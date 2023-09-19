Feds probe Huckelberry's 'secret' retirement from Pima County

The 2022 resignation of longtime Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who for months had continued to collect his salary while also being paid pension benefits behind the scenes, has caught the attention of federal investigators, sources told the Tucson Sentinel.

Huckelberry's more than $300,000 salary and benefits package was augmented by up to $12,000 in monthly pension payments, and payouts from a pot of more than $1.1 million in "excess" retirement funds.

The circumstances of Huckelberry secretly retiring while continuing to hold on to his position as the most powerful person in Southern Arizona politics are being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office, along with possibly the FBI and a federal grand jury, multiple sources with independent knowledge of the situation told the Sentinel.

The specifics of what — and who — the feds are looking into are not clear. Sources weren't able to indicate if anyone — including Huckelberry or any of the small number of county staffers who were aware of the arrangement — has been told they are the target of a investigation. It's unclear if any criminal or civil case is being contemplated.

Huckelberry exercised a clause in his contract that was legal under Arizona statutes. The probe has been closely held, and few details were available. Last week and Monday, the Sentinel filed requests for public records with multiple government agencies, but no documents have yet been released. Federal law enforcement agencies do not normally confirm whether any investigations are taking place. Only a handful of people at the county knew of Huckelberry's job status before the Sentinel's exclusive report last year.

Huckelberry retired and began collecting his pension on July 4, 2021, but did not tell any of his bosses on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and retained his position as the top bureaucrat in the county for another nine months.

On top of his salary from the county — pegged at $292,000 plus extensive benefits — and a pension of more than $12,000 monthly, Huckelberry was being paid some $8,000 to $10,000 per month in "excess benefit payments," routed from the state retirement system through the county. Those funds were drawn from more than $1.1 million in "excess" retirement funds he had built up over the years.

Huckelberry's contract — which had been approved earlier in 2021 by the board — allowed him to retire and continue working as a contractor — a process often called a "double-dip" that is permitted as outlined in state law.

Even so, he instructed the small number of county staffers who learned of the move to keep it secret — even from his elected bosses.

The supervisors did not learn of his employment status until informed of it by a Tucson Sentinel reporter in April 2022, as Huckelberry was leaving his post of 29 years in the wake of a devastating bike crash.

Each expressed surprise when told their top employee had resigned months prior, and continued to hold on to his post under his contract.

Monday, those supervisors who were reached by the Sentinel mostly declined to comment regarding word of the federal probe.

Board Chair Adelita Grijalva said she didn't have any comment.

Supervisor Rex Scott said he could "neither confirm nor deny" that an investigation was taking place.

Supervisor Matt Heinz said he wasn't aware that anyone at the county was being investigated, but still blasted Huckelberry for his conduct.

Covering up his employment status was "a betrayal completely inconsistent with the relationship any county administrator should have with his five bosses," Heinz said.

Huckelberry, who is reportedly still dealing with injuries after a vehicle hit him on his bicycle in October 2021, has not been responsive to the Sentinel's inquiries about his resignation. He had a traumatic brain injury, punctured lung and broken ribs, and was hospitalized for nearly a month before being moved to a physical rehabilitation facility for months more.

County Administrator Jan Lesher, who replaced Huckelberry after serving as his longtime top deputy, told the Sentinel she wasn't available for an interview until after Tuesday's meeting of the county board.

The other two members of the five-member board, Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Steve Christy, couldn't be reached for comment Monday evening.

Limited information about the probe was conveyed to the Sentinel by sources within the county, as well as outside sources with knowledge of it. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to protect their jobs.

Executive sessions

Last month, at a meeting of the Board of Supervisors on August 21, a closed-door discussion was held at the request of the Pima County Attorney's Office. The only disclosure of the topic on the meeting agenda was that it was "regarding communication with the federal government."

The supervisors did not discuss that executive session item in the public portion of the meeting, but sources indicate that it was related to the probe.

