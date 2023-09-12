TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima library holding 'community dialogue' on teen depression & anxiety
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

Pima library holding 'community dialogue' on teen depression & anxiety

Parents & teenagers can learn more about strategies for managing mental health challenges

Jim Nintzel
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Teens and parents can get help with challenges related to mental health at a community meeting on Saturday, Sept. 23.
    PixabayTeens and parents can get help with challenges related to mental health at a community meeting on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Adults and teens who are looking for more information on handling depression or anxiety can attend a Community Dialogue on Mental Health later this month.

The sessions—which will focus on strategies to discuss difficult topics as well as local resources rather than therapy—are from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.

Two simultaneous meetings will be led by representatives of the Southern Arizona Psychological Association and the Pima County Public Library’s Synapse Team, which aims to help members of the community improve their mental health.

One meeting will be for teens 12 and above, while the second will aimed at parents and caregivers.

Attendees are encouraged to ask questions about a variety of topics, including social media, gender and sexual orientation, drug and alcohol use, depression and anxiety, bullying, academic challenges, eating disorders and self-harm.

“The groups are designed to give teens and parents and caregivers up-to-the-minute data and accurate information about a variety of topics and make it easier for families to have conversations at home,” according to a library press release.

Attendees do not need to register for the event but space is limited to room capacity.

Jim Nintzel is TucsonSentinel.com’s Government & Political Impact reporter, and a veteran Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

Filed under

breaking, news, education, family/life, health, local, arizona,

Read more about

depression, pcpl, pima county,

Related stories

More by Jim Nintzel

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Jim Nintzel

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder