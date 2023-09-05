CBP helicopter rescues woman from wildfire in Baboquivari Mountains

A helicopter crew with U.S. Customs and Border Protection rescued two migrants from hazardous situations in the Baboquivari Mountains last week, saving a man trapped on a cliff-side and a woman from a brush fire caused by lightning.

In a written statement, a CBP spokesman said a single aircrew with Air and Marine Operations rescued two people on Aug. 28 in remote wilderness about 45 miles southwest of Tucson.

That evening, an agent with Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue, or BORSTAR asked for help searching for a man lost in the rugged and remote range along the eastern edge of the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Agents with CBP's Air and Marine Operations responded and flew their UH-60 Blackhawk from the Tucson Air Branch based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to the area, and spotted the man on a high mountain peak. The man was trapped by sheer cliffs, and agents decided they could not reach him because the ground was "saturated from recent rainfall and a second storm was fast approaching," a CBP spokesman said.

Instead, the aircrew managed to land the Blackhawk and rescue the man from the mountainside. Described as an undocumented migrant by agency officials, the man was later put into Border Patrol custody for processing, a CBP spokesman said.

The aircrew continued on "aerial patrol" until they were contacted by the Arizona Air Coordination Center — a facility near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where CBP works to track and manage aircraft and 911 calls in the area — and asked to rescue a woman from a brush fire ignited by a passing thunderstorm.

The aircrew swooped in and the crew lowered an agent to the ground with a air-lift rescue vest. The agent strapped the woman into the vest, and she was hoisted in the helicopter. She was later transferred to BORSTAR agents for processing, a CBP spokesman said.

Both migrants will likely be deported back to Mexico under stricter guidelines announced by the Biden administration and aimed at decreasing the number of people who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization.

"The terrain and weather encountered in the Baboquivari Mountains are dangerous," said Jose Muriente, deputy director of Tucson Air Branch. "You are putting yourself at extreme risk when you try to navigate these unforgiving conditions."

A week earlier, an AMO crew rescued two Guatemalan migrants from the range, including a 15-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man, CBP officials said.

Blackhawk crews are "uniquely trained and equipped to conduct rescues in unpredictable and hazardous conditions," a spokesman said, adding the agency's aircrews "train regularly to meet the demands of search and rescue operations in environments that are remote and challenging to navigate by ground."

AMO agents rescued 159 people this fiscal year, and arrested 967 people and apprehended nearly 135,000 people crossing the border without authorization. The agency is also credited with seizing or disrupting the smuggling of nearly 250,616 pounds of cocaine, 1,475 pounds of fentanyl, 25,625 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,342 weapons, and $21.7 million in cash.