At Tuesday's meeting, another vague executive session discussion is scheduled, at PCAO's request, about "defense and indemnification of county employees." Sources told the Sentinel that closed-door part of the meeting is likely also related.

The supervisors, and any county staff who participate, are barred by Arizona law from disclosing anything that takes place in an executive session without a vote of the full board to make information public.

Nothing done in writing

Huckelberry took pains to ensure that his exercising the contract clause allowing the "double-dip" was kept under wraps.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Tucson Sentinel that everything was done orally, with no documents shared between staffers, to keep a lid on Huckelberry's job status for months.

Under state law governing such arrangements, he was limited to working just 19 hours per week after mid-November 2021, despite his position as a full-time administrator.

Lesher told the supervisors last spring that she knew about Huckelberry's job status "sometime after July."

Lesher wrote in a memo to the board then that he had "instructed a limited number of staff to closely hold this information."

Noting that "there has been speculation by some in the media" (meaning the Sentinel's push for information and public records) "that there are county personnel records" related to Huckelberry's change in employment status to collect his pension, and a move in November to limit his hours to comply with the Arizona State Retirement System's "20/20 Rule," Lesher told the supervisors "there are no such records."

Pima County policy indicates that all records of changes in employment status are required to be kept in a staffer's personnel file.

County staffers "did as (they) were instructed," Lesher said last year, in limiting who knew about Huckelberry's employment status. While staffers in Human Resources and the county's payroll division were aware of the changes, they "adhere to a variety of standards of confidentiality regarding not only this employee but every employee."

That information was so closely held, Huckelberry was still listed as a "full time" employee in an internal record of all Pima county staffers as of the middle of March 2022. That document was leaked to the Sentinel by a source who requested anonymity. It did not indicate that Huckelberry's work hours had been changed to just 19 per week, nor that he was retired and collecting his pension.

Huckelberry had been paid full-time under his contract through the beginning of November, and then for 19 hours per week after that, in accordance with the state's "20/20 Rule" on so-called "double-dip" employment. Huckelberry's contract, however, did not indicate that less than full-time employment was an option, even if he should choose to retire.

One of Huckelberry's attorneys said in a letter to the supervisors, before they voted to accept his resignation last April, that "he has an employment agreement with Pima County that requires that he work full time."

County officials have not explained how Huckelberry, had he not been on sick leave, could have been running county government in just 19 hours per week. According to Lesher, Huckelberry had instructed his work hours be changed from full-time before the bike crash that severely injured him, causing him to be out of the office for months.

At the time, Lesher told the supervisors that "I am not in a position to go backward on what may have occurred under a different administration. I can tell you that what we are recognizing is where are the teachable moments that we can use to move a system forward and to provide, we hope, additional transparency for the public and for the board."

Extra $1 million in retirement flew under radar

Huckelberry's salary was set in January 2021 by the Board of Supervisors (on a 4-1 vote) at $292,000, along with an extensive benefit package, including health insurance (which Pima County self-funds), extra sick and vacation time, extra retirement contributions and a health savings account.

His pension could be paid on top of that amount under a retirement/continuing contractor arrangement, under a clause he inserted into the deal after supervisors balked at increasing his pay to $315,000.

That clause read, "If employee retires as allowed by the Arizona State Retirement System, employee can return to work as a contractor without any negation of the terms of this contract, including its length."

At the time of his resignation last year, the most recent paycheck to Huckelberry, not including a payment of "excess" retirement, was for $9,815 for about 77 hours of remaining vacation time, along with 4 hours of sick time and 31 hours of vacation time used in his final two weeks.

But on top of his pension, Huckelberry was set to receive an additional $10,167.49 each month from the retirement system, as an "excess benefit payment," according to a Nov. 9, 2021 letter from the Arizona State Retirement System sent to the county payroll division. That figure was changed to $8,556.09 per month in more recent checks, for unexplained reasons.

State officials described the "excess retirement" amount as "the difference between the full amount of pension provided by state law" and the maximum benefit possible under federal limits. Because Huckelberry paid into ASRS for decades, and the current federal limits were more recently applied, he is allowed to be paid out the overage.

