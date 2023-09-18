Sheriff Nanos pulls deputies from future Pima County Board of Supervisors meetings

Pima County sheriff's deputies will no longer provide security during Board of Supervisors' meetings, a decision one supervisor called "retaliation" on the part of the sheriff.

"Why would I?" Sheriff Chris Nanos told the Green Valley News on Monday. "Why would I want my team to be subjected to all of the politics? It's bad enough I have to be subjected to it."

Nanos' decision to end security came two days after Supervisor Sharon Bronson added an item to Tuesday's agenda about the alleged rape of a PCSD deputy by her sergeant in December. Nanos' handling of the incident has been called into question by Bronson and a deputies union.

The Green Valley News obtained three emails between Nanos, Board Chair Adelita Grijalva and County Administrator Jan Lesher about the decision to eliminate security.

Nanos sent an initial email to Lesher and Grijalva at 5:03 p.m. Sunday informing them his office would no longer be responsible for board security.

"I believe existing contracted security is available at a lesser cost to taxpayers," Nanos wrote. "In fact, prior to sheriff personnel being utilized, the board had always used private security to handle such a post."

Grijalva responded a few hours later, asking Nanos if he could at least provide security for Tuesday's meeting so other arrangements could be made in the future. She also wrote "contracted security firm does not provide the law enforcement coverage that is required at our board meetings to ensure the safety of all in our community space."

The board pays for the sergeant-at-arms — a sworn officer with PCSD — and another deputy to be present at the meetings; private security employees who have no authority to make arrests are at the entrance to the board room with metal detectors.

In an email sent shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, Nanos relented as far as Tuesday's meeting, but said arrangements would still need to be made for future meetings.

Bronson wants an independent investigation by the state Attorney General's Office or another law enforcement agency into allegations the deputy was raped at a house party over the course of 80 minutes while those in her chain of command stood outside and did nothing.

Bronson was not pleased by Nanos' decision, and told the Green Valley News it is retaliatory.

"I find curious the timing of it and suspect it's because of what I put on the agenda," Bronson said. "He's also not happy all of the board members have questioned the budget. He's just not happy with the board questioning his budgetary authority."

The private security personnel manning the metal detectors outside the boardroom aren't sufficient, she said.

"We need security there and law enforcement who can arrest people," Bronson said. "Public safety is the sheriff's office job."

On Monday, Nanos told the Green Valley News retired Sheriff Clarence Dupnik had a retired Tucson Police Department captain provide security at the meetings at much less expense than having deputies on hand.

Once Dupnik retired, former County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry arranged for a single deputy to provide security without consulting him, Nanos said. This past summer, the number increased to two. Nanos said he became aware that two deputies had been assigned and assumed it was because meetings had grown more acrimonious. .

"There's no need for us to be there," Nanos said. "Taxpayers are paying for what? To stand around all day Tuesday in case there's a problem?"

Should "something bad" happen, they can call 911 and Tucson police officers would respond, he said.

"I have a job to do and we can't be everywhere at once," Nanos said. "We're here to do police work, not monitor politics."