Wadsack recall effort fizzles

Supporters of an effort to recall Arizona Sen. Justine Wadsack were unable to gather enough signatures to recall the controversial Tucson-area lawmaker.

Rolande Baker, a teacher who spearheaded the effort, said the group fell short of the required 30,981 valid signatures from Legislative District 17 voters, which were due Tuesday.

“We may have missed the mark for the required signatures but we laid the groundwork for the election of 2024 to vote out Justine Wadsack, (Rep.) Rachel Jones and (Rep.) Cory McGarr,” Baker said in an emailed statement.

Jones and McGarr are Wadsack’s Republican seatmates in LD17, which includes eastern Tucson as well as Oro Valley and Marana in Pima County and the Saddlebrooke area of Pinal County.

All three freshman lawmakers were elected in 2022, but only Wadsack was facing a recall drive.

Wadsack and her backers and supporters of the recall traded online barbs on Tuesday. The first-term Republican responded "Yes ma'am!!" to one backer who called the recall organizers "old women that smell of cat piss and wear Birkenstocks." Earlier, the recall campaign reacted to another Wadsack post by saying "way to handle it with class and dignity #JustMeanWadSuck don’t think we're done."

Wadsack had upset critics with various bills, including legislation that would have targeted drag shows, established lists of banned books for Arizona schools, expanded the mission of the Arizona School for the Deaf of Blind to include children with other disabilities, created new requirements for cities and towns to swiftly demolish homeless camps, and disbanded the Bar Association because she claimed lawyers feared the Bar would strip them of their law licenses if they were to file COVID-related lawsuits.

None of the bills became law.

Wadsack did not respond to the Tucson Sentinel's emailed request to discuss the recall, but on Twitter, she posted a video clip of the 1977 film Star Wars featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi warning Darth Vader that “if you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine” as they engaged in a light saber battle. “I think the failed Recallers are already regretting what they’ve done,” Wadsack wrote.

Later in the evening, Wadsack tweeted that the recall coming up short "amounts to a third electoral victory after being nominated in 2022 and then elected in November."

Deriding the push as a "four-month social media effort" rather than a "ground game," the GOP state senator said that "the fact that not a single signature from a registered voter in LD17 was turned in proves that the voters want me re-elected, not recalled."

"Those who filed the recall admitted to the media today that they never intended to release a signature count, making this entire operation a stunt from the very beginning," she tweeted.

Last week, recall backers held a party at Brother John's BBQ to celebrate the approaching end of their petition drive, but didn't sound a note of confidence that they would successfully gather at least 25 percent of the total number of those who voted in the LD17 Senate race in the last election — the minimum number of signatures needed to trigger a recall. In a pointed rebuke of Wadsack's focus on LGBTQ "culture war" issues, the event featured a drag show.

"We have quite a few (signatures) but we have not counted them," Baker — who was arrested protesting for abortion rights at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 — told the Sentinel last Thursday.

Because the effort fell short, recall organizers aren't filing petitions with the Secretary of State's Office to be reviewed for valid signatures. The deadline to do so was Tuesday at 5 p.m.

"Technically we didn’t turn any in because it’s not worth the drive," recall organizers tweeted, noting "silver lining on all this: we don’t have to drive up to Phoenix to drop off the petitions... no offense Phoenix, you know the highways."

On the SackWadsackLD17 profile, they ascribed coming up short of the required signatures to being an "entirely volunteer-run organization," and having "no formal support from any political party." The "record-breaking summer heat" and LD17 being "an awkwardly large district" also played a role, they said.

"Y’all ready for some haterade?," the tweeted, responding to Wadsack's online gibes. "'Losing' was the likely outcome when we started. We’re not afraid to 'fail.'"

Recalls rare

Only once in state history has a member of the Legislature been recalled and removed from office. In 2011, powerful state Sen. Russell Pearce was forced to run in a recall election and lost his seat when a coalition challenged him, in large part over the anti-immigrant law SB1070. Pearce was ousted by another Republican, Jerry Lewis.

Locally, recalls have also been rare, despite being threatened every so often.

An abortive effort sought to push then-Councilwomen Regina Romero and Karin Uhlich and Mayor Bob Walkup from office in 2010, and another attempt to recall Romero from the mayor's office fell flat in 2021. Before she sought office herself, Ally Miller sought to recall County Supervisor Sharon Bronson in 2009, and other Republicans attempted to recall Sheriff Clarence Dupnik in 2011. Neither effort succeeded.

But a few recalls not only mean a special election is held, but they accomplish the ouster of the targeted incumbents.

In 1994, Pima County Assessor Alan Lang was successfully recalled in his tempestuous first term in office, and in 1977, three members of the Tucson City Council were removed after a controversial vote to raise water rates.

Dems target district for 2024

While the Wadsack recall fell flat, Democratic political strategists see Wadsack, McGarr and Jones as vulnerable in 2024. The district has a significant GOP voter registration edge—as of July 1, 38 percent of District 17 voters were Republican, 29 percent were Democrats and 33 percent were independent of those two parties, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The Arizona Democratic Party is expected to target the district in its effort to flip seats in the state Senate and House, where Republicans now have a narrow 16-14 margin in the Senate and a 31-29 margin in the House.

Adam Kinsey, a strategist with political consulting firm Uplift Campaigns, noted that three Democrats—U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Gov. Katie Hobbs and Secretary of State Andres Fontes—all won LD17 in 2022. Because 2024 is a presidential election year, Kinsey says Democratic turnout will be up over the 2022 midterms.

“The district is willing to elect Democrats when the Republicans are too extreme,” Kinsey said. “I think it’s an understatement to say that the LD17 legislative team is extreme.”

Democrat Amy Fitch has already announced plans to run for Senate in the district, while former state lawmaker Morgan Abraham plans to run for a House seat.

Wadsack may also face a challenge in the state Senate primary.

She won the 2022 Republican primary against incumbent lawmaker Vince Leach, who worked behind the scenes during the redistricting process to lobby for a Tucson-area GOP district that would protect him from serious Democratic opposition. While Leach had a solid conservative voting record, Wadsack portrayed him as a RINO, or Republican In Name Only.

After he lost the primary, Leach supported a lawsuit alleging that Wadsack lived outside the legislative district, but Wadsack testified that although her husband and children lived in the Sam Hughes neighborhood, she had rented a room from an acquaintance on the East Side because she had feared for her family’s safety as a result of threats from leftist political activists. The court ruled Wadsack could remain on the ballot.

Wadsack was named "Freshman Senator of the Year" by the Arizona Republican Party last month.