Each month, the state retirement system will remit to the county the "excess" amount, which the county will then pay to Huckelberry, ASRS said.

In an April 2022 meeting in which Huckelberry's secrecy and the terms of his contract were discussed by the supervisors, they did not raise the issue that Huckelberry was due more than $1,139,000 in "excess" retirement funds.

Secret retirement, info withheld from supervisors

Although it was announced at the beginning of April 2022 that Huckelberry would leave his post in the wake of the devastating bike crash, records exclusively revealed by the Tucson Sentinel in a report before his resignation show that the longtime local government honcho actually retired on July 4, 2021, and began receiving his pension.

That Huckelberry — the top county staffer for the past 29 years — had handed in his retirement papers and apparently exercised a clause in his contract allowing him to continue working as a non-employee consultant was unknown to the members of the Board of Supervisors. Each said that they first learned of that fact because of questions from a Sentinel reporter on April 4, with them expressing varying degrees of surprise and shock when asked about it.

"That's complete news to me," said Grijalva at the time. "It's completely unacceptable" that the board wasn't informed he had retired nine months ago.

"Wow," said Christy. "That's bizarre. It's news to me."

Bronson said "I assumed everybody knew; they should've known" that Huckelberry "yanked his retirement," but later walked back her comments to say that she had a discussion with the county administrator sometime in October, prior to his injuries, about him taking that step before the end of the year.

"It's odd that he didn't share" with the other supervisors, she told the Sentinel last April.

"Oh... oh," she said, when told that records showed he'd already retired in July.

"It was a poor decision on his part" to not inform the board, said Heinz at the time, while also raising questions about Bronson's handling of the matter, if she had information that was not relayed to other supervisors.

"Every single taxpayer in the county had a right to know" about the move, he said then. "What a catastrophe. This undermines the confidence that people should have in us."

Scott said that while "I knew (Huckelberry leaving) was something that was going to be in the offing," he wasn't able to comment on the July 4 retirement, as he didn't have all of the details when informed of it by the Sentinel.

Huckelberry, now 73, had not been working for the county since being knocked off his bike while riding Downtown in October 2021, when a vehicle crashed into him. He took sick leave for months while receiving treatment, and announced his resignation as that leave was about to run out.

State Auditor General dings Pima over Huckelberry secrecy

This year, the Arizona Auditor General's Office raised Huckelberry's behind-the-scenes retirement as an example of "deficiencies in the county’s processes for evaluating changes to executive management employment terms and ensuring appropriate county governance."

The gambit "impacted the board's ability to effectively assess operational impact," the AAG determined.

"Because the county administrator had not informed the board of his retirement and return-to-work status, the board was unaware that the county administrator would be required to work a reduced number of hours (less than 20 hours per week) for half the year after his retirement. Therefore, the board could not determine if any changes to the county’s executive management were necessary to ensure appropriate county governance," AAG staff detailed.

Lesher has instituted a policy for top county staff, including her, to provide notice to their bosses if they are exercising any "double-dip" retirement options.

Lesher's contract

Lesher's contract as county administrator was approved by the board at $32,000 less than Huckelberry's in base pay, and it included about $75,000 less in perks. Huckelberry's contract for $292,000 in salary also included additional paid time off of 240 hours annually, on top of what a county employee with his years of service would receive. It also included $26,000 per year in additional retirement fund contributions, and $15,000 in contributions each year to a 401(a) retirement account.

Lesher's agreement — which was OKed by the board as she proposed on a 3-2 vote in April 2022 — left out those extra benefits, and included regular health, dental and other coverage, as well as vacation and leave, as would be provided to any other county employee with her experience. It did include a monthly vehicle allowance of $550, as did Huckelberry's contract.

In addition to the lower salary and smaller benefit package, the contract did not include a provision, such as the one inserted by Huckelberry into his employment agreement, that would allow Lesher to retire under a "double-dip" and collect a pension while still working as the county administrator.

