TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Tucson seeks public feedback on 3 options for Reid Park's future
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local

Tucson seeks public feedback on 3 options for Reid Park's future

TucsonSentinel.com
  • Concept 1 of the is an option in the Gene C. Reid Park reimagining. The rendering is based on the Reid Park Planning Team's interpretation of public input.
    city of TucsonConcept 1 of the is an option in the Gene C. Reid Park reimagining. The rendering is based on the Reid Park Planning Team's interpretation of public input.
  • Concept 2
    city of TucsonConcept 2
  • Concept 3
    city of TucsonConcept 3

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department wants the public to help plan the future of Gene C. Reid Park. 

A second survey on proposals for the park is live. Those plans can be viewed online and commented on until Sept. 30.

The new master plan will provide a roadmap for the long-term evolution of the Midtown park.

In phase one of what city officials call "Reid Park Reimagined" — conducted in May and June of this year — Tucson residents filled out more than 2,700 surveys and made more than 21,000 comments. This information has helped to shape three alternative concepts, which are meant to help the community identify trade-offs and priorities among cultural, recreational, and environmental opportunities.

Community feedback from the phase two survey, a Sept. 10 open house and pop-up events will focus on the three proposals.

The open house will run from 5-7 p.m., at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center (the band shell, in common vernacular) at the park.

People can learn more about the options by participating in a scavenger hunt at the park. 

The public is invited to explore the park and locate the 12 "Big Ideas" for the master plan. The more ideas found and uploaded to the scavenger hunt site, the more opportunities there are to win a prize in a random drawing. Winners will be contacted one week after the scavenger hunt ends.

Related stories

Filed under

news, politics & government, business, family/life, enviro, trans/growth, local, entertainment, breaking,

Read more about

parks and recreation, reid park

More by TucsonSentinel.com

— 30 —

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

© 2009-2022 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder