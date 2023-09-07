Repairs slow in coming at Tucson's new affordable housing complex

Amy Buller has been sleeping on a mattress on the kitchen floor in her compact, one-bedroom apartment. Her bedroom and living room are packed with furniture that she’s had to move away from the walls so a repair crew could replace the bottom two feet of drywall all around her apartment.

But that's an improvement over the last few weeks, when construction stalled after the flood-damaged walls had been cut out in July. At least now when she goes to sleep, she isn’t looking up at a hole in her ceiling to see the exposed pipes, ductwork and wiring between the fourth and fifth floors of the Gateway Apartments, near North Oracle Road and West Drachman Street. Drywall dust isn’t drifting down onto her face when the upstairs neighbors move around their apartment anymore.

Buller’s apartment flooded on June 24 after those upstairs neighbors broke a fire sprinkler. The resulting cascade of water flooded her apartment as well as those around and below her.

It’s also led to a cascade of problems for Buller, 56, who is in recovery from her addiction to drugs and alcohol. She suffered a back injury while moving furniture around her apartment after the flood and has been on short-term medical leave from her job at a local clothing store. She expects to return to work next week

Her living situation has been chaotic: First, management had her stay in her apartment with fans and dehumidifiers running 24-7. Then they informed her that she couldn’t stay in the apartment while it was under repair, so she bounced around between two different hotels and another unit in the complex. For one week, Gateway management set her up at a low-budget motel at the Ina Road exit on Interstate 10, far from the intensive, three-hour counseling sessions she attends three times a week—sessions she said are vital to keeping her sober, despite the ongoing instability in her life.

“I can’t relapse again,” she said. “I’ll die.”

In late July, management told Buller she could return to her apartment, but she couldn’t put the furniture back where it belonged until the repairs were completed. A new round of work started in late August, after the Sentinel made inquiries about the slow pace of the repairs. The walls have been repaired and repainted but she’s still waiting for the baseboards to be replaced.

She said she can scarcely believe she has found herself in such dire straits.

Her late father, Jim McNulty, served one term in Congress and was a longtime Democratic state lawmaker from Cochise County. She grew up at political picnics and Fourth of July parades.

“I went from Bisbee to the White House as a teenager,” she said. “I never thought I’d end up like this.”

Buller’s plight offers lessons for city officials and nonprofit agencies as they work to build more affordable housing in Tucson. A flooded home is bad enough when you’re making a decent living, but for someone on the edge like Buller, it can be catastrophic. And even disregarding the flood, residents at the Gateway Apartments — located in a neighborhood north of Downtown that the city is trying to revitalize and where it is building more affordable housing — said even though the complex has been open for less than a year, it sees too much crime.

‘I was getting my act together’

The COVID-19 outbreak sent Buller into a spiral she nearly didn’t survive.

Since March 2020, she has been homeless, hospitalized and through drug and alcohol treatment, including four months of intensive sessions in a rehab facility run by COPE Behavioral Services, a local nonprofit specializing in addiction recovery and mental health services. She emerged sober that program and landed a job at a local clothing store

During a visit to COPE, Buller learned nonprofit agency La Frontera was preparing to open a new apartment building for low-income people over the age of 55. When she moved into the Gateway Apartments, it felt transformative.

“I thought I had a new lease on life,” Buller said. “I didn't feel dirty anymore, because everything was brand new. I made it homey and I had all my stuff with me in one place, which made me very happy. … I was paying off a garnishment and a Discover card and I was getting my act together.”

Those hopes feel dashed. Beyond the flooding of her apartment, the 120-unit Gateway complex is in a neighborhood with rough edges.

“Fentanyl is everywhere,” Buller said.

The apartment complex, built and managed by La Frontera, is inside a zone called "Thrive in the ’05," an ongoing effort between the city of Tucson, Pima Community College and other partners to create affordable housing and bring other improvements to the 85705 area of Tucson just north of downtown. The program is focused on an area bounded by West Speedway, Miracle Mile/Blacklidge Drive, Stone Avenue and Interstate 10.

Among the many Thrive in the ’05 efforts, the city and nonprofit agencies are working to build affordable housing and transform old hotels into transitional housing for homeless people.

