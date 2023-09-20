Tucson mayor & City Council candidates to meet in forums

Voters will have an opportunity to see the candidates for Tucson mayor and City Council at two upcoming forums ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

Council candidates in Wards 1, 2, and 4 will take the stage from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Rd.

Ward 1 Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz, a Democrat who was first elected in 2019, is facing Republican Victoria Lem, a real-estate agent making her first run for public office.

Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham, a Democrat who was first appointed to office in 2010 and been elected since, is facing Republican Ernie Shack, who retired to Tucson after a career in the camera business, and Libertarian M. Pendleton Spicer, who has had a career of counseling and running a small home-repair business.

Ward 4 Councilmember Nikki Lee, a Democrat who is seeking a second term, is facing Republican Ross Kaplowitch, who owns a small trucking business.

The four candidates for mayor will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Miller-Golf Links Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, a Democrat who is seeking a second term, has drawn three challengers: Independent candidate Ed Ackerley, a longtime local marketing professional who captured roughly 39 percent of the vote in a 2019 campaign against Romero; Republican Janet Wittenbraker, who has worked in a variety of administrative positions, including a stint as an executive assistant in the City Manager’s Office; and Libertarian Arthur Kerschen, a chemistry professor at Pima Community College.

The free forums are sponsored by the League of Women Voters Greater Tucson, YWCA of Southern Arizona, and the Tucson branches of the NAACP and the American Association of University Women.

Although the Council candidates are nominated by ward, voters across the city can cast ballots for each of the seats up for election this cycle.

Tucson voters will also decide Prop. 413, which would link the salary of the mayor and Council members to the salaries of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. Council members’ pay would match the salary of supervisors, while the mayor would receive a salary equal to 125 percent of a county supervisor.

Pima County supervisors now earn $76,600 a year, but are set to see a pay bump to $96,600 on Jan. 1, 2025.

Tucson City Council members now earn $24,000 a year, while the mayor earns $42,000.

Pay raises for mayor and Council must be approved by voters as changes to the City Charter, who have rejected every proposal since 1999. Prop. 413 would automatically increase mayor and council salaries to that of county supervisors, whose salaries are set by state law.

The last day to register to vote in the election is Oct. 10. All Tucson voters will be mailed a ballot on Oct. 11 and will be eligible to vote in all the races on the ballot.

Voters in five local school districts will decide the fate of bonds and budget propositions.

The Tucson Unified School District is asking voters to approve Prop. 496, a $480 million bond election.

The Sunnyside Unified School District is asking voters to approve Prop. 498, an 8 percent maintenance and operations budget override, and Prop. 499, a district additional assistance override.

The Flowing Wells Unified School District is asking voters to approve a 13 percent maintenance and operations budget override.

The Sahuarita Unified School District is asking voters to approve a $50 million bond.

The Altar Valley Elementary School District is asking voters to approve a 10 percent maintenance and operations budget override.

All eligible voters in the school districts will be mailed a ballot.

Vote centers will be set up on Election Day within the city of Tucson and the school districts so voters can drop off a completed ballot or get a replacement ballot if they misplaced the one they received in the mail.

The community of Vail will hold an election to decide whether to incorporate as a town. Voters who are on the Active Early Voter List will be mailed ballots and those not on the list can request an early ballot through the Pima County Recorder’s Office by calling 520-724-4330 or visiting recorder.pima.gov/ballotbymail. Vote centers will be set up within the proposed boundaries of Vail where voters can cast ballots.