Judge refuses to block exploratory mining projects in Patagonia Mountains

A U.S. District Court judge denied an attempt to block two exploratory mining projects in Arizona’s Patagonia Mountains, ruling against a coalition of environmental groups who challenged federal permitting for potential copper mines in the Coronado National Forest.

In May, the U.S. Forest Service issued permits for two separate projects, allowing the construction of roads, drill pads, and 24/7 drilling at Sunnyside and Flux Valley several miles from the town of Patagonia, south of Tucson. Environmental groups — including the Center for Biological Diversity, Patagonia Area Resource Alliance and Tucson Audubon Society — challenged the permits and pushed for a preliminary injunction, arguing USFS failed to comply with federal law when they allowed exploratory drilling by the two companies, South32 and Barksdale Resources.

However, U.S. District Jennifer G. Zipps rejected the injunction this week, writing in her 19-page decision that the groups "have neither shown a likelihood of success on the merits nor established a likelihood of irreparable harm as to either the Sunnyside Project or Flux Canyon Project."

"A preliminary injunction is an extraordinary and drastic remedy never awarded as of right," Zipps wrote in her decision, released Tuesday, adding a party seeking an injunction must show they are "likely to succeed on the merits," they will "suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief," that "the balance of equities tips in its favor," and an injunction is "in the public interest."

Zipps added that an injunction should only be awarded when the plaintiff "provides a clear showing that it is entitled to such relief," however, the groups "have not shown it is reasonably likely that any of their three arguments will succeed."

The Sunnyside Exploration Drilling Project will be a seven-year long exploratory drilling project for a future copper-lead-zinc-silver mine. Managed by Arizona Standard, LLC — a subsidiary of the Canadian Barksdale Capital Corporation, a metals exploration company — the Sunnyside project will include as many as 30 new well pads with industrial machinery and will be about four miles south of Patagonia, affecting about 7.5 acres of land.

About one mile further is the planned Flux Canyon Project, established by Arizona Minerals, Inc., a Nevada-based company owned by the Australian-owned mining company South32. The Flux Canyon Project aims to find silver, lead, and zinc deposits and will include seven well pads, involving about 1.8 acres of land.

The Patagonia Mountains are one of the Southwest’s constellation of isolated, elevated "sky islands," home to endangered species like the Mexican spotted owl and Western yellow-billed cuckoo. The area is particularly important, advocates argue, for jaguars and ocelots migrating back and forth across the border with Mexico. The Patagonia Mountains are deep in the 1.8 million acre Coronado National Forest and includes the Cienega Creek basin and the Sonoita Creek watershed, as well as the town of Patagonia, home to about 900 residents.

The two companies agreed to forego any ground-disturbing activities until September 15, 2023, and it remains unclear whether the projects will begin next week.

For months, the projects have faced a salvo of challenges and in June, EarthJustice sought a preliminary injunction against the Forest Service, arguing the Patagonia Mountains "and the rare and imperiled species they host—now face a severe threat."

"The combined impacts of these projects would transform this mostly undeveloped landscape with a constant disruption of noise, lights, dust, human activity, and vehicle traffic for the foreseeable future," the groups wrote. "Such disruptions threaten to drive Mexican spotted owls and yellow-billed cuckoos from established breeding territories and to prevent jaguars and ocelots—both of which have been detected in recent years in nearby areas—from residing in or moving through the area."

The groups argued the Forest Service failed to "adequately consider the cumulative impacts of both of these projects when combined with each other as well as with numerous other nearby mineral exploration projects that are ongoing or foreseeable." They added, the federal agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act and "papered over its inability to determine with certainty whether the project would harm imperiled species."

In July, attorneys for Arizona Standard and South32 sought to intervene while representatives for the town of Patagonia filed their own motion in the case.

In August, Zipps heard arguments from representatives with Earthjustice, the Forest Service and attorneys for South32 and Barksdale Resources. Weeks later, Zipps ruled against the injunction, ruling it was unnecessary because while the project's long-term tenure could force owls from their habitat, a decision "on the merits would likely take months, perhaps a year, but certainly not seven years. It is unlikely the owl will face the irreparable harm Plaintiffs contemplate within this shorter time-frame."

She noted the Sunnyside Project will include the removal of no more than 180 trees and the company has promised to engaged in "reclamation and revegetation efforts" in the project's first year, along with the restoration of another 4.2 acres of "already disturbed land." She also noted the company said it will "mitigate disturbances to wildlife," including minimizing activity during the Mexican spotted owl’s breeding season. The company will also fit engines with mufflers and point lights downward at night. She also wrote the company promised to "monitor and mitigate the risk of harming the local water supply."

Zipps said EarthJustice argued three points: USFS "failed to take a hard look" at Sunnyside's impacts, did not adequately analyze "baseline water conditions," and they would likely succeed in their future lawsuit. And, she rejected all three arguments. While the Forest Service may have "failed to analyze the cumulative impact" of the two projects on Mexican spotted owls, yellow-billed cuckoos, jaguars, and ocelots," even assuming the analysis "falls short and requires more quantitative or detailed analysis" this "misstep does not undermine USFS’s final conclusion."

She also rejected the argument the agency failed to consider a cumulative effect of another project on private land known as the Hermosa Project, also managed by South32. She said USFS considered the potential noise and disturbance from Hermosa, and "specifically addressed the private land projects, such as the Hermosa Project, in its summary of cumulative impacts, acknowledging the great risk these projects posed for listed species."

The Hermosa Project was cleared by a streamlined version of the federal process known as FAST-41 and will occur on privately-held land.

Zipps rejected arguments USFS did take a "hard look" at the projects' effects on the owls, and she ruled the agency's "analysis of water resources is reasonable."

Zipps also rejected the need for a preliminary injunction at this moment, writing "courts must not issue preliminary injunctions unless an applicant shows it is likely to suffer irreparable harm before a decision on the merits can be rendered."

While environmental groups have established some harm because of the projects—impairment to their members’ recreational interests and the likelihood that Mexican spotted owls in the vicinity must temporarily depart—they groups they have not "shown any irreparable harm," Zipps ruled.

Further, while the future projects could affect the owl, Zipps wrote, these won't begin until 2026 and 2027, she ruled.