title 42's pandemic restrictions came to a close, Pima County helped prepare for a "new wave" of people in Santa Cruz County.

Last week, Border Patrol began dropping people off at the Wells Fargo bank a few block away, however, Bracker complained the agency does not coordinate these releases with county officials and so people are often left in the street. This is markedly different from the Office of Field Operations—the agency that controls the nation's border crossings—and manages asylum appointments made through the CBP One application.

CBP officials have asked for migrants to use CBPOne to make appointments.

While more than 188,500 people have scheduled appointments through the cellphone application, advocates have complained the program is buggy, prone to error and forces people to stay in often precarious situations in dangerous border towns while waiting to seek asylum. Some advocates have blasted the software for failing Haitian migrants, while others have argued the application allows border officials to rely on "old habits" to block asylum seekers.

While officials at the port routinely tell county officials when people will leave their facility in downtown Nogales, the Border Patrol hasn't done this, Bracker said.

"Our goal here is to prevent street releases. We don't think these releases are humane, and we see this as a public safety issue, so we're willing to put the effort into this," Bracker said. "But, this is a federal problem, and with Pima County, we're doing the yeoman work to protect people."

"The reality is government, well local government really, is working here. Our goal over the last 3 years was to stop street releases, and we've largely done that," Bracker said. "And, here's the thing, it's getting cold. The nights will get cold soon, and we just cannot have people left outside. We need to come up with a different solution. I really wish Congress would stop playing politics here, and come up with a solution."

During a press conference Thursday, Cochise County Supervisor Ann English thanked Pima County because "they know that Cochise County had neither the resources nor the people or the expertise to take care of this coming problem."

"We are still depending on Pima County to pick up those people who are legally in our country who are looking for asylum and looking for a way to make a better life, but not to be here," the Democrat said.

Ken Budge, the mayor of Bisbee, questioned how Border Patrol had the ability to transport people from Yuma to the nearby Naco Station. "If they have transportation all the way from Yuma, they should be able to transport them where they can get better care, and more that what we, as such a small city, can provide."

"My Safeway is not a transportation hub," he said. "It is a bus stop for my little local local bus. So there are some real misconnections going on between the federal government and us. I would encourage people to reach out and let their representatives know that there's a disconnect," he said. "It's just gonna work in Cochise County and our small cities."

Daniel Duchon, the director for emergency management in Cochise County, said officials began transporting asylum seekers in May as Title 42 was rescinded and they stepped up their efforts in mid-June.

"They started again and have not stopped," he said. However, until recently, the agency has held people in custody until the scheduled buses arrived. "We've been running up to six buses a day through Cochise County every day since June 22," Duchon said. However, in recent days, Border Patrol has reached capacity, and now the schedule between buses from Pima County and when Border Patrol needs to release people is "out of sync."

Duchon noted children as young as three and four-years-old were released by the agency and left under an overhang while it rained. In response, a church in Douglas opened its doors to migrants, he said, however Duchon added another church or non-governmental organization needed to step in and open their doors, and "help these people because they're out in the rain, out in the heat, just outside the Safeway waiting for these buses."

He thanked Pima County's emergency management and the state's own emergency management officials. "But we're in desperate need. I can't have children sitting in the Safeway parking lot," he said.

While officials praised Pima County, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was defended herself against accusations she "held back" from criticism against the Biden administration. In a statement, she said she pressed the Biden administration for more resources, and she said state officials have awarded more than $16 million in grants to local and tribal law enforcement agencies to "secure the border."

Hobbs said the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs has spent $10.5 million to bus 10,247 migrants to "decompress border communities" and committed to spend $3 million in additional funding to support Pima County's Drexel center. On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors agreed to use about $4.1 million from the American Rescue Plan to purchase the Drexel center, with half covered by the state through DEMA.

At the same time, the Arizona Department of Public Safety seized over 12,200 pounds of drugs and 520 weapons, while "spending over $35 million on border security, drug interdiction, anti-human trafficking and local community support."

Casa Alitas

For years, Tucson has been a waypoint for asylum seekers who make irregular crossings in Arizona's vast wilderness, and then request protection under U.S. law from arriving Border Patrol agents. Limited by federal law, a series of court strictures, and the logistics of individual stations, the Border Patrol has released migrants from custody allowing them to travel to other parts of the U.S. while they pursue their asylum cases.

While churches and other non-government organizations offered temporary shelter for nearly a decade, in 2019 Pima County formalized this long-running effort by creating the Casa Alitas Welcome Center in an unused section of the county's juvenile detention center. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the effort expanded with help from the City of Tucson to include a few hotel and the Casa Alitas Drexel Center.

The program's aim was to avoid "street releases" by federal officials, who in previous years were dropping migrant families at the Greyhound bus station in Downtown Tucson. And, the program has been successful. Since 2019, the county has supported 247,214 people, according to county data.

During a record month of releases in July, Casa Alitas aided over 21,000 people.

Last week, Casa Alitas was "at capacity many times," county officials wrote. However, volunteers and employees with Catholic Community Services and the county "new levels of efficiency coordinating travel arrangements" for people, allowing the shelter to create space for new arrivals. The shelter was able to "decompress" its own shelter by relying on other organizations, including the International Rescue Committee, Helping With All My Heart, Monte Vista Cultural Church, and Tongan United Methodist, as well as shelters in New Mexico.

