TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Former Arizonan and firefighter recalls days at Ground Zero
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Local news

From the archive: This story is more than 10 years old.

9/11

Former Arizonan and firefighter recalls days at Ground Zero

EMT took skills to disaster zone to aid first responders

Janet Rose Jackman
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Robert Sebold, who grew up in Cochise County, took this photo at Ground Zero on Sept. 13, 2001.
    courtesy Robert SeboldRobert Sebold, who grew up in Cochise County, took this photo at Ground Zero on Sept. 13, 2001.
  • Robert Sebold (right) buddied up with Ryan Luddick, a volunteer from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont S.C.
    courtesy Robert SeboldRobert Sebold (right) buddied up with Ryan Luddick, a volunteer from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont S.C.
  • Smoke was heavy when Robert Sebold arrived at Ground Zero on Sept. 13. 2001.
    courtesy Robert SeboldSmoke was heavy when Robert Sebold arrived at Ground Zero on Sept. 13. 2001.
  • Robert Sebold (left) and Ryan Luddick made friends with New Yorkers, including Stephanie Marinos (center) who wanted to buy the volunteer firefighters food and beer to thank them for their help following the Sept. 11 attacks.
    courtesy Robert SeboldRobert Sebold (left) and Ryan Luddick made friends with New Yorkers, including Stephanie Marinos (center) who wanted to buy the volunteer firefighters food and beer to thank them for their help following the Sept. 11 attacks.
  • Ground Zero on Sept. 13, 2001.
    courtesy Robert SeboldGround Zero on Sept. 13, 2001.
  • Ryan Luddick next to a crushed firetruck at Ground Zero.
    courtesy Robert SeboldRyan Luddick next to a crushed firetruck at Ground Zero.
  • Barriers blocked people from entering Ground Zero in the days following Sept. 11.
    courtesy Robert SeboldBarriers blocked people from entering Ground Zero in the days following Sept. 11.
  • Volunteer Ryan Luddick among rubble at Ground Zero.
    courtesy Robert SeboldVolunteer Ryan Luddick among rubble at Ground Zero.
  • Twisted metal was everywhere at Ground Zero after the collapse of the twin towers.
    courtesy Robert SeboldTwisted metal was everywhere at Ground Zero after the collapse of the twin towers.
  • A view from an area set up as a command center at Ground Zero on Sept. 13, 2001.
    courtesy Robert SeboldA view from an area set up as a command center at Ground Zero on Sept. 13, 2001.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, former Arizonan Robert Sebold — a volunteer firefighter and EMT — watched the attacks on the World Trade Center on TV from a high school construction site in Virginia and knew he had to do something.

Sebold tried to gather his fellow firefighters from Gladstone, Va., to make the trip to New York to help, but said he ended up alone.

The former soldier packed up his gear, put on his firefighter turnout clothes, then boarded a bus and headed for Ground Zero.

When he got off the bus in New York on Sept. 13, Sebold, 48, said police officers walked up to him and hugged him, thanking him for coming to help.

“I’d never seen a cop cry,” said Sebold, who grew up in Cochise County.

“And the only time I’d ever been hugged by cops is when they were body-slamming me,” he joked.

The police officers gave Sebold a lift to Ground Zero.

‘All that twisted metal’

Crossing through the police barriers, Sebold was directed to a command center where he checked in with a doctor and was given a respirator.

He went to work on a bucket brigade, pulling dirt, dust and debris from piles to search for victims. Moving closer and closer to larger piles, he began to lose hope.

“It felt like it was done. There’s no way anyone’s alive in there. All that twisted metal...."

On that first day, he worked 14 hours alongside fellow volunteers from around the country, buddying up with Ryan Luddick, a college student from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, S.C.

Sebold and Luddick walked through New York to Manhattan where they were to spend the night in a hotel. Along the way, they were pulled into bars by New Yorkers who wanted to buy them food and beer.

“Manhattan was in total diametric opposition to the feeling at the site. They were giving us food and beer and telling us, ‘You’re our guests.’ ”

The pair returned to the site in the morning and Sebold was given a cooler full of first-aid supplies, which he used throughout the day to treat workers who were being cut by metal and having to rinse their eyes frequently.

He also continued to search for victims.

“I felt like it was futile. Everyone was so desperate to find anything,” he said, adding that he believes many also felt it was hopeless, but working hard was a way of coping with the horror of 9/11.

Days at Ground Zero took their toll

Sebold left New York on Sept. 18, five days after arriving. He felt he did what he could and authorities began turning volunteers away.

“We were told it was becoming a liability. FEMA was there and closed off the site to volunteers.”

But those five days haunt Sebold, more than just emotionally. He now has serious health problems that began developing within weeks of returning home to Virginia.

It started with a hacking cough, he said. He now suffers from chronic bronchitis, chronic rhinitis, COPD, sleep apnea, acid reflux and PTSD.

Sebold enrolled in the World Trade Center Medical Monitoring and Treatment Program, which monitors the health problems of those who served at Ground Zero. It also covers all of his medical expenses.

Despite the health problems, Sebold, who now works as a construction superintendent and has a recording studio, says he did the right thing in helping.

“I love America. I love it with my whole heart. There’s no way I’d be able to stay home and not do anything.”

Sebold returned to New York on the first anniversary of the attacks.

He recalls being in a restaurant with New York firefighters listening to the names of the dead being read and jokes made among them about names being mispronounced. But by about the 100th name, Sebold said the mood turned somber.

“Everyone started crying. It was very emotional.”

He hasn’t returned since.

“It’s too big to go there,” he said. “It encompasses all of our lives, everyday. It’s just one drop in the ripple effect.”

And how will he spend the 10th anniversary of the attacks Sunday?

“I can stay at home and pray for the victims and their families, and for our soldiers,” he said. “I’ll watch the service on TV and I’ll think about the people I met and served with. I’ll be thankful for that honor.”

Video

Filed under

news, politics & government, crime & safety, enviro, health, history, war, local, arizona, nation/world, breaking,

Read more about

9-11, al qaeda, cochise county, ground zero, new york, osama bin laden, terrorism, virginia, world trade center

Related stories

More by Janet Rose Jackman

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Janet Rose Jackman

Video

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder