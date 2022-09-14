TucsonSentinel.com
'Zoomed-out' Pima Supe Rex Scott to hold town halls
'Zoomed-out' Pima Supe Rex Scott to hold town halls

Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott, who represents the Northwest Side, Oro Valley and Marana, will hold a series of town halls over the next two months, beginning next Wednesday.

"I prefer face-to-face interactions," Scott said. “Quite frankly, I’m Zoomed out."

"The town halls are meant to allow constituents a chance to voice their opinions on issues important to them," a news release from Scott's District 1 office said. The Democrat "will open with brief comments before turning each event over to constituents for a Q&A."

The town halls will be held at public locations across the district:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Oro Valley Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr.
  • Sept. 27, Pima Community College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Rd.
  • Oct. 12, Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Rd., Suite 105
  • Oct. 25, Sabino High School, 5000 N. Bowes Rd.

The events will be each be held 6-7:30 p.m.

The District 1 office also plans to take part in a community sesource fair on Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Coronado K-8 School, 3401 E. Wilds Rd.

