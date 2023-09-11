'Prolific human smuggler' extradited from Mexico to Arizona

A 61-year-old Mexican woman was extradited to Arizona last week to face more than a dozen federal charges linked to her role in a smuggling organization that regularly brought people across the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma, official said.

Ofelia Hernandez-Salas was arrested in Mexico in March after a grand jury indicted her and 48-year-old Raul Saucedo-Huipio on 23 counts, including conspiracy to bring people into the U.S. and aiding and abetting people entering crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization.

Starting around January 2019, Hernandez-Salas allegedly conspired with other smugglers to facilitate the travel of large numbers of migrants into the United States. Those people hailed from nearly two dozen countries, including Bangladesh, Yemen, Pakistan, Eritrea, India, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Russia, Egypt, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico, according to court records.

The group charged people "tens of thousands" for their services, federal officials said, calling Herndanez-Salas a "prolific smuggler." The group picked up people at a bus station in Mexicali, housed and fed them, and took them to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to court records. The organization also regularly robbed migrants, threatening them with guns and knives and taking belongings including cash and cellphones, federal officials said.

Once at the border, the smuggling group directed migrants where to cross and set up a ladder to get people quickly over the newly installed 30-foot bollard walls. In other cases, the group directed people to a hole under the fence, or provided planks to get them over waterways in the Yuma-area.

The pair were indicted by the grand jury in August 2021, however, the case remained sealed until Sept. 6 when federal officials announced her arrest. Hernandez-Salas appeared in court in Phoenix on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty; her trial was set for October 10.

Saucedo-Huipio remains in Mexico, officials said.

U.S. officials said Hernandez-Salas' arrest and extradition was part of "extensive coordination and cooperation efforts" between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement.

Over the last year, federal officials have sought to target smuggling networks operating along the Arizona-Mexico border, as part of a larger offensive launched by the Biden administration to mitigate the movement of people across the border, which includes sanctions against what officials have called a transnational human smuggling organization, as well as criminal charges against organizers, recruiters, and scouts.

In June 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the creation of Joint Task Force Alpha in a partnership with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. The goal of the joint operation is to "disrupt and dismantle human smuggling and trafficking networks" operating in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, focusing on organizations who "endanger, abuse, or exploit migrants" and "engage in other types of transnational organized crime," federal officials said.

In June, federal officials held a press conference at the federal courthouse in Tucson to announce the extradition of Maria Mendoza-Mendoza, a Honduran woman they called a "high-level" smuggling coordinator, who helped move people through the Altar Valley, crossing the Arizona-Mexico border via the Tohono O'odham Nation to a stash house in Arlington, Ariz. about 41 miles west of metro Phoenix.

In August, federal officials said they were pursuing charges against nearly two dozen people for using the social-media app Snapchat to recruit drivers to smuggle people into the U.S., offering $3,000 to $20,000 for a "few hours of driving," or recruiting someone in their stead who could drive.

“This extradition is the result of continued coordination between the Justice Department and our Mexican law enforcement partners to bring to justice human smugglers who exploit migrants’ desperation and undermine the rule of law," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri with the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "It is another example of the impactful work Joint Task Force Alpha is doing to disrupt dangerous criminal operations and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by pursuing their leadership — wherever they operate."

"When international criminal organizations endanger economic migrants seeking a better life in America, an international response is required," said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona. "JTFA’s partnership with Mexico holds managers and organizers accountable for the criminal activities of cross-border smugglers."

Homeland Security Investigations, a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, investigated the case with assistance from U.S. Border Patrol, as well as ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and INTERPOL.

JTFA's co-director James Hepburn and Patrick Jasperse, a member of the Justice Department's special Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, are prosecuting the case with Arizona Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa Jennis.