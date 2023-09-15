Arizona’s 'election bible’ set for update, but not without controversy

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes expects to complete the state’s Election Procedures Manual by the end of the month, although there are still some legal wrinkles to sort out.

“The EPM is essentially the Holy Bible for election administrators in our 15 counties,” Fontes said. “It has the force and effect of law. And it is a plain language version of the statutes that dictate how our elections are to be run.”

Those statutes aren’t always clear, said Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, so it’s helpful to have a guidebook when odd situations arise, such as a voter who travels a lot but considers Pima County home and wants to cast a ballot here.

The manual, she said, “seeks to eliminate the various interpretations to make sure that all 15 counties are complying with the state law and doing it in a way that is uniform so that as many of our Arizona voters who cast a ballot are able to have their vote counted.”

Fontes said he began work on the new Election Procedures Manual about six months ago and has held regular meetings with county recorders and other election administrators across Arizona to gather feedback.

The manual has not been updated since 2019. Although a 2021 version was drawn up by Democrat Katie Hobbs, who was then secretary of state but now serves as governor, then-Gov. Doug Ducey and then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich (both Republicans) refused to approve it.

But with Hobbs now governor and Democrat Kris Mayes serving as attorney general, there is likely to be less political gamesmanship in the formal approval that will implement the updates.

Both sides of the political aisle had bones to pick with the Election Procedures Manual draft that Fontes released for public comment last month.

A dozen groups that advocate for voting rights — including All Voting Arizona, ACLU Arizona, Mi Familia Vota, Progress Arizona, Rural Arizona Network and the Sierra Club — asked Fontes to consider 15 key areas for revision, saying he should create requirements for county election officials to consult with tribal governments, set up voting centers, provide access to voting for jailed citizens and ensure access to voting for people with disabilities, among other concerns.

“Officials can administer elections efficiently with clear guidance if the above recommendations are adopted and implemented, ultimately benefiting voters,” the signatories wrote.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers sent a nine-page letter expressing a variety of concerns, including permitting the use of ballot drop boxes, the use of signatures to verify whether a ballot is valid, restrictions to prevent the harassment of voters and a provision that prohibits a hand count of all ballots.

The GOP leaders also want to see early enforcement of a new state law requiring voters to be stricken from the Active Early Voter List—a group of voters who automatically get their ballots in the mail—if they don’t cast ballots in two consecutive elections. In the draft, Fontes said the first two election cycles to be considered would be 2024 and 2026, while the lawmakers want to use the election years of 2022 and 2024, removing people from the list sooner.

“As you know, the Arizona Supreme Court has on multiple occasions admonished that the secretary may not, under the EPM’s auspices, act as a roving arbiter of all facets of the electoral process or arrogate the exclusively judicial power of interpreting controlling laws,” wrote House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Peterson.

Fontes said he’s been reviewing those concerns and meeting with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. He said he discussed the proposal with representatives from the Democratic and Republicans earlier this week.

“We've given plenty of opportunities for all sides to come in and talk about things,” Fontes said. “And in every meeting, we have solid input, and sometimes we agree, and sometimes we disagree. I agreed with the Republicans on one or two points, and I disagreed with the Democrats on one or two points, because I'm taking the most judicious, most voter-centric approach.”

One of the biggest challenges in crafting the new EPM is resolving a conflict between state law and federal law. Federal law limits what states can require citizens to provide in order to register to vote, but Gov. Doug Ducey signed a 2022 law that requires the voter to provide documented proof of citizenship. Any county recorder who registered a voter who did not provide documented proof of citizenship would be committing a class 6 felony.

That law is now being challenged in federal court by Mi Familia Vota.

“I joke with the county recorders that if I gave them an official opinion on what I thought they should actually do, I would either be recommending that they go to state prison or federal prison, because violating the statutes is a crime,” Fontes said. “That's obviously said tongue in cheek. But there is a clear conflict that we're hoping the courts will resolve soon.”

One of Fontes' campaign promises was to "simplify" the EPM. The draft is 268 pages — down from the 544 pages of the 2019 manual. The Secretary of State's Office has put out a four-page outline of the most substantive changes.

'Silly' signature issue

In the draft, Fontes retained a provision that allows county recorders to use various public records at their disposal to determine if a signature on a vote-by-mail ballot is that of the voter. Under Arizona law, those who vote early must sign their ballot and the signature is reviewed by election workers to ensure it matches a signature on file.

Republican politicians and voters, such as defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, have suggested that election workers allow ballots with fraudulent signatures to pass muster, alleging, without evidence, that a massive effort has been underway to cast false ballots using falsified signatures.

Fontes expressed skepticism that such an effort to rig elections was underway.

“Not only is it impractical, it's silly,” he said. “And the notion that that's actually happening comes from the world of conspiracy theories, Flat Earthers and folks who just don't understand how the systems work, and that sort of ignorance shouldn't be running our government operations, I don't like the notion that someone is going to take a flat-out lie and run with it, particularly against voters.”

Fontes said those pushing those claims “could consider the more plausible reason that their policies don't match what American voters want, and they've got crappy candidates. That's a much more plausible explanation for the reason why some of them don't win their races.”

Two groups, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, filed a lawsuit in Yavapai earlier this year challenging the practice of using more recent signatures from ballot envelopes and other documents to determine if a signature is valid. Fontes filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying that state law requires election officials to check “registration records,” which is broad enough to cover additional records that contain a voter’s signature.

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge John Napper denied that motion.

“The language of the statute is clear and unambiguous,” Napper wrote. “The common meaning of ‘registration’ in the English language is to sign up to participate in an activity.”

Lake and others seized on the ruling, claiming that it showed that Maricopa and other counties used an illegal method to approve vote-by-mail ballots.

“A judge found @Adrian_Fontes & his successor as Maricopa County Recorder @Stephen_Richer have been using signature verification procedures that BREAK THE LAW,” Lake tweeted, even though the actual trial has not yet started.

This week, Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby, who refused to certify his county’s 2022 election results, filed a similar suit against Maricopa County. Crosby had earlier tried to take his case directly to the Arizona Supreme Court, which declined to hear it and told the Republican to refile it at the lower level.

Fontes said that limiting the signature check to the original voter-registration form to the original will result in more work for election officials, who will have to reach out to more voters to ensure they were the ones who sent in ballots, and more votes being discarded.

“If you have Parkinson's disease, your signature is going to change pretty radically over a short period of time,” Fontes said. “The notion that an older veteran or an older voter is going to get disenfranchised because Mr. Crosby doesn't want us to review their entire record is just—I think there's a tinge of cruelty there that I just won't accept.”