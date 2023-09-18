TucsonSentinel.com
Tucson lands $5M federal grant for Million Trees initiative
Local news

Tucson lands $5M federal grant for Million Trees initiative

USDA funding will expand city's urban forest efforts, support job training

Jim Nintzel
TucsonSentinel.com
  • The Tucson Million Trees initiative, led by Mayor Regina Romero, intends to plant one million trees by 2030 to increase the city’s tree canopy and help mitigate the effects of climate change.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comThe Tucson Million Trees initiative, led by Mayor Regina Romero, intends to plant one million trees by 2030 to increase the city’s tree canopy and help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Money may not grow on trees, but Mayor Regina Romero's Tucson Million Trees initiative is bringing a $5 million federal grant to the city.

Romero said the USDA grant "will ensure that the benefits of trees are reaching our most vulnerable residents: our seniors, children, and low-income communities. They are already feeling the effects of extreme heat."

A part of the city's Climate Action Plan, the Million Trees program has planted an estimated 100,000 new trees and cataloged Tucson's urban forest. City officials have developed a tree equity mapping tool to better understand what parts of town need more trees, guiding how the grant funding will be spent.

The initiative is focused on planting drought-tolerant trees to provide shade and absorb carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas.

The funding would "super charge" the program, said Tucson Urban Forestry Manager Nicole Gillette, who called it "a rare opportunity to fund tree planting and green infrastructure projects at the local scale like never before. I cannot wait to work with residents citywide to grow a greener Tucson."

A portion of the grant will fund a youth workforce development program that will include training for arborist certification and other sustainability skills.

Grant partners include Tucson Clean & Beautiful, Tucson Audubon Society, Iskashitaa Refugee Network, Sonora Environmental Research Institute, and Watershed Management Group.

Congressman Raul Grijalva said he was "proud to see this important funding provided by Congressional Democrats allocated to improve our community" and expressed hope it would help blunt the impact of climate change in Tucson.

"Arizonans experienced our hottest summer on record as result of climate change, and now, more than ever, we need ways to mitigate and reduce its impacts in our urban centers," Grijalva said. "The City of Tucson's community-led and climate justice-focused urban forestry plan will increase the resiliency of vulnerable and environmental justice communities, create vital green spaces and spur sustainable economic opportunity."

The USDA is spending $1 billion nationwide to increase tree cover across the nation as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Romero thanked congressional Democrats who supported the legislation and the Biden administration for the grant, calling it a "great example of how we are aggressively going after federal dollars to implement our Climate Action Plan."

Jim Nintzel is TucsonSentinel.com’s Government & Political Impact reporter, and a veteran Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

