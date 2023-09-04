TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
9th Circuit: Forest Service has no duty to regulate lead ammo waste
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

9th Circuit: Forest Service has no duty to regulate lead ammo waste

After hearing case for the 3rd time, appeals court ruled federal gov't isn’t liable for hazards to critically endangered species

Joe Duhownik
Courthouse News Service
  • Black-footed ferrets, once thought to be extinct, have slowly increased their numbers under state and federal management.
    J. Michael Lockhart/U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceBlack-footed ferrets, once thought to be extinct, have slowly increased their numbers under state and federal management.

The U.S. Forest Service has no responsibility to regulate the use of lead ammunition in the Kaibab National Forest, regardless of health hazards to endangered species, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday.

The panel affirmed the lower court's dismissal of the Center for Biological Diversity’s claim that the Forest Service contributes to and is responsible for the “disposal of any solid or hazardous waste,” by allowing hunters to use and abandon lead ammunition in the Kaibab. The panel sided with the federal government, reasoning in a 25-page memo that while the government has the authority to regulate type of ammunition, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act doesn’t require it to do so.

The Forest Service’s choice not to regulate the land use doesn’t manifest actual control over or contribution to the problem under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, the panel found, nor does mere ownership of the land that people dispose of lead waste upon establish contributor liability.

“A decision by an agency not to regulate — whether the lack of regulation represents a conscious decision or a lack of initiative — is passive conduct,” U.S. Circuit Judge Jay Bybee wrote in the memo. “In and of itself, nonregulation contributes nothing to the disposal of hazardous waste.

“If USFS required hunters to use lead ammunition, our analysis might be different. But, within the Kaibab, USFS has no actual control over lead ammunition at the time it is discharged by hunters.”

The center argued that the Forest Service does have some control over lead ammunition because it distributes special use permits for commercial hunting. Bybee called this argument “an iteration of its broader failure-to-regulate argument,” and rejected it for the same reasons. 

The panel dismissed the center’s action for failure to state a claim and sided with a recent trial court ruling that denied the center’s motion to bring the same claim against Arizona officials. That claim is invalid for the same reason the claim against the Forest Service is, Bybee, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote. 

The ruling marks the third Ninth Circuit intervention in 10 years, though it remanded the case the first two times. The center first raised the issue in 2013, asking an Arizona federal judge to enjoin the Forest Service from allowing hunters to abandon lead bullets after hunting. 

While the use of lead bullets to hunt waterfowl was federally banned in 1991 to prevent human exposure and ingestion, hunters still use them to hunt other animals in the Kaibab. The center demanded the Forest Service require hunters to retrieve lead bullets after use to protect scavenger birds like the endangered California condor, which eat dead animals left full of lead.

“What a horrible day for our endangered condors while the Arizona Game and Fish Department and its dominant cadre of self-centered uncaring hunters are cheering,” center cofounder Robin Silver said about the ruling. 

Only 506 California condors remain in the wild, and only 76 live in northern Arizona and southern Utah, according to the center. It reasoned in its lawsuit that lead poisoning caused nearly 50% of all diagnosable condor deaths from 1996 to 2011, and spent ammunition is the most common form of exposure. 

“The ingestion of spent lead ammunition, even in minute amounts, by wildlife causes many adverse behavioral, physiological and biochemical health effects, including seizures, lethargy, progressive weakness, reluctance to fly or inability to sustain flight, weight loss leading to emaciation, and death,” the center said in its 2013 lawsuit. “The existence of such adverse health effects makes the wildlife experiencing them more susceptible to other forms of mortality, such as predation.”

The case was dismissed in 2013 for lack of standing, then remanded by the Ninth Circuit in 2016. The federal judge dismissed the case a second time for the same reason, and the Ninth Circuit remanded it again in 2019, ordering the judge to address whether the center has stated a viable claim. He decided in 2021 that it had not. Center attorney Alex Houston presented the case to the appellate panel a third time this past February. This time, the panel affirmed the most recent dismissal and denied the center's request for a new lower court judge as moot.

“An agency’s choice not to regulate despite authority to do so does not manifest the type of actual, active control contemplated by (the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act),” Bybee wrote.

U.S. Circuit Judges Patrick Bumatay, a Donald Trump appointee, and M. Margaret McKeown, a Bill Clinton appointee, rounded out the panel. 

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the decision. The Forest Service hasn't replied to a request for comment.

Filed under

breaking, Courthouse News Service, news, politics & government, enviro, health, local, arizona, nation/world, outdoors,

Read more about

center for biological diversity, endangered species, forest service, guns, hunting, jay bybee, kaibab national forest, lead, pollution

Related stories

More by Joe Duhownik

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Joe Duhownik

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder