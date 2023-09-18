Nanos denies foot-dragging investigation in Pima County deputy rape case

Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson wants the Arizona Attorney General's Office or the state Department of Public Safety to investigate claims Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos failed to conduct a "timely and thorough investigation" into the alleged sexual assault of a deputy by her supervisor in December.

Bronson placed the item on Tuesday's agenda, just days after the newly formed Pima County Deputies Organization sent out a news release demanding Nanos launch an investigation into the actions of the woman's chain of command on Dec. 18.

According to the organization, a deputy was "actively" being sexually assaulted by Ricky Garcia at a house party while her lieutenant, captain and chief did nothing. The union further alleges Nanos later promoted the same chief to oversee internal affairs to cover up his and the others' complicity in the incident.

Garcia was fired and is awaiting trial in Pima County Superior Court on two counts of sexual assault. The alleged victim filed a $900,000 claim against the county in June.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos categorically denied the allegations this week and suggested it was linked to his plan to run for re-election next year.

When asked why the organization chose to send out the release this week, Sgt. Aaron Cross, president of the union, said they just received permission from their attorneys to do so.

The Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office is handling Garcia's prosecution and anyone reviewing those files will discover the truth, Nanos said. The call was handled just like any other sexual assault case, he said.

“That allegation about the lieutenant and (others being) outside while she's being raped, that is so...I tell you what, if I was the lieutenant who they accused of being out there I think I'd file a lawsuit against these guys, that is so, so far from the truth, not even close. That just didn't happen," Nanos told the Green Valley News.

Earlier this week, Bronson said she was "perplexed" by what she is hearing about the case.

"I think there should have been a more rigorous response than there was," Bronson said.

At Wednesday's Green Valley Council meeting, District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy also expressed concern.

“The charges are very troubling and very concerning and it’s got my attention and I’m sure the attention of the residents of Pima County... I do believe in the very short and near term that things will unfold and reveal themselves as well as developments being arranged and being taken are all forthcoming,” Christy said.

House incident

Cross said the deputy was sexually assault by Garcia after becoming intoxicated at a December 2022 Christmas party he hosted.

Another deputy became aware of the sexual assault and called a captain, who sent a lieutenant to the scene. However, he stood outside the house waiting for orders for 80 minutes while the sexual assault continued, Cross said.

"Finally, the deputy, the witness deputy gets fed up and calls 911 on his own. Patrol responds and the patrol sergeant and deputies go to the door and make contact with Ricky," Cross said.

A short time later, the still intoxicated alleged victim is sent out of the house and taken to the hospital where a rape kit confirmed she'd been sexually assaulted, Cross said. Garcia was arrested and later indicted.

No internal investigation into Garcia or the events of that night was ever conducted, Cross said.

"We at the Pima County Deputy's Organization are outraged that Sheriff Nanos has failed to investigate the serious misconduct amongst his own command that allowed the prolonged sexual assault of a deputy," the organization's new release stated. "We call upon Sheriff Nanos to bring integrity back to this agency and immediately launch a full investigation through our internal affairs or request another agency to do so."

A 911 call was made, deputies were dispatched and the calls started going up the chain to him, Nanos said.

"Those kinds of notifications aren't just appropriate, they're necessary so that people realize and recognize that, hey, something happened, you know, with our team. We need to alert those above so that we don't make a mess here, that we do exactly what we're supposed to do," Nanos said. "It got to me and it was real simple. This is an easy one. You have somebody reporting that someone was a victim in a sexual assault case. Go out and investigate it. It's no different than any other case except that it involved a subordinate and her supervisor."

As far as an internal affairs investigation? Nanos said the alleged victim asked if Garcia was going to be investigated and she was told such investigations are conducted after the criminal investigation is completed.

She never expressed concerns about her other colleagues, nor did she request an investigation into their actions that night, he said.

"I told her there'd be an internal investigation after the criminal case is complete, because, to be honest with you, if the only person involved in this is the criminal, Ricky, then he's fired. I don't need an internal investigation to deal with him," Nanos said.

The rest of their five-minute conversation consisted of him making sure she was comfortable returning to her unit, Nanos said. She said she was.

Yes, he later placed the chief in question over internal affairs, but only because Chief Deputy Richard Kastigar resigned, Nanos said.

"These guys, I don't know where they're coming from but I've got bigger things to do than deal with those guys," Nanos said.