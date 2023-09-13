CBP releasing migrants on Bisbee & Casa Grande streets as border crossings spike

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released migrants on the streets of Bisbee and Casa Grande after an influx of people along Arizona's border with Mexico pushed federal facilities in the Tucson Sector beyond capacity.

Thousands of people have been taken into custody daily, leading federal authorities to bus asylum seekers across the state to spread out the numbers of people officials have to process and assist.

Some of those migrants have ended up on the street when released by border officials, rather than in shelters, and Pima County officials said they may not be able to handle everyone if the large numbers continue.

Over the last few weeks, large groups of migrants seeking asylum have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border along the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, about 120 miles southwest of Tucson.

4,000 migrants in custody on Tuesday

While the wildlife refugee is marked by miles of a 30-foot high "bollard" wall—built during the Trump administration's rush to build barriers along the Southwest border—migrants have pushed past the rusty metal wall, relying on cuts through the steel, rope ladders, or floodgates installed in the wall to keep it from failing during the monsoon storms.

On Tuesday, agents in the Tucson Sector—which covers Arizona from the Yuma County line to the New Mexico border—apprehended nearly 4,000 people, pushing most of the sector's stations over capacity.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels called the releases in Bisbee "just another reflection of the fracture within the DHS infrastructure regarding the security of our southern border."

In a statement published to Facebook, Dannels said CBP told Cochise County officials that "street releases" would begin Wednesday because the agency was over capacity. The Republican county sheriff complained people were taken into custody outside Cochise County and bused into the area.

"The migrants being released are from outside Cochise County but were bused to Cochise County processed and then released," Dannels said. "Cochise County is a rural county with limited resources leaving these migrants vulnerable. In short this lack of humanitarian consideration poses risk for the migrants."

Last week, John Modlin, the chief of the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, said on Twitter that his agents apprehended 10,700 people last week. On Sunday, Modlin posted photos of a line of people waiting along the border wall, writing "smugglers continue to lie to vulnerable migrants. They take their money and repeatedly place them in harm’s way. Do not cross the border illegally into the United States. You will be presumed ineligible for asylum," he wrote. "Do not risk your life."

In July, the Tucson Sector had an average of nearly 2,300 people in custody per day, making it the second busiest sector after the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according agency data.

In May, state officials sought to avoid "street releases" as Title 42's pandemic restrictions came to an end. During a press conference at the Casa Alitas Drexel Center — a Tucson shelter managed by Catholic Community Services in a partnership with Pima County and the city — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said the state had set up bus routes to transport migrants from Douglas, Naco and Nogales to Tucson after they were released by CBP.

Dannels said he applauded local CBP agents and their leaders, however, he accused leaders in Washington D.C. of "intellectual avoidance and abandonment" along the border. His office, he wrote, will "work with fellow community and state leaders to challenge these failed policies to ensure public safety and the quality of life for all we are sworn to protect."

Feds making 'lateral' bus trips of migrants

In a statement, CBP said the agency is working to "quickly decompress the areas along the Southwest border," and was moving to "safely and efficiently screen and process migrants to place them in immigration enforcement proceedings consistent with our laws."

The agency has been moving people "laterally" across the border to stations with more capacity, including stations in the Yuma, El Centro and El Paso Sectors, however, in recent days those stations have become full as well.

Once people cross the U.S.-Mexico border they often wait for Border Patrol agents and immediately surrender themselves and ask for asylum in the U.S. The agents process the migrants, adding them into the agency's database and checking for a criminal background, and the agency releases migrants to sponsors in the U.S. This is just the first hurdle for migrants, who will later face immigration proceedings and must convince a judge they should earn asylum in the U.S. Those who fail are eventually deported to their home countries.

"Those who fail to use one of the many lawful pathways we have expanded will be presumed ineligible for asylum and, if they do not have a basis to remain, will be subject to prompt removal, a minimum five-year bar on admission, and potential criminal prosecution for unlawful reentry," said a CBP spokesman. "We encourage migrants to ignore the lies of smugglers and use lawful, safe, and orderly pathways that have been expanded under the Biden administration."

While Title 42 ended, Homeland Security and the Justice Department introduced a draft rule to restrict asylum for migrants if they passed through other countries on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border and did not request asylum in those countries. Often called the "third country" rule or a "transit ban," the new limit would halt asylum for thousands people coming to the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting advocates like the Washington Office on Latin America to criticize the proposed rule through February and March.

Despite widespread criticism, the Biden administration put the rule into the Federal Register effective on May 11, allowing the transit ban to fall into place just as Title 42 finally sunsets.

The new transit ban represented a major pivot for President Joe Biden, who sharply criticized the Trump administration for attempting a similar, though significantly stricter, move in 2019. That ban was "rightfully struck this rule down in 2020 because it gave the executive branch powers to truncate asylum and send migrants back to third countries that were clearly not foreseen" in federal law, Washington Office of Latin America said. "Though the Biden administration’s 'rebuttable presumption' is not as sweeping as the Trump-era rule, it still arrogates powers to the executive that the statute does not grant."

'Stand by' mode for Pima County shelters

Mark Evans, a Pima County spokesman, said the Casa Alitas Welcome Center had checked in 1,183 people and provided shelter for all of them on Wednesday. County officials said they are in "standby mode" to manage the release of unsheltered migrants in Tucson.

Since 2019, the partnership between Pima County and Catholic Community Services has sheltered more than 240,000 people, spiking in May with 1,064 people. In August, the agency sheltered around 600 people per day. Last week, the county said there is a "daily concern that any imbalance between releases" by Border Patrol and what Casa Alitas can take in "even with the assistance of other humanitarian partners could result in BP non-sheltered (street) releases."

While the county has other partners, including the International Rescue Committee, and shelters in New Mexico, Evans warned the county's capacity has decreased because there are fewer Phoenix partners. He added that CBP prepared to release people in Douglas and Nogales on Wednesday, however, they were sheltered overnight by Casa Alitas.

"We believed we have it managed for today," Evans said. "But, we're in standby mode." The county's ability to shelter people is limited by how many people leave Tucson in the next few days.

Some migrant will leave on flights out of Tucson or Phoenix, while others will be leave by train or bus, Evans said.

"It's a matter of how many people move out to clear capacity," he said. "Whether we have unsheltered releases in the county for the first time depends on how many leave to make room. We're in a wait and see mode."

"If we get to 1,400 to 1,500 people, we're beyond the ability to provide overnight shelter," Evans said. He said the county will prioritize shelter space, putting vulnerable people and families with children in the front of the line, while healthy single adult males will be at the bottom of the list.

"If CBP continues to apprehend 4,000 people per day and they cannot transfer people elsewhere, that's a bad day in Pima County," Evans said.