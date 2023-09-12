Pima library holding 'community dialogue' on teen depression & anxiety

Adults and teens who are looking for more information on handling depression or anxiety can attend a Community Dialogue on Mental Health later this month. The sessions—which will focus on strategies to discuss difficult topics as well as local resources rather than therapy—are from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.

Two simultaneous meetings will be led by representatives of the Southern Arizona Psychological Association and the Pima County Public Library’s Synapse Team, which aims to help members of the community improve their mental health.

One meeting will be for teens 12 and above, while the second will aimed at parents and caregivers.

Attendees are encouraged to ask questions about a variety of topics, including social media, gender and sexual orientation, drug and alcohol use, depression and anxiety, bullying, academic challenges, eating disorders and self-harm.

“The groups are designed to give teens and parents and caregivers up-to-the-minute data and accurate information about a variety of topics and make it easier for families to have conversations at home,” according to a library press release.

Attendees do not need to register for the event but space is limited to room capacity.