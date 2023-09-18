TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Sheriff Nanos pulls deputies from future Pima County Board of Supervisors meetings
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Sheriff Nanos pulls deputies from future Pima County Board of Supervisors meetings

Bronson says move is 'retaliation' for her pushing AG probe of handing of deputy rape case

Kim Smith
Green Valley News
  • Sheriff Chris Nanos speaking at a July meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comSheriff Chris Nanos speaking at a July meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
  • Sharon Bronson at a 2017 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comSharon Bronson at a 2017 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Pima County sheriff's deputies will no longer provide security during Board of Supervisors' meetings, a decision one supervisor called "retaliation" on the part of the sheriff.

"Why would I?" Sheriff Chris Nanos told the Green Valley News on Monday. "Why would I want my team to be subjected to all of the politics? It's bad enough I have to be subjected to it."

Nanos' decision to end security came two days after Supervisor Sharon Bronson added an item to Tuesday's agenda about the alleged rape of a PCSD deputy by her sergeant in December. Nanos' handling of the incident has been called into question by Bronson and a deputies union.

The Green Valley News obtained three emails between Nanos, Board Chair Adelita Grijalva and County Administrator Jan Lesher about the decision to eliminate security.

Nanos sent an initial email to Lesher and Grijalva at 5:03 p.m. Sunday informing them his office would no longer be responsible for board security.

"I believe existing contracted security is available at a lesser cost to taxpayers," Nanos wrote. "In fact, prior to sheriff personnel being utilized, the board had always used private security to handle such a post."

Grijalva responded a few hours later, asking Nanos if he could at least provide security for Tuesday's meeting so other arrangements could be made in the future. She also wrote "contracted security firm does not provide the law enforcement coverage that is required at our board meetings to ensure the safety of all in our community space."

The board pays for the sergeant-at-arms — a sworn officer with PCSD — and another deputy to be present at the meetings; private security employees who have no authority to make arrests are at the entrance to the board room with metal detectors.

In an email sent shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, Nanos relented as far as Tuesday's meeting, but said arrangements would still need to be made for future meetings.

Bronson wants an independent investigation by the state Attorney General's Office or another law enforcement agency into allegations the deputy was raped at a house party over the course of 80 minutes while those in her chain of command stood outside and did nothing.

Bronson was not pleased by Nanos' decision, and told the Green Valley News it is retaliatory.

"I find curious the timing of it and suspect it's because of what I put on the agenda," Bronson said. "He's also not happy all of the board members have questioned the budget. He's just not happy with the board questioning his budgetary authority."

The private security personnel manning the metal detectors outside the boardroom aren't sufficient, she said.

"We need security there and law enforcement who can arrest people," Bronson said. "Public safety is the sheriff's office job."

On Monday, Nanos told the Green Valley News retired Sheriff Clarence Dupnik had a retired Tucson Police Department captain provide security at the meetings at much less expense than having deputies on hand.

Once Dupnik retired, former County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry arranged for a single deputy to provide security without consulting him, Nanos said. This past summer, the number increased to two. Nanos said he became aware that two deputies had been assigned and assumed it was because meetings had grown more acrimonious. .

"There's no need for us to be there," Nanos said. "Taxpayers are paying for what? To stand around all day Tuesday in case there's a problem?"

Should "something bad" happen, they can call 911 and Tucson police officers would respond, he said.

"I have a job to do and we can't be everywhere at once," Nanos said. "We're here to do police work, not monitor politics."

This article originally appeared in the Green Valley News.


Email exchanges

Sunday, Sept. 17, 5:03 p.m.

FromPima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to County Administrator Jan Lesher and Board of Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva

SUBJECT: Boardroom security

Effective immediately, the Sheriff's Department will no longer be responsible for Board security. I believe existing contracted security is available at a lesser cost to taxpayers. In fact, prior to sheriff personnel being utilized, the Board had always used private security to handle such a post. Should you need further on this (sic), please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 8:13 p.m.

From Grijalva to Nanos and Lesher

Sheriff Nanos,

Thank you for the notification. Contracted security firm does not provide the law enforcement coverage that is required at our board meetings to ensure the safety of all in our our community space. I would appreciate it if you could provide us Sheriff Department presence for our upcoming meeting on September 19th in order to make the arrangements necessary to prepare.

Monday, Sept. 18, 6:57 a.m.

From Nanos to Lesher and Grijalva

Madam Chair,

Due to the short notice, I will find a deputy to attend tomorrows meeting. However, you will need to make other arrangements for any future meetings.

Filed under

news, politics & government, crime & safety, local, arizona, breaking,

Read more about

adelita grijalva, board of supervisors, chris nanos, green valley news, jan lesher, pcsd, pima county, sharon bronson, tpd

Related stories

More by Kim Smith

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Kim Smith

Email exchanges

Sunday, Sept. 17, 5:03 p.m.

FromPima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to County Administrator Jan Lesher and Board of Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva

SUBJECT: Boardroom security

Effective immediately, the Sheriff's Department will no longer be responsible for Board security. I believe existing contracted security is available at a lesser cost to taxpayers. In fact, prior to sheriff personnel being utilized, the Board had always used private security to handle such a post. Should you need further on this (sic), please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 8:13 p.m.

From Grijalva to Nanos and Lesher

Sheriff Nanos,

Thank you for the notification. Contracted security firm does not provide the law enforcement coverage that is required at our board meetings to ensure the safety of all in our our community space. I would appreciate it if you could provide us Sheriff Department presence for our upcoming meeting on September 19th in order to make the arrangements necessary to prepare.

Monday, Sept. 18, 6:57 a.m.

From Nanos to Lesher and Grijalva

Madam Chair,

Due to the short notice, I will find a deputy to attend tomorrows meeting. However, you will need to make other arrangements for any future meetings.

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

Leemos miles de paginas de récords públicos para que usted no lo tenga que hacerwe shine a light on this town because we love itauthentically local news for Tucson