On average, the shelter added nearly 788 people per day, and arrivals spiked at 1,211 people. The shelter supported 1,300 to 1,400 people per day, and most people stayed one-to-three days.

Notably, the shift was largely driven by an increase in the number of single adults, county officials said.

Last week, the Drexel shelter served 6,881 people and sheltered 1,379, while the Casa Alitas center supported another 808. The county also sheltered more than 2,700 people at two hotels.

All told, the county sheltered 6,649 from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13.

So far, Pima County has received around $46.2 million in federal funds to cover the costs of sheltering asylum seeker, and expects another $19 million. Evans said the county's burn-rate is about $2 million per month, but said this could change depending on the influx of people. While the county has funds through December, there are big questions about the future, and the county faces a "funding cliff" by the end of May 8, 2024 unless Congress acts.

Rural communities 'not equipped' for migrant surge

Last week, U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani published a letter sent to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the releases in Cochise County. Ciscomani, a Republican, was voted into office in November and his re-drawn district includes most of Cochise County north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ciscomani said the rural communities of Cochise County are "not equipped to deal" with an influx of people. "Our local border communities should not be forced to bear the burden of this administration’s failed border policies," the congressman said. "I have personally heard from local elected officials of both parties regarding their concern over these actions and the implications on their communities. This is not a partisan issue – you must stop politicizing our border and start prioritizing it."

Ciscomani also urged Mayorkas to reinstate agreements made with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that would require migrants to stay in those countries and seek asylum. Those agreements, signed by the Trump administration were rescinded in Feb. 2021 by the Biden administration.

Ciscomani also pushed for the Biden administration to reinstate the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as "Remain in Mexico." The policy was at the center of a legal fight that rose to the Supreme Court, but while a federal judge has kept the Biden administration from fully unraveling the program, Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in February it will refuse to accept asylum seekers under the program.

"Regarding the possible implementation of this policy for the third time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Mexico, expresses its rejection of the U.S. government's intention to return individuals processed under the program to Mexico," Mexican officials said.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who represents southern Arizona—including Bisbee, and border cities Naco and Douglas—also penned his own letter to Mayorkas.

"My understanding is that because of a newly-released directive from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), individuals are now being released into communities in Arizona, including rural areas, before proper coordination has occurred," Grijalva wrote. "Some of these locations lack the infrastructure, such as housing, transportation, medical care etc., and capacity to provide migrants with the support they need."

"Subjecting migrants, including families, to this expedited process by way of street releases in parts of rural Arizona without the necessary resources, puts intense strain on our communities and is cruel," he wrote. "No migrant family or individual should be forced with the task of navigating a new country without help, many of which are struggling with language barriers. It is inhumane and against our values."

Grijalva said he was "concerned" with "the lack of coordination and cooperation" from DHS officials. "The federal government’s coordination efforts with local communities have fallen short and must be improved," he wrote.

Grijalva also pushed on Mayorkas to ensure federal dollars earmarked to provide aid for migrants under the Shelter and Services Program be "distributed in a transparent, equitable and accessible manner."

"It’s critical that we surge federal funding for these entities that support asylum seekers, including funding and transportation, as soon as possible to assist these communities with capacity issues," Grijalva wrote. Grijalva also pushed on DHS officials to give asylum seekers work permits as soon as they file their asylum claim.

BP tells people to 'ignore the lies' of smuggling groups

Border Patrol officials insisted asylum seekers should "ignore the lies of smugglers and use lawful, safe, and orderly pathways that have been expanded under the Biden Administration."

Agency officials also warned migrants may face legal penalties for crossing the border.

"Those who fail to use one of the many lawful pathways we have expanded will be presumed ineligible for asylum and, if they do not have a basis to remain, will be subject to prompt removal, a minimum five-year bar on admission, and potential criminal prosecution for unlawful reentry," said CBP. "We encourage migrants to ignore the lies of smugglers and use lawful, safe, and orderly pathways that have been expanded under the Biden Administration."

Tucson Sector officials reiterated this point on Twitter.

"Too many migrants listen to smugglers, forfeiting their dreams and often their lives," wrote John Modlin, the chief of the Tucson Sector . "Those who survive face expedited removal and a long ban on entry. If you seek asylum, use the #CBPOne app. Don’t cross the border illegally."

In an attached video, deputy chief Justin De La Torre made this same point.

"Despite the extreme heat and remote terrain, mass amounts of people are illegally crossing our nation's border into Arizona. When doing so, they face severe consequences that will prohibit them from entering the U.S. in the future. For migrants considering crossing illegally the border, it's important to know that you can quickly be placed in removal proceedings and removed from the United States," he said. "Along with this expedited removal process, you can be banned from returning to the U.S. for a minimum of five years. This includes you and any family members traveling with you."

He added that crossing the desert is a "significant risk" and smugglers are "constantly abandoning migrants and leaving them to die alone in the desert."

"Tragically, this summer, we have witnessed migrants dying nearly every day due to heat exhaustion. Thousands of others have been rescued by our agents," De La Torre said.