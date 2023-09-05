Extreme heat returns to Tucson; record highs expected this weekend

Triple-digit heat is coming back, with record highs expected in Tucson this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to rise across Southern Arizona through the week.

Temperatures up to 105 degrees are predicted for the Tucson metro area, and up to 101 in Nogales, from Friday - Sunday. The record high during that period is also 105 degrees, and the all-time September high for Tucson is 110 degrees. There's a 15-20 percent chance of reaching the record by Sunday, NWS forecasters said.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters caution. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

Temperatures will range from 103 to a possible high of 110 degrees, and the extreme heat "will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," officials said.

August was the third hottest on record in Tucson, and began in a record-breaking streak of 53 days with triple-digit temperatures that eventually ended on August 8. Excessive heat warnings or watches were in place for most of June, July and early August, and from July 16 to 22, every day either tied or broken a daily record in Pima County.

Overall, the summer was also the third hottest on record in the city, with the most consecutive days with daily high temperatures of 100 degrees or hotter, and the most number of days with daily low temperatures of 85 or warmer.

The September outlook for Tucson from the Climate Prediction Center suggests above-normal average temperatures, continuing into autumn.

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95-degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 degrees in under an hour even with the windows open.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS officials warned. "This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."