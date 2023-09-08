TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Tohono O’odham partners with wireless internet provider to connect tribal citizens
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

Tohono O’odham partners with wireless internet provider to connect tribal citizens

Shondiin Silversmith
Arizona Mirror
  • A wireless internet antenna on a home in a Tohono O’odham community. The Tohono O’odham Nation is divided into 11 districts that are made up of 72 villages.
    Baicells A wireless internet antenna on a home in a Tohono O’odham community. The Tohono O’odham Nation is divided into 11 districts that are made up of 72 villages.

Tohono O’odham citizens now have access to wireless internet options thanks to a partnership the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority established with Baicells Technologies to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to villages across the largely rural Tohono O’odham Nation. 

“Understanding our remote location and lack of service by any existing carriers, we knew it was up to us to address this issue of broadband access,” Kristan Johnson, the operations manager for the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority (TOUA), said in a press release. TOUA has been offering internet services since 1998. 

The Tohono O’odham Nation is 4,460 square miles, about the size of Connecticut, and roughly 28,000 Tohono O’odham people live on its tribal lands in southwestern Arizona.

The Tohono O’odham Nation is divided into 11 districts that are made up of 72 villages. Due to the rural conditions, the tribe has faced challenges bringing access to high-speed internet in many parts of tribal land.

The tribe has largely relied on simple WiFi connectivity set up in limited locations, and residents relied on internet speeds as low as 2 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload, which often left the community unable to access critical service. 

With the help of federal funding, the TOUA has been able to overhaul and upgrade its infrastructure, and has been able to build out its network plan through wireless connection.

TOUA reached out to Baicells to partner with them to get the network established, but according to the press release, the tribe is the one behind the wheel because they planned, deployed and now operate the network.

“We have experience and a track record of solving these types of challenges for our communities,” Johnson said. “A private network that we can manage on our own was a great fit since we are very accustomed to operating our own infrastructure.” 

The TOUA already operates key utility infrastructures like electricity and water, Johnson said. 

“In today’s age, internet access is just another utility,” she added.

The tribe launched its project to build the wireless network in 2020, according to the press release, and started testing Baicells technology in 2021. Since then, the tribe successfully deployed a dual-band private 4G LTE network. 

Johnson said that they are still working to build out a fiber optic network, which is expected to be completed in 2024, and the wireless system allows customers to have access to the internet until then.

The Tohono O’odham Nation has approximately 50 base stations set up across its land, and it has the potential to serve an estimated 3,000 homes. 

“The primary objective of this initiative is to enhance communications and access to content and educational services, with the high-speed connectivity provided by this network,” Minchul Ho, Americas CEO at Baicells, said in a press release. 

“Baicells core mission is empowering unserved communities and bridging the digital divide with affordable solutions,” Ho added. “The success of the partnership with the TOUA showcases the company’s dedication and commitment to this mission.”

According to Baicells, the Tohono O’odham Nation is able to maintain tribal sovereignty over its network infrastructure by leveraging a private LTE network. 

The Tohono O’odham Utility Authority was interested in getting service across the community sooner rather than later, said Tony Eigen, vice president of global marketing for Baicells.

“They knew they could do this with a wireless kind of network,” Eigen said, and Baicells is helping the Tribe get connected through the wireless technology they provide.

Eigen said Baicells went out to the Tohono O’odham Nation this summer to work with the TOUA to set up more towers in their network, and the tribes’ choice to go wireless gave them the ability to get their communities connected faster.

Since the project launched, Eigen said they’ve been able to cover a large portion of the community, unlike fiber optics, which takes longer to build out and costs much more.

Customers will have a transmitter set up on their house that talks to the radio transmitters and then broadcasts WiFi in the house, Eigden said, which is vastly different from digging and laying down fiber cables. 

For example, a mile of fiber costs roughly $5,000, but connecting a similar amount of endpoints using wireless networks costs only about $500.

“The cost is very much based on the population density that you’re trying to serve,” he added. “There is major differences in those two approaches.”

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


Filed under

news, politics & government, business, family/life, sci/tech, trans/growth, local, arizona, breaking, Az Mirror,

Read more about

broadband, internet, tohono o'odham nation

Related stories

More by Shondiin Silversmith

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Shondiin Silversmith

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder