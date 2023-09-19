TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
SAG-AFTRA Arizona members rally as part of national strike for TV, film worker protections, higher wages
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

SAG-AFTRA Arizona members rally as part of national strike for TV, film worker protections, higher wages

Reagan Priest
Cronkite News
  • Union members and supporters hold picket signs saying 'SAG-AFTRA STRONG' at the SAG-AFTRA Arizona-Utah rally, on Sept. 17, 2023.
    Kiersten Edgett/Cronkite NewsUnion members and supporters hold picket signs saying 'SAG-AFTRA STRONG' at the SAG-AFTRA Arizona-Utah rally, on Sept. 17, 2023.

Members of the Arizona-Utah chapter of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists rallied in Phoenix on Sunday to demand increased benefits and residuals, prohibition of artificial intelligence content and protections against unauthorized use of their likeness.

SAG-AFTRA local leaders and members were joined at the U.A. Local 469 union hall by leaders of local chapters of entertainment unions, including the Actors’ Equity Association, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the American Federation of Musicians, as well as other local union leaders.

Amanda Melby, the president of SAG-AFTRA Arizona-Utah, explained to the assembled crowd how the national strike has impacted local members. Melby said there are over 1,000 SAG-AFTRA members in Arizona and Utah who have been on strike since July 14 with the national union. The actors joined the Writers’ Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 2. The strikes have stopped production on films and TV series.

“It affects us here because many of us have to go and work outside of this market to make a living,” Melby said in a speech. “It affects us here because the work is coming here, and when it does, we need the same protections and the same working conditions offered in bigger markets. It affects us here because it is already hard to work in this industry, especially in a right-to-work state.”

Melby told Cronkite News in an interview that there are productions with plans to shoot in Arizona that are now on pause, which has an impact on not just actors, but the local economy as well.

Angie Seger, an agent with Signature Models and Talent in Scottsdale, said in an interview that a tax incentive that went into effect this year was expected to bring more work to Arizona, but now that those productions are stalled, the economic benefits are stalled as well.

“We were really excited for the theatrical aspects, for what they would bring to Arizona – not only for the actors, but also the crew, and restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, all those things that affect the economy,” Seger said. “It affects all of Arizona.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 340 actors working in Arizona and 770 in Utah as of May 2022.

Another demand of local union leaders who spoke at the rally was updating contracts to reflect advances in film and television, like streaming and AI-generated content.

Technology can’t “replace the heart and the humanity that we breathe into everything we do,” Gil Berry, a member of the Actors’ Equity Association, said in a speech on Sunday.

Seger said that with the talent in both Hollywood and Arizona, studios should have no reason to use AI, which would only replace the “soul and intentions” of actors. She also hopes studios realize that Arizona has a lot to offer the film and TV industries.

“It’s really important that people in other markets understand we have incredible talent,” Seger said. “We have incredible talent all across the board. And it just blows my mind that we aren’t tapping into that more.”

Though an end date for the strike is not yet clear, Melby told Cronkite News that she remains hopeful that the union will have its demands met and come back to work across the nation stronger than before.

“I’m an optimist,” Melby said. “So I’m always hopeful that work will be fruitful and beneficial, and that’s what I’m working on, to try and make that dream come true and to continue to have better work opportunities for our members.”

Filed under

news, politics & government, business, media & journalism, local, arizona, entertainment, nation/world, breaking, Cronkite News,

Read more about

taxes, unions

Related stories

More by Reagan Priest

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Reagan Priest

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

Tucson's independent watchdog newsdedicated to digging into the desert dirtauthentically local news for Southern Arizona