Last week, the city’s new development agency, Old Pueblo Housing Development, broke ground on Milagro on Oracle, a project that will rehabilitate two old motor courts, including the infamous No-Tel Motel, and build a new four-story building in between the motels, for a total of 63 units for low-income seniors, according to the city’s website.

Besides the Gateway Apartments, La Frontera also has several affordable-housing projects in the area and will soon be building a new project on property that used to be part of Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Estates.

In August, Richard Monocchio, principal deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Public and Indian Housing in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, presented Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and other local officials with an oversized check for $50 million for Thrive in the ’05 projects. One of the largest grants in Tucson history, the money is designed to fund the rehabilitation of the public housing tower Tucson House as well as improve local streets and sidewalks and provide services to local residents and businesses.

That very night, across the street from where local officials had talked about a new start in the neighborhood, a SWAT team had to evacuate the Gateway Apartments. A resident Buller refers to as Piano Man—he was known for playing the piano in his apartment for his guests—brandished a shotgun as he loudly made his complaints about management known. Police used pepper spray as part of the effort to subdue him, polluting apartments on the fourth floor.

While that was one of the most dangerous episodes for Gateway residents, there are plenty of other problems at the complex. Buller said someone has been setting off false fire alarms, forcing residents out of the complex until responding firefighters can give an all-clear for them to return. She alleged that some residents use the evacuations to move through the complex, looking to rob apartments that have been left unlocked.

Buller said it’s common for police to show up at Gateway to deal with various petty disputes. Security codes at the doors are well known in the neighborhood, so the feature is essentially useless, she said.

Other residents who prefer to remain anonymous told the Sentinel they have similar concerns.

One senior, who is living in subsidized housing for the first time, said she didn’t feel safe walking in the neighborhood after dark. Another said she had high hopes when she moved in and she believed the complex could still be a nice place “if they could keep the riff-raff out.”

The Gateway complex is one of several dozen affordable housing projects owned and managed by La Frontera, a social service agency that serves people struggling with addiction, mental illness and other other disabilities and has become a key player in the city's efforts to address homelessness. It’s the nonprofit’s largest single affordable housing project. (The organization’s Sunnyside Pointe Villlas, a neighborhood of detached homes near Drexel Road and Park Avenue, has more units, but it was built in phases.)

La Frontera CEO Dan Ranieri said the organization got into the affordable housing business because he wanted the nonprofit to be “an organization that was involved in helping come up with solutions to complex community problems. And homelessness and a lack of affordable housing was one of many.”

La Frontera now owns more than 800 housing units in 15 developments around Tucson, ranging from small homes to apartments. More are on the way.

Ranieri said there were a lot of challenges in developing the Gateway project, from acquiring the parcels to managing the construction during the pandemic’s labor and supply chain issues. When it was finally completed at a cost of roughly $25 million in late 2022, La Frontera had to find tenants quickly to fulfill a deadline for one of the requirements related to financing the projects partially through tax credits.

“If we would have had like four to six months to lease up instead of two, we probably would have screened more carefully,” Ranieri said, adding that with one-year leases coming up, management will try to weed out some tenants. “Because demand is so great, you don’t need to have troublemakers living there.”

Ranieri said La Frontera is currently using a building next door to the Gateway Apartments as a behavioral health clinic but he hopes to move those facilities and create a gathering spot for residents.

“You really have to develop a community,” Ranieri said. “If you develop a community, then your residents look after the property. And there's more of a sense of ownership and such, as opposed to it being like a dorm.”

Ranieri said La Frontera has not typically built five-story apartment buildings and will carefully consider whether to do more in the future because of the problems like the leaking sprinkler that flooded multiple floors. (The same thing has recently happened twice at the Center for Opportunity, a former hotel on Palo Verde Road near Ajo Road where La Frontera manages apartment units.)

At the very least, Ranieri plans to have the sprinklers recessed in the ceiling in future projects and will be adding stickers next to the sprinklers requesting that residents don’t hang anything from them.

“We hate to do that,” Ranieri said.

He said flooding repairs can take a long time to complete, since first the walls have to be dried out to prevent mold growth in the future. On top of that, insurance companies have to approve the various stages of work, adding to the delays.

Buller said she was happy to see the work was getting done, although it has taken longer than she would have liked.

“It’s been a long hard road but the end is in sight,” she said.