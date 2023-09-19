TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Az polygamist’s wife charged in kidnapping scheme loses bid for pretrial release
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Az polygamist’s wife charged in kidnapping scheme loses bid for pretrial release

Leilani Barlow, follower of Samuel Bateman, accused of helping kidnap minors the fundamentalist leader sexually abused

Joe Duhownik
Courthouse News Service
  • Barlow faces two counts: coercing travel to engage in sexual activity and using a means of interstate commerce to coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.
    PixabayBarlow faces two counts: coercing travel to engage in sexual activity and using a means of interstate commerce to coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

One of the many wives of a man accused of sexually abusing nearly a dozen underage girls — accused of helping to kidnap minors in 2022 — will remain in prison until at least May.

Leilani Barlow on Monday became the fourth defendant charged in the scheme to see a federal judge deny her bid for pretrial release.

“She is a devoted follower of Samuel Bateman who will do whatever he says,” prosecutor Ryan Powell said of Barlow at a Monday morning hearing. “She’s married to Samuel Bateman, as is her minor daughter, with her direct facilitation of that happening.”

Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the polygamist Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, married more than 12 girls, 10 of whom were minors as young as nine years old, between 2019 and 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit. The 46-year old was arrested in August on child endangerment charges and later indicted for destruction of evidence pertaining to the FBI’s investigation into his “family.”

The FBI says Bateman forced his wives into orgies, which he called “atonement ceremonies,” to forgive them for “wicked deeds.” If male followers acted out of turn, he would punish them by sleeping with their own wives or making them sleep with his. 

Bateman was arrested a second time in September on the destruction of evidence charges, and nine of his 12 wives were taken into Arizona Department of Child Services Custody.

More than a month later, three of Bateman’s adult wives kidnapped all but one of the girls and drove them to hotels across Arizona and Utah, prosecutors say.

“After they took the girls out of DCS custody, they needed more vehicles,” Powell told U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich. “[Barlow] participated in cleaning out a vehicle and swapping it out with the other wives. That was her participation in the kidnapping.”

The FBI tracked all eight of the girls to an Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, and took them back into custody. Naomi Bistline, Donnae Barlow and Moretta Rose Johnson were soon charged with kidnapping.

A grand jury issued a superseding indictment on Dec. 14, 2022, slapping both Bateman and those three wives with two counts of destruction of evidence and two counts of kidnapping. A second superseding indictment followed five months later, totaling 56 counts against Bateman and 10 others, including Barlow, for crimes including transporting a minor for sexual activity, coercing a minor to engage in sexual conduct and production of child pornography. 

Barlow faces two counts: coercing travel to engage in sexual activity and using a means of interstate commerce to coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Defense attorney Bradley Miller told Judge Brnovich, a Donald Trump appointee, that Barlow isn’t a flight risk and “is not a danger to the community.” Because she has cooperated in FBI interviews, and didn’t run in the time between her indictment and her arrest, Miller said she should be trusted to live outside of prison until her trial begins.

She requested to live with her brother in Prescott, but said she’d settle for a halfway house with an ankle monitor. 

Powell countered that, while Barlow has talked to the FBI, she’s lied more than once, specifically about her daughter and her marriage to Bateman.

During a supervised visit with her daughter, Barlow took advantage of a moment the supervisor had to step out of the house, using it to relay a message to her daughter from Bateman, urging her not to admit anything to anyone.

“That’s a perfect illustration of the ongoing danger that this particular defendant poses if she were to be released to custody,” Powell said.

Brnovich sided with prosecutors, saying Barlow’s attorneys haven’t done enough to prove she’s neither a flight risk nor an active threat to the community.

Barlow is the fourth defendant in the 11-person indictment to be denied a motion for pretrial release so far.

A trial is tentatively scheduled for May.

Filed under

news, politics & government, crime & safety, faith, local, arizona, breaking, Courthouse News Service,

Read more about

child abuse, fbi, flds, kidnapping, samuel bateman,

Related stories

More by Joe Duhownik

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Joe Duhownik

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

authentically local news that listens to youTucson's independent watchdog newsauthentically local news for Southern Arizona