UA-run spacecraft returning to Earth with Bennu asteroid samples

In a few short weeks, OSIRIS-REx is coming home.

The robotic spacecraft, built and run by a team at the UA Lunar and Planetary Lab in partnership with NASA and Lockheed Martin, has been out in space for seven years as it made a rendezvous with the asteroid Bennu and successfully tucked an estimated 8 ounces of surface material into a capsule before setting course for a return to Earth.

Part of NASA's New Frontiers program, OSIRIS-REx—which stands for Origins • Spectral Interpretation • Resource Identification • Security • Regolith Explorer— launched from Cape Canaveral atop an Atlas V rocket in September 2016.

OSIRIS-REx was equipped with a suite of instruments to perform multiple missions, including mapping and understanding the composition of Bennu and studying the “Yarkovsky effect,” which involves how sunlight that asteroids absorb could affect their orbit through the release of thermal energy.

But the big prize of the $800 million mission is that sample that OSIRIS-REx gathered on Oct. 20, 2020, a few months before it left Bennu’s orbit, according to UA Processor of Planetary Science Dante Lauretta, the mission’s principal investigator. Lauretta started working on the OSIRIS-REx pitch nearly two decades ago, in 2004. The mission got the official green light from NASA in 2011.

OSIRIS-REx captured an image of its robot arm brushing against the asteroid Bennu as it gathered a sample.

"We're going back to the dawn of the solar system,” Lauretta said during a recent news conference. “We're looking for clues why Earth is a habitable world. What is life, how did it originate, and why was Earth the place where it occurred? Bennu is so rich in carbonaceous compounds. We believe that we bring material that may literally be representative of the seeds of life that these asteroids delivered at the beginning of our planet."

On Sept. 24, OSIRIS-REx will eject the capsule that contains the asteroid sample, which will land in the Utah desert. The recovery team will take it to a clean room at the Michael Army Airfield on the Dugway Proving Ground for initial processing. Then it will travel to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will be prepared for distribution to scientists across the globe.

Meanwhile, OSIRIS-REx will adopt the new identity of OSIRIS-APEX and head back into space with a new mission to study asteroid Apophis, with a scheduled rendezvous in 2029.

At the mercy of what falls from the sky

As a member of the LPL’s Planetary Materials Research Group, Prof. Thomas Zega is among the scientists who will be examining some of the treasure from Bennu. He said the chance to study an asteroid sample that hasn’t been exposed to Earth’s atmosphere offers intriguing possibilities.

Scientists have long studied meteorites, which are “leftovers from the time the sun and planets formed,” Zega said. “And so meteorites really are solid relics of a time that's long since passed. They contain snapshots of chemistry that occurred four and a half billion years ago, when our local part of the galaxy was forming the solar system.”

But scientists don’t know what asteroid those meteorites came from or what they’ve been exposed to as they entered the atmosphere and landed on Earth.

“Those of us who study meteorites, we have literally been at the mercy of what falls from the sky,” Zega said. “With a sample return mission like OSIRIS-REx, there's no more guessing because we know exactly where these pieces of that asteroid came from. We went to the asteroid, we orbited around it, we took we took high-resolution images of it, we acquired infrared spectra of it, we we know what its chemical makeup is, we know exactly where we touched the asteroid and took a sample of it from because we map the heck out of it with with cameras and spectrometers.”

Zega, whose work involves peering at samples at the atomic level through electron microscopes and similar tools, said he’s been interested in outer space for as long as he can remember. He’d pester his parents — Dad was a chemist — with questions about stars and planets.

But he was also interested in rocks and minerals, so when he found out he could combine the two in the study of asteroids, he knew he’d found his calling.

“I tell people I was doomed at birth,” he said. “I’ve been working in labs since I was 17 years old.”

The OSIRIS-REx samples won’t be the first ones that Zega has had in his lab. He previously had an opportunity to study samples returned by Japanese asteroid missions Hayabusa and Hayabusa2. He said he got goosebumps when he handled those samples.

“I'm like, ‘Yeah, I'm actually holding a piece of an asteroid. This is amazing. I'm going to be one of the few people on this planet who gets to look at this thing,’” he said. “I'm very, very lucky.”

In a few weeks, he’ll start to unravel the mysteries that Bennu holds.

“On the 24th of September, OSIRIS REx returns samples from carbonaceous asteroid Bennu,” Zega said, “and the adventure starts for us here at the University of Arizona.”