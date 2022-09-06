Tucson seeks public feedback on 3 options for Reid Park's future

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department wants the public to help plan the future of Gene C. Reid Park.

A second survey on proposals for the park is live. Those plans can be viewed online and commented on until Sept. 30.

The new master plan will provide a roadmap for the long-term evolution of the Midtown park.

In phase one of what city officials call "Reid Park Reimagined" — conducted in May and June of this year — Tucson residents filled out more than 2,700 surveys and made more than 21,000 comments. This information has helped to shape three alternative concepts, which are meant to help the community identify trade-offs and priorities among cultural, recreational, and environmental opportunities.

Community feedback from the phase two survey, a Sept. 10 open house and pop-up events will focus on the three proposals.

The open house will run from 5-7 p.m., at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center (the band shell, in common vernacular) at the park.

People can learn more about the options by participating in a scavenger hunt at the park.

The public is invited to explore the park and locate the 12 "Big Ideas" for the master plan. The more ideas found and uploaded to the scavenger hunt site, the more opportunities there are to win a prize in a random drawing. Winners will be contacted one week after the scavenger hunt ends.