Jim Love leaves Flowing Wells school board after 23 years

Jim Love, a longtime member of the Flowing Wells school board, stepped down from his position on Wednesday.

Love, 78, said he was scaling back volunteer work in the community, though he planned to continue commuting three days a week to his job as a respiratory therapist in Casa Grande.

“I love working with my patients,” Love said.

Love, who was first elected to the Flowing Wells Governing Board in 2000, said he worked to help at-risk kids and students with special needs.

The district, which includes neighborhoods near Ina Road between Camino del Oeste and Shannon Road and stretches southeast to Grant Road and Fairview Avenue, has many pockets of poverty.

Love said he was especially proud of the construction of Sentinel Peak High School, designed for struggling students, near the intersection of Thornydale and Ina roads. The new school replaced a collection of aging modular buildings that “had an odor to them.”

“You could paint as much as you wanted and change the carpet, but that smell was still there,” Love said.

Love said he worked to help underserved kids in the district because “as a young man, I had a really rough, bad childhood.”

He recalled that after his parents split up when he was about five years old, his mother placed him and his two sisters in a Houston children’s home for seven years. After that, his mother sent him to Tucson to live with his father. But his father’s new family also fell apart and he was on his own, homeless after his junior year of high school. He dropped out of Amphi and joined the Navy at age 19, serving in the Vietnam War. When he got back stateside, he earned his GED before going to college.

“I’ve been through it,” he said. “I understand what it’s like to have a drunk step-parent who comes home and beats up on people. I know all about that kind of crap.”

Love said that as a school board member, he kept an eye out for problems.

“You see a need, there's got to be a way to take care of it,” Love said. “It has nothing to do with politics. It has to do with those kids.”

Former state lawmaker Ethan Orr said Love looked out for the students in the district.

“Jim did everything he did for the students and he’d work with anyone on either side of the aisle to get it done,” Orr said.

Love, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award last year from the Arizona School Board Association, remembered once surveying the 35 players on the varsity football team. He said only seven of them said they got hugs at home, only three said they had dinner with their family at home and eight said they had enough food at home to eat each day.

After he heard that, Love and his wife started preparing and serving meals before football games.

“She would feed them a meal before each and every game,” Love said. “We’d cook 157 meals a week.”

Love said he decided to step down from the school board earlier this year after a conversation with his son while on vacation in France.

“After 23 years and doing all the stuff that I did and working with legislators up in Phoenix and getting bills passed to get extra money for our special needs kids and all this kind of stuff, it was just time to stop running myself ragged and just work my three days at the hospital a week and take my trips,” he said.

Pima County Superintendent of Schools Dustin Williams has invited any qualified candidate interested in serving on the Flowing Wells Governing Board to apply to his office.

Anyone interested in serving should submit an affidavit of qualification and candidate appointment questionnaire by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Find an application packet at www.schools.pima.gov/elections. Applicants can turn in the packet at the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office, 200 N. Stone Ave., or email it to matthew.stamp@pima.gov. The seat will be on the November 2024 general election ballot for a new four